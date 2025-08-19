WWE NXT Results 8/19/25

The Met

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy

– Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe Segment

– Josh Briggs vs. Yoshiki Inamura In A Philadelphia Street Fight

– Ethan Page, Chelsea Green, Tavion Heights, Tyra Mae Steele Segment

– Fatal Influence vs. The Elegance Brand w/George Iceman In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

– Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans. The Winner Will Battle Oba Femi For The WWE NXT Championship At WWE NXT Heatwave

