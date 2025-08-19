WWE NXT Results 8/19/25
The Met
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy
– Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe Segment
– Josh Briggs vs. Yoshiki Inamura In A Philadelphia Street Fight
– Ethan Page, Chelsea Green, Tavion Heights, Tyra Mae Steele Segment
– Fatal Influence vs. The Elegance Brand w/George Iceman In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match
– Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans. The Winner Will Battle Oba Femi For The WWE NXT Championship At WWE NXT Heatwave
Checkout Episode 478 of The Hoots Podcast