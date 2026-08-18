WWE NXT Results 8/18/26

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Cruz Montana & Rey Fenix Segment

Cruz Montana: Yerp! Hey, yo NXT, what’s good? Now, let’s get down to this business. Hey, yo Zilla, where you at homeboy? When I came here to NXT, I made my intentions very clear, I said I wasn’t here to fill a spot, I was here to take one. And that meant I was coming for that NXT Title, right? You’re damn straight. But luckily for you, you get to add yourself to that list. If it wasn’t for you, I would be standing here calling myself the number one contender. But check me, I’m gonna tell you this right now, Zilla, I don’t give a damn about what the world is talking about you, because there’s no way in hell I’m gonna allow you to come in here and take what’s mine. Because I’m a man about mine. I’m a loud and proud Bourican from the Bronx, New York. What? Zilla’s not here. Well, well, well, what a surprise, but guess what, Papi?

Rey Fenix: Hey yo, Cruz. My friend, I’m happy to see you again bro. And just to let you know, I’m just here to find out who I’m going to defend my AAA Cruiserweight Title against next week, and the match is next. But if someone cost me a title shot, you know me, I’m ready for them, too. My friend, trust me, I got you.

Cruz Montana: I appreciate that very much, my friend. We’ve gone to hell against each other, on the indies, in AAA, in TNA, hell, we’ve taken each other to hell and back. But let me tell you this, I respect you for the way that you represent yourself, and the way you represent our Latino culture, proudly. So, the floor is yours, my friend. They say the most dangerous place in NXT is out there in that parking lot. So, guess what, Zilla, I’m gonna meet your ass out there, how about that?

First Match: EK Prosper vs. Romeo Moreno w/Noam Dar vs. Tristan Angels vs. LA Parka In A Fatal Four-Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

Angels starts things off with a Chop/Forearm Combination to Parka. Angels clotheslines Parka over the top rope. Angels talks smack to Parka. Double SuperKick to Angels. Prosper with a single leg takedown. Moreno drops down on the canvas. Prosper backflips over Moreno. Moreno ducks a clothesline from Prosper. Moreno goes for a Fireman’s Carry Takeover, but Prosper lands back on his feet. Moreno avoids The Basement Dropkick. Prosper dodges The PK. Double Dropkick. Double Kip Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Prosper ducks a clothesline from Moreno. Prosper lands The Suicide Dive. Moreno blasts Prosper with The PK. Moreno slides under a clothesline from Parka. Moreno with a Dropkick/DDT Combination for a two count. Angels dumps Moreno face first on the ring apron. Parka with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Parka punches Angels in the back. Angels reverses out of the irish whip from Parka. Parka showcases his speed and agility. Parka with a single leg dropkick. Moreno goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Parka counters with a deep arm-drag.

Parka clotheslines Moreno. Parka drops Moreno with The Flapjack. Prosper dives over Parka. Prosper with a Spinning Back Kick. Parka reverses out of the irish whip from Prosper. Prosper with a Leaping Clothesline. Prosper ducks another clothesline from Moreno. Prosper with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Prosper with a Dropkick/MoonSault Combination for a two count. Angels sends Prosper crashing to the outside. Moreno ducks a clothesline from Angels. Moreno with a Counter Hip Toss over the top rope. Moreno with The Springboard Frog Splash to the outside. Parka follows that with The Orihara MoonSault. Parka is fired up. Parka punches Moreno. Parka rolls Moreno back into the ring. Angels yanks Parka off the apron. Moreno with heavy bodyshots. Angels reverses out of the irish whip from Moreno. Angels scores the elbow knockdown. Angels uppercuts Prosper off the apron. Angels with a knife edge chop. Angels sends Moreno back first into the turnbuckles. Angels with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Angels slams Parka’s head on the top rope. Angels with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Angels hammers down on the back of Moreno’s neck. Angels dumps Moreno face first on the top rope. Angels with a running clothesline. Angels catches Prosper in mid-air.

Angels goes for a Bodyslam, but Prosper lands back on his feet. Prosper slaps Angels in the chest. Prosper scores three right jabs. Angels reverses out of the irish whip from Prosper. Prosper springboards over Angels. Angels ducks a clothesline from Prosper. Angels with The Backstabber. Angels mocks Parka. Parka unloads two knife edge chops. Angels kicks Parka in the gut. Parka ducks a chop from Angels. Parka with a flying forearm smash. Angels reverses out of the irish whip from Parka. Angels blocks the double boot out of the corner. Angels with The Draping BackStabber for a two count. Moreno kick Angels in the chest. Angel repeatedly stomps on Moreno’s chest. Angels slams Prosper’s head on the apron. Angels slams Parka’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Moreno kicks Angels in the face. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels for The SuperPlex, but Prosper gets in the way. Angels ducks a clothesline from Prosper. Prosper thrust kicks the midsection of Angels. Parka with a Springboard Enzuigiri. Double Claymore. Double Kip Up. Double Roundhouse Kick. Moreno with a Flying Double Missile Dropkick. Prosper blocks a boot from Moreno. Moreno with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Prosper ducks a clothesline from Moreno. Prosper with another Dropkick/DDT Combination for a two count.

Angels launches Prosper over the top rope. Prosper with The Apron Enzuigiri. Angels uppercuts Prosper in mid-air. Angels with The Springboard Suplex for a two count. Angels with a throat thrust. Moreno responds with a Roll Through Vertical Suplex. Moreno drags Angels to the corner. Moreno ascends to the top turnbuckle. Parka hits The Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Prosper broke up the cover with a Frog Splash. Moreno dives over Prosper. Prosper blocks a boot from Moreno. Prosper with a Leaping Calf Kick. Angels goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Prosper lands back on his feet. Angels with The Big Boot. Angels SuperKicks Moreno. Prosper responds with a Running Boot. Moreno falls on top of Angels for a two count. Parka with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Parka with forearm shivers. Moreno reverses out of the irish whip from Parka. Parka with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckles. Parka connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Angels throws Parka out of the ring. Angels hooks the outside leg for a two count. Angels goes for a Running Knee Drop, but Prosper counters with a Flying Leg Lariat. Prosper drops Moreno with The Running Boot. Prosper plants Moreno with The MoonSault to pickup the victory. After the match, Prosper had a standoff with Rey Fenix.

Winner: EK Prosper via Pinfall

– WWE LJN Wave 5 Action Figures are now available for pre-order on Target.com

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair preparing for their tag team match with Kelani Jordan and Kali Armstrong. Kendal tells Wren that she’s good to go, she was cleared to compete during the live events this past weekend, so nothing is getting in her way. The Vanity Project joins the conversation. Brad Baylor says that he heard that Kendal has been losing her balance lately, does she need someone to take care of her? Kendal rejects Baylor’s offer. Kendal says that The Vanity Project remind her of guys she used to wrestle in high school, they had a hard time growing facial hair as well. Ricky Smokes says that they just wanted to give WrenQCC some tag team advice as they’re soon to become 2X NXT Tag Team Champions. Wren doubts that as she taught Myles Borne and Tavion Heights everything that they know. Jackson Drake says that they’re going to send those boy scouts packing at NXT Heatwave. Drake just needs to beat that freak Shiloh Hill tonight. Wren says that Shiloh is quirky. WrenQCC continue to poke fun at Vanity Project’s looks. Wren says that Myka Lockwood is the vanity, and the boys are the project. Kendal wishes Vanity Project good luck, but the only tag team walking out of Heatwave with all of the gold is The WrenQCC. Ricky says that was hot. Drake disagrees. Myka says that the boys got cooked and Drake needs to prove everyone wrong.

Second Match: NATTIE w/Nikkita Lyons & Karmen Petrovic vs. Thea Hail w/Jaida Parker

Nattie gets all up in Hail’s grill before the bell rings. Nattie with a double leg takedown. Nattie is raining down hammerfists. Nattie with another double leg takedown. Nattie goes for The Sharpshooter, but Hail counters with a deep arm-drag. Nattie with a side headlock takeover. Nattie backs Hail into the turnbuckles. Nattie is throwing haymakers at Hail. Nattie slaps Hail in the face. Hail returns the favor. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Nattie with a deep arm-drag. Nattie with another side headlock takeover. Hail whips Nattie across the ring. Nattie drops Hail with a shoulder tackle. Hail drops down on the canvas. Hail with The Lou Thez Press. Hail transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nattie regroups on the outside.

Hail lands The Suicide Dive. Hail is fired up. Nattie regains control of the match during the commercial break. Hail with a deep arm-drag. Hail rolls Nattie over for a two count. Hail applies The Kimura Lock. Nattie drives Hail back first into the turnbuckles. Nattie with a straight right hand. Rollup Exchange. Hail blocks The Sharpshooter. Hail dodges The Discus Lariat. Hail with The Backslide for a two count. Hail ducks another clothesline from Nattie. Hail with a polish hammer. Hail sends Nattie to the corner. Hail with a running back elbow smash. Hail with The Exploder Suplex. Hail drops Nattie with a Running Blockbuster for a two count.

Nattie slaps Hail in the face. Second Rollup Exchange. Hail HeadButts Nattie. Hail tells Nattie to bring it. Hail hits The World’s Smallest Slam. Hail goes for The Springboard Back Senton Splash, but Nattie ducks out of the way. Nattie with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Nattie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hail applies The Kimura Lock. Nattie connects with The Spinebuster. Nattie makes Hail tap out to The Sharpshooter while staring at Jaida Parker. After the match, Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic makes Jaida Parker watch Nattie apply another Sharpshooter on Hail.

Winner: NATTIE via Submission

– We see OTM talking in the locker room. Bronco Nima knows that Lucien Price is focus on doing his solo thing, but they know how The Birthright moves. With the Speed Championship on the line tonight, snake won’t stop being snakes just because you see them. Lucien appreciates the words of wisdom, but he got the job done last week, and he’ll have no problem doing it again. Bronco says that it’s time to eat and for Lucien bring the title home.

Third Match: Lexis King (c) w/The Birthright vs. Lucien Price For The WWE Speed Championship

Price SuperKicks King after the bell rings for a two count. Birthright pulls King out of the ring. Arianna Grace stops Price in his tracks. Price sends King back into the ring. King starts running away from Price to take time off the clock. Birthright continues to run interference. Price rolls King back into the ring. Price whips King across the ring. King leapfrogs over Price. King retreats to the outside. King is playing mind games with Price. King kicks Price in the face. Price slaps King in the chest. Price throws King back into the ring. Price levels King with Two Body Avalanches. Price goes for a Bodyslam, but King lands back on his feet. King SuperKicks Price. Price responds with an Overhand Chop. Price is fired up. King crawls towards the ring apron. King slams Price’s head on the top rope. Price launches King back into the ring.

King kicks the left knee of Price. King drops Price with The DDT for a two count. King kicks Price in the face. King repeatedly stomps on Price’s chest. King is choking Price with his boot. King with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. King with clubbing mid-kicks. Price blocks a boot from King. Price with a short-arm clothesline. Price scores the elbow knockdown. Price HeadButts King. Price ducks a clothesline from King. Price with The Uranage Slam. Price puts King on the top turnbuckle. Price slaps King in the chest. Price goes for The PowerBomb, but Birthright trips Price behind the referee’s back. King connects with The Coronation to pickup the victory. After the match, Birthright gangs up on Price. Bronco Nima storms into the ring to make the save. OTM clears the ring. Price hugs Nima.

Winner: Still WWE Speed Champion, Lexis King via Pinfall

Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo, Cruz Montana Segment

Grayson Waller: For weeks, I’ve been begging someone to try and end The Grayson Waller Takeover Of NXT. But instead of one of those TikTok tough guys actually doing something, I somehow have to deal with another Samoan trying to take bread off my table. But you made a huge mistake, Zilla, because unlike everyone else backstage, I’m not scared of you or your family. I’m from Western, Sydney, lad, I’ve been fighting with uces all my life. And now since none of the usos know how to wrap it up, there’s another Samoan here who’s the black sheep of the family, who’s trying to take from me. But if I’m being honest, ladies and gentlemen, I like to stay real, Zilla, I’m happy for you. From the bottom of my heart, Zilla, I’m so happy that you’re here, because you finally got the ankle monitor off, and now you can finally roam free. But you chose the wrong night, you chose the wrong show, and more importantly, you chose the wrong guy at the wrong time, because Zilla, I promise, you can’t handle this version of Grayson Waller. And until you got involved last week, I was going to be the Number One Contender for the NXT Championship. In fact, I’m pretty sure I am the Number One Contender for the NXT Championship, and there’s nothing you can do about it, there’s nothing these fat blokes in the fifth row can do about it.

Tony D’Angelo: Hold on a second there, Grayson Waller. Look, man, you want to call yourself number one contender, fine by me. They keep lining them up, and I keep knocking them down. It don’t matter where they send them from, Japan, TNA, Raw, The Island Of Irrelevancy, all I know is I will knock every single one of you flat on your ass.

Grayson Waller: Finally, you’re gonna do something about it, because I’ve been talking about you for weeks.

Cruz Montana: Nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah, nah. Not today. Hey yo, listen, first of all, that don’t sit right with me, champ. I was out in the parking lot waiting for Zilla to show up. And second of all, I don’t know what dust you’re smoking. I don’t know if I spun your block a little too hard and left your head in the third row, but I will say this. The last time I checked, you were the one laying on your back, looking up at the lights before Zilla’s punk ass decided to jump me. So, how about I say this, how about Waller and I, we finish our business, and then me and you can go toe-to-toe for the NXT Title. And then if Zilla wants to show up, I’ll break my foot off in his ass, too.

Grayson Waller: Hey, you shouldn’t be looking past me.

Robert Stone: Hey, wait a second. Look, everybody calm down, alright, calm down. Look, I agree, Grayson and Cruz, you guys both got screwed, but the reality is Zilla isn’t even officially under a contract yet. So, here’s what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna do what I think is fair, okay? So, at Heatwave, it’s going to be Grayson Waller, Cruz Montana, and Tony D’Angelo in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Championship. And whenever he gets here, I’ll be the one to handle Zilla Fatu.

– We see Shiloh Hill talking to Lizzy Rain in the back. Shiloh is just looking forward to finishing what Lizzy and EK Prosper started last week. Lizzy says that EK has a real shot at becoming AAA World Cruiserweight Champion next week. Lizzy is not happy about Kali Armstrong interrupting her backstage interview last week, she’s so rude. Myles Borne joins the conversation. Myles had a conversation with Robert Stone. If Shiloh is able to defeat Jackson Drake tonight, Myles will give him a shot at the NXT North American Championship at NXT Heatwave. Shiloh gives Myles a hug and thanks him for the huge opportunity.

– Coming out of the commercial break, Robert Stone finds Keanu Carver chilling in his office. Carver is not happy about Stone’s announcement regarding the NXT Championship match at NXT Heatwave. Stone tells Carver that you can’t just be put into title matches, you have to earn it. Carver knows how the landscape is and his time is going to come. In the meantime, Carver made Stone some coffee. Kam Hendrix joins the conversation. After beating Mason Rook last week, Hendrix says that he should be on top of Stone’s list for title contenders. Carver points out that Hendrix didn’t knock on the door first. Carver tells Stone that he’ll see him later.

Fourth Match: Kendal Grey & Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan & Kali Armstrong

Wren Sinclair and Kelani Jordan will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover Exchange. Jordan with a deep arm-drag. Jordan grabs a side headlock. Sinclair shoves Jordan. Sinclair dropkicks Jordan. Sinclair taunts Jordan. Armstrong tags herself in. Armstrong blocks the drop toe hold. Sinclair applies a front face lock. Armstrong launches Sinclair across the ring. Sinclair with a Spinning Back Kick. Sinclair with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover into the middle rope. Sinclair tags in Grey. Grey SuperKicks Armstrong from the ring apron. Sinclair with a running dropkick through the ropes. Grey with The Slingshot Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Grey applies a front face lock. Armstrong drives Grey back first into the turnbuckles. Jordan tags herself in. Armstrong with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jordan scores the elbow knockdown. Jordan SuperKicks Grey. Jordan applies a front face lock. Grey with a back heel trip. Jordan bridges out of a pinning predicament.

Jordan goes for The Backslide, but Grey lands back on her feet. Grey avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Grey applies a waist lock. Jordan decks Grey with a back elbow smash. Jordan applies a side headlock. Sinclair tags herself in. Grey whips Jordan across the ring. Grey drops down on the canvas. Sinclair leapfrogs over Jordan. A pair of double hip tosses to Jordan and Armstrong. WrenQCC dropkicks Armstrong to the floor. Grey with a Hurricanrana off the ring apron. Sinclair with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. WrenQCC is fired up. Jordan and Armstrong regains control of the match during the commercial break. Armstrong with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Armstrong tags in Jordan. Jordan with The Springboard MoonSault for a two count. Jordan yells at the referee. Jordan slams Sinclair’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jordan tags in Armstrong.

Sinclair avoids The Stinger Splash. Jordan talks smack to Grey. Sinclair sends Jordan tumbling to the floor. Sinclair uses her feet to create separation. Sinclair tags in Grey. Grey scores two elbow knockdowns. Grey ducks a clothesline from Jordan. Grey with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Grey ducks a clothesline from Armstrong. Grey with another Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Grey pulls down the straps. Grey takes Jordan and Armstrong to Suplex City. Standing Switch Exchange. Armstrong goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Grey lands back on her feet. Grey applies The Ankle Lock. Armstrong sends Grey ear first into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Armstrong whips Grey across the ring. Armstrong goes for The Powerslam, but Grey counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Armstrong scores a left jab. Grey responds with The Discus Back Elbow Smash. Sinclair and Jordan are tagged in.

Sinclair ducks a clothesline from Jordan. Sinclair with three chops. Sinclair clotheslines Jordan. Sinclair scores the elbow knockdown. Sinclair dumps Jordan back first on the canvas. Jordan blocks The Butterfly Suplex. Jordan drives her knee into the midsection of Sinclair. Sinclair reverses out of the irish whip from Jordan. Armstrong pulls Sinclair out of harms way. Jordan kicks Sinclair in the face. The referee is trying to get Grey out of the ring. Jordan drops Sinclair with The Slingshot Cutter for a one count. Armstrong tags herself in. Armstrong goes for a PowerBomb, but Sinclair counters with a Spinning Alabama Slam. Sinclair applies The Final Wrench. Jordan breaks up the submission. Jordan launches Grey over the top rope. Grey with a Headscissors Takeover to the floor. Jordan drives Grey face first into the steel ring steps. O’Connor Roll Exchange. Armstrong Powerslams Sinclair. Armstrong connects with The Kali Connection to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kelani Jordan & Kali Armstrong via Pinfall

– We got a split screen discussion with Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars. Shugars continues to make the case that Dion can’t do anything by himself, his whole life has been surrounded by teams. He may be a great football player, but he can’t touch Shugars when it comes to professional wrestling. Dion is not buying that lone ranger act Shugars is putting on. Shugars doesn’t care about who the leader of DarkState is anymore, he didn’t need them anyway. Shugars proceeds to challenge Dion to a Cage Match. Dion accepts the challenge and makes the suggestion of having a Weaponized Cage Match. Shugars says that Dion doesn’t know what he’s getting himself into. Next week, Dion is going to feel the pain, and that’s why Saquon is up next, Dion’s up never, and it don’t get sweeter than that. Dion says that what he’s going to do Shugars is not gonna come out of anger or remorse, because this is where their story ends. He’s going to make sure that sun sets on Saquon Shugars. Two of them are walking into that cage, but Dion will be the only one walking out, and it don’t get sweeter than that.

Fifth Match: Jackson Drake vs. Shiloh Hill. If Jackson Drake Wins, He’ll Get A Shot At The WWE NXT North American Championship & The Vanity Project Will Get A Shot At The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Drake kicks the left hamstring of Hill. Hill walks Drake into the ropes. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. The referee calls for a clean break. Drake pie faces Hill. Hill slaps Drake in the chest. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hill bodyslams Drake. Hill with a Corner Spear. Drake sends Hill shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Drake with an Arm-Ringer. Drake with an Overhead Kick. Hill drops Drake with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Hill goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Drake counters with a side headlock. Drake hammers down on the back of Hill’s neck. Drake with two overhand chops. Hill whips Drake across the ring. Hill with a Rolling Fireman’s Carry Takeover. Hill with a straight right hand for a one count. Hill goes for a Bodyslam, but Drake lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Hill with The O’Connor Roll for a two count.

The referee gets distracted by Myka Lockwood. Brad Baylor delivers a cheap shot from the outside. Drake launches Hill over the top rope. Vanity Project gangs up on Hill. Smokes rolls Hill back into the ring. Drake drops Hill with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Drake has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Drake reverses out of the irish whip from Hill. Drake runs around Hill. Drake with The Running Boot for a two count. Drake applies a front face lock. Hill with elbows into the midsection of Drake. Hill is throwing haymakers at Drake. Hill with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Drake. Hill ducks a clothesline from Drake. Hill goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Drake lands back on his feet. Drake with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hill blocks The Handspring Cutter.

Hill with an Inside Out Lariat. Hill with The Big Boot. Hill scores a forearm knockdown. Hill with a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam. Hill with an Inside Out Senton Splash for a two count. Hill goes for a PowerBomb, but Drake counters with a Backdrop. Drake blocks The Sunset Flip. Drake blasts Hill with The PK. Hill with The Pop Up Forearm Smash. Lockwood continues to run interference. Vanity Project pulls Hill out of the ring. The referee prevents Smokes from punching Hill. The referee finally ejects The Vanity Project from the ringside area. Drake rolls Hill back into the ring. Hill lands The SomerSault Plancha. Hill rolls Drake back into the ring. Hill ducks a clothesline from Drake. Hill with a Flying Shoulder Tackle. Hill ascends to the top turnbuckle. Drake with a running haymaker. Hill HeadButts Drake. Drake inadvertently knocks down the referee. NARAKU blinds Hill with poison mist. Drake connects with The 450 Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jackson Drake via Pinfall

– We see Robert Stone talking to Zaria in his office. At NXT Heatwave, there will be a Title Unification Match between Zaria and Wren Sinclair. Kali Armstrong joins the conversation. Kali wants a shot at the WWE Speed Women’s Championship and she doesn’t want to compete in any tournaments, because Lucien Price didn’t have to. Zaria says that Kali won’t have a Speed Title to fight for after Heatwave. Zaria says that she’ll be the one true dominant NXT Women’s North American Champion. Kali calls Zaria a red headed heffer. Kali only needed one match to defeated Wren Sinclair, straight like that. Stone has a deal for Kali. Next week on NXT, Kali will battle Zaria. If Kali Wins, The Title Unification Match at Heatwave will become a Triple Threat Match.

Zilla Fatu Contract Signing

Robert Stone: Ladies and gentlemen, it is my pleasure to introduce NXT’s newest superstar, Zilla Fatu.

– Tony D’Angelo appears on the LFG Podium.

Zilla Fatu: Hello, NXT. This is a big moment for me, to be signing with the number one wrestling company in this world, and to start here at NXT. Me, I never thought I would be here, but I’m here now though. My goal is to show you guys, I’m not just another nepo baby, that I am here to let my talent speak for itself. And I understand, last week, I made a lot of folks mad, but all I got to say to that is get used to it. Look at you, Mr. Controversy, you already got a black eye, you want another one? Oh, Cruz, you want the drama, well, welcome to the Zilla Fatu Show, baby. Hey, Stone, Stone, Stone, why don’t you go ahead and lace these boys out?

Robert Stone: Yeah, everybody calm down, that’s right. Look, in this contract right here, it states that Zilla’s first NXT Match is an NXT Title Match.

Zilla Fatu: So, boys, at Heatwave, we’re turning the Triple Threat into a Fatal Four-Way. Hello!

Zilla signs the contract and shakes hands with Stone. Zilla antagonizes Grayson Waller, Cruz Montana and Tony D’Angelo as the show goes off the air.

Checkout Episode 22 of The SUR Files