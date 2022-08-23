– Tonight’s post-Heatwave edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on the USA Network with highlights from last Tuesday’s special event. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and out comes NXT Champion Bron Breakker as Alicia Taylor does the ring introductions. Fans bark and cheer as Breakker hits the ring with a mic.

Breakker gives a shout-out to Orlando and says he and JD McDonagh had a banger in the ring at Heatwave, and JD proved he is one of the very best in the world. Breakker says NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate made his presence known after the match. Breakker figures Bate didn’t fly across the world for the Sky Miles, so how about coming to the ring so we can talk. The music hits and out comes Bate to a pop.

Bate thanks Bron for the kind invitation and congratulates him on last week’s win. Bate has been in the ring with JD himself, and knows how good he is, so big respect to Bron. Bate says Bron is correct, he’s not here for air miles. Bate says NXT UK has been the host to some of the best the business has to offer, and now he stands in font of Breakker as the proud flag bearer of NXT UK, the first and last NXT UK Champion, and with NXT Europe around the corner, Bate can’t think of a better way to kick things off by unifying the two NXT titles. Breakker knows who Bate is, he’s watched afar and knows how great Bate is and how he’s a threat to the title. Breakker thinks of Bate when he thinks of NXT UK but this isn’t NXT UK, this is THE NXT, where the greatest Superstars in the world are.

Fans pop. Breakker agrees that there should be one NXT Champion. Breakker says let’s make history in two weeks at Worlds Collide – champion vs. champion, title for title. They shake hands in the middle of the ring as fans pop. Bate and Breakker now raise their titles in the air while facing off.

– Vic sends us to a video package on Gallus – Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. They promise to bring home the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, saying it will always be Gallus On Top.

NXT UK Tag Team Titles Match: Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

We go back to the ring and out first come the challengers, Gallus – Mark Coffey and Wolfgang with Joe Coffey. The camera suddenly cuts backstage to Fallon Henley and Lash Legend brawling while officials try to keep them apart. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs drag Henley away as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Briggs and Jensen with Henley as fans cheer them on. The two teams go at it to start with Wolfgang and Coffey getting in some offense. Briggs turns it around on Coffey and in comes Jensen off the tag. Jensen throws his shirt at Wolfgang and goes to work on Coffey for a 2 count. Wolfgang tags in and clubs Jensen while Coffey holds him for a 2 count.

Wolfgang grounds Jensen with a headlock now. Gallus takes turn on Jensen with quick tags and power moves now, keeping Jensen near their corner. Jensen has a bloody mouth as he leaps to tag Briggs in. The champions clear the ring of Gallus, and pose on the ropes to yell out at them. Gallus regroups at ringside as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Coffey has Jensen grounded. Gallus dominated during the break with power moves. Jensen powers up out of a hold as Vic points to how there’s extra security tonight and Barrett says that’s because of Gallus. Coffey prevents Jensen’s tag out and Wolfgang clubs Jensen back down, using the middle rope to choke him. Coffey and Wolfgang double team Jensen now as Coffey delivers a knee to the gut and Wolfgang hits a cannonball for a 2 count.

Briggs ducks a wild shot from Coffey on the apron. Jensen drops Coffey. Briggs and Wolfgang tag in now and Briggs runs wild, leveling Wolfgang with a big boot. Briggs also takes out Coffey and splashes him in the middle of the ring.

Legend comes down to ringside and starts brawling with Henley. Pretty Deadly now runs own and brawls with Briggs and Jensen at ringside. The brawls continue to the backstage area as the referee calls the match.

Winners by Count Out: Gallus

– After the bell, the referee explains to Gallus about how the match ended via count out and the champions retained. The Diamond Mine suddenly attacks from out of nowhere – Roderick Strong, Damon Kemp, NXT Tag Team Champions Brutus Creed and Julius Creed. They’re brawling with Gallus in the ring now while Strong directs traffic. The Diamond Mine clears the ring of Gallus as security tries to restore order. The Diamond Mine stands tall in the ring now, yelling out at Gallus as the crowd goes wild.

– Grayson Waller is backstage yelling at a staffer, telling him to run off and make sure the ring is setup for The Grayson Waller Effect. Waller seems stressed as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Andre Chase is speaking to his Chase University class. He introduces a tough competitor they brought over from the NXT UK while Chase U was there – Charlie Dempsey. This is the son of William Regal. Chase says today Dempsey is going to teach the class some moves. A student comes over and Dempsey orders him on his hand and knees. Dempsey stretches the guy until he yells out, and Chase has to remind him this is just an exhibition. Chase says let’s try with Bodhi Hayward now because he’s more advanced. Dempsey man-handles Hayward now until Chase calms him down. Bodhi snaps on Dempsey but Chase gets in between them. Chase says Dempsey must’ve misunderstood the objective here today. Dempsey says this class is too soft and if the others want homework, try to Google the legendary Billy Robinson. Dempsey walks off.

– We go back to the ring and Grayson Waller is out for The Grayson Waller Effect. The ring is setup for a talk show segment. Waller calls for the lights to go low, and for his theme music to play. Waller welcomes us to the premiere of his show and says NXT has been aching for a show like this. He knows he will be the buzz of NXT and all of WWE. Fans chant for Johnny Gargano but Waller says you can chant his name all you want, he doesn’t want to be in the ring with Waller. Waller goes on ranting and mentions how today’s guest came back to NXT to take opportunities from other people. Waller introduces Apollo Crews and out he comes to a pop.

Crews says Waller really did it up for his own show, he’s got the Instagram Live feed streaming and everything else. A “Grayson sucks!” chant starts up. Waller asks Crews how it feels to be nothing more than a clout chaser. Waller understands everyone wants to take from his spotlight, AJ Styles tried it, these UK guys tried it, and Apollo… Crews interrupts and says he was born in NXT. He found something missing in himself and he came back to find what it was. He knew some people like the fans would love it, and he knew some would hate it and be jealous like Waller. Waller dismisses the idea he’s jealous.

Waller brings up how Crews used to have a Nigerian accent as the proud Nigerian Warrior. He asks what happened to the accent and the garb. Crews speaks with the accent and says don’t get it twisted, he’s still the Nigerian Warrior and he’s proud of his heritage as he went to WrestleMania 37 and became the WWE Intercontinental Champion but he got too focused on his past an forgot to focus on his future, but that’s why he’s back in NXT. Waller accuses him of being selfish. They have some more words and Waller mocks Crews, and blames him for what happened to The Diamond Mine, and for trying to break The Diamond Mine up. Waller goes to leave but Crews asks where he’s going. Waller takes another question from his Instagram Live stream but it’s really from him to Crews, and asks how it feels to know Crews is going to get run out of NXT.

Crews says no one is running from Waller. Crews asks how it feels to be a low budget version of The Miz. The crowd pops and Waller says that’s a compliment. Fans chant “low budget Miz!” now. Waller asks Crews how it feels to go home every night to tell his kids he couldn’t cut it on Mondays and Fridays so now he’s back in NXT. Crews says he tells his kids their dad was a champion on Monday, a champion on Friday, and soon to be a champion on Tuesday. Crews drops Waller out of nowhere for a big pop. Crews says and that is The Apollo Crews Effect. Waller looks on from the mat as Crews poses in the corner.

– We go backstage to security trying to keep Gallus and Pretty Deadly apart. Pretty Deadly says being copycats isn’t a good look for Gallus and no matter what, Gallus can’t steal their thunder. Gallus is just here to take home the NXT UK Tag Team Titles but they want to fight. Pretty Deadly reminds Gallus how it was them who previously ended Gallus’ history-making title reign in NXT UK. The two teams continue yelling at each other and Pretty Deadly walks off as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate. His match with NXT Champion Bron Breakker is official for Worlds Collide, and Bate says the match will end with him holding both titles.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Von Wagner and Mr. Stone now. Stone says this is a new NXT and they don’t care if NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate is a two-time champion or the franchise, and don’t care about any of his accomplishments. Von says Bate is an international Superstar and he’s known as the “Big Strong Boi” but Von is a big strong man and tonight we will find out just how tough Bate is. Von goes on and says after he crushes Bate, Bate won’t be able to make it to Worlds Collie.

Javier Bernal vs. Cameron Grimes

We go back to the ring and Javier Bernal is out to make his official NXT 2.0 re-debut. We see the WWE Digital video from last week where Bernal told a security guard he planned to beat Cameron Grimes in his debut this week, and the guard called him a prick as he walked off. Out next comes Grimes to a pop from the crowd.

The Schism’s Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid appear on the platform above the crowd, and Grimes isn’t happy with their presence. Before the match begins, Gacy takes a mic and wishes Grimes good luck. The bell rings as Grimes and Bernal lock up. Grimes takes it to the corner and Bernal plays some mind games to get Grimes to back off, then he attacks with a cheap shot.

Bernal unloads on Grimes but gets dropped with a big kick. Bernal turns it back around and beats Grimes down against the ropes. Bernal with a bulldog for a close 2 count. Bernal kicks Grimes in the head and stomps away in the corner while the referee warns him. More back and forth now. Grimes mounts some offense and hits some of his signature offense. Grimes stands tall as fans cheer him on.

Grimes misses a running big boot in the corner but comes right back with a superkick. Grimes waits in the corner and gets ready to go “to the moon!” and then delivers the Cave-In to Bernal. Grimes looks up at Gacy and covers Bernal for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, the music hits as Grimes stands tall with the referee raising his arm in the air. Grimes stares up at Gacy and The Dyad as we get a replay. Grimes continues staring down The Schism now.

– The announcers lead us to a video package on Blair Davenport, who issues a warning to the NXT women’s division.

Indi Hartwell vs. Blair Davenport

We go back to the ring and out comes Indi Hartwell to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a video package from Alba Fyre, which includes a look at her recent feud with Lash Legend. Fyre warns Legend to never disrespect her ancestors or heritage. Fyre says no matter the weather, terrain or situation, those fire-keepers kept the embers burning just like Fyre wouldn’t let anyone extinguish her flame. She says Legend may be the only woman to test her but soon all of the NXT women will know what Legend already knows – that she is a warrior and will do whatever it takes to win, and to honor the women who came before her from the houses and shores of Scotland, all the way to NXT. Fyre says to keep your eyes on the horizon because where there’s smoke, there’s Fyre. We go back to the ring and out comes Blair Davenport. The bell rings and they go at it to the ropes. They lock up and Davenport takes it to the corner, then backs off and shoves Indi.

Indi tries to pin Davenport from behind. Indi with a headlock now. Davenport fights back but Indi takes her down with a headlock. They go on and tangle on the apron now but Indi gets knocked off, and lands bad it appears. Davenport works her over and they bring it back in. Davenport catches Indi and drops her on her head in the corner.

Davenport stomps on Indi as the referee warns her. Indi with a DDT for a close 2 count. Fans do dueling chants now as Davenport grounds Indi in another submission. Indi fights up and out but Davenport jumps on her back with a Sleeper. Indi drops Davenport and breaks the hold with a jawbreaker. They get up and Indi blocks strikes, then catches Davenport with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

Indi keeps control and goes to the top but Davenport rushes over and yanks her leg out, sending her to the mat for a quick pin attempt. Indi rolls Davenport out of nowhere for 2. Davenport comes back with a Fisherman’s Brainbuster for the pin to win.

Winner: Blair Davenport

– After the match, the former Bea Priestley stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Davenport continues her celebration. She takes the mic and laughs, saying the most menacing mistress of NXT has arrived an she has just wasted one of the best the division has to offer. Fans boo. Davenport says she was #1 contender in the UK, so she guesses the NXT Women’s Title will do just fine because Blair Davenport is the rightful heir to the Women’s Title. Fans boo Davenport. The music interrupts and out comes Toxic Attraction’s NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Rose takes the mic and slowly walks towards the ring, saying Davenport’s reputation precedes her. Rose introduces herself and says Davenport is standing in her ring, entered her world, and in Rose’s world, everyone follows her lead. Rose enters the ring now as fans cheer her on. Rose says she’s the most dominant Women’s Champion and she will tell Davenport like she’s told everyone else here – put some respect on her name because Davenport can’t just come over here and call shots. The music interrupts and out comes NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura. The legendary Satomura marches to the ring as fans cheer her on. Rose and Davenport stare Satomura down. Satomura says Rose is wrong, she is not the most dominant champion, that will be Satomura. Rose says Satomura is a true legend, she’ll give her that, but Rose can’t think of a better way to put respect on her name than to beat a legend like Satomura. Satomura says she’s the Final Boss… she proposes champion vs. champion and fans pop. Davenport interrupts and says they can’t forget about her because she is the #1 contender. Davenport is angry now. Fans chant “shut the hell up!” at Davenport. Satomura then proposes a Triple Threat match and the crowd pops. Rose and Satomura raise their titles in the air while Davenport stands in between them. Barrett says this will be a title unification match.

– Tiffany Stratton is backstage with McKenzie Mitchell and she wants to talk about herself now. Stratton says whoever wins the title unification match will have to deal with her. She knocks Wendy Choo and says after she beats Choo tonight, Choo won’t even be able to show her face around here, which is a win for everyone. She goes on and says then the NXT women’s division and the unified title will be all about her. Tootles.

– Tony D’Angelo is backstage with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. Tony says the Legado del Fantasma members tried to get cute and came in with all the stops last week in trying to help Santos Escobar win. Tony goes on and brags some more, and says this is why he’s The Don and Escobar is unemployed, but Tony is unforgiving and the past is the past. Tony says tonight Del Toro and Wilde will get a tag team win. Tony tells everyone to come on and they follow him as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video from JD McDonagh. He says rehabilitation is as important as preparation. JD is in an ice bath at one point. He says he sacrificed himself in front of a charging bull at Heatwave, and enjoyed it more than NXT Champion Bron Breakker did. He says we are not truly challenged if we run away from difficult situations. JD says his pain tolerance for Bron is only growing. JD shows us how he’s hanging upside down now, and says he will see Bron on the other side.

– Wes Lee is backstage with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter now. Lee is creeped out by JD McDonagh. He wants to talk about Chance and Carter having gold, and warns them to keep their heads on a swivel. Carter says they are the only true champions in NXT. They go on about being true fighting champions and they are open to fighting anyone at Worlds Collide.

– The announcers are discussing Worlds Collide when they notice Indi Hartwell is still out here. Indi, who is sitting on the edge of the apron, says this is what rock bottom feels like. It sucks, but whatever. She says Blair Davenport will probably go on to unify the titles at Worlds Collide. Indi says Blair isn’t the problem, she is. Indi took a long look at herself four months go, she was tired of the setbacks and losses, and was going to reach for the stars and re-ignite her career, but here she is in the same position as four months ago. Indi wonders what she’s saying because it doesn’t even make sense. Dexter Lumis suddenly appears on the entrance-way as the crowd goes wild. Dexter slithers in the ring and Indi slithers at him. They meet in the middle of the ring and embrace as fans pop. They then stand up and kiss in the middle of the ring as fans chant “InDex!” now. Lumis exits the ring and holds the ropes open for Indi. He carries her to the back as the music starts up. Vic is marking out over InDex but Barrett is sick to his stomach. The camera cuts backstage to Indi and Lumis now. We see police lights flashing outside of the Performance Center door. Lumis hands Indi a drawing and they kiss, then he exits the front door, where police are waiting. Lumis is placed under arrest as Indi gets emotional. Indi looks at the drawing and it says goodbye, and that he loves her. We go to commercial.

– We get a look at last week’s Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez match. McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Jade now, asking about last week’s controversial finish. Jade says no one will accept that she beat Perez. She says she’s better and more amazing than Perez, and if Perez is all that, what does that make the woman who beat her at Heatwave? Jade says the people complaining about the win and saying it should’ve been a DQ are the ones who should ask out a girl. She insults some of the fans and tells them to go on a date with a real girl, and that inflatable dolls don’t count.

The Dyad vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza

We go back to the ring and Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde are out with Tony D’Angelo, Elektra Lopez and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. The Schism is also out – The Dyad’s Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid with Joe Gacy. The bell rings with Reid going at it with Mendoza. They trade offense and counters, and Mendoza hits a big hurricanrana.

Wilde and Mendoza end up sending The Dyad to the floor, then hitting suicide dives for a pop. Tony D yells at Wilde and Mendoza to get back in the ring, telling them they don’t jump around and dive like they just did. Mendoza and Fowler go at it now. We get a crossbody for 2. Fowler rocks Mendoza and tags in Reid for a double team. Reid then leaps at Wilde and knocks him off the apron. Fowler runs and leaps out, taking Wilde back down on the floor. Fowler taunts the crowd.

Reid works Mendoza now, dropping him with a right hand and knocking him to the floor. Fowler tags in and holds Mendoza at ringside as Reid launches himself over the top rope for the assist in taking Mendoza down. The Schism does a three-way hug at ringside now as fans boo and we see Cameron Grimes watching from the platform above the crowd. Mendoza mounts offense on Fowler now, rocking him with an enziguri. Wilde springboards in and takes down Reid, then Fowler. Wilde keeps offense going on both opponents as fans cheer him on. Wilde sends Fowler and Reid into each other again, then hits Reid in the corner.

Mendoza and Wilde double team Reid now as a “Legado!” chant picks up. Fowler breaks the pin up just in time, sending Mendoza to the floor. Reid and Wilde tangle on the mat but Reid kicks out at 2. Fowler tags in for the double team to Wilde now. They hit the big double team knees to the face and Fowler covers for the pin to win as Gacy looks on and smiles.

Winners: The Dyad

– After the match, Gacy enters the ring and The Schism stands tall together as the music hits. We go to replays. Gacy hugs Reid and Fowler while Grimes stares them down from the platform above the ring. Tony D yells at his crew at ringside to end the segment.

– Javier Bernal is backstage walking and he’s disappointed about the earlier loss. He walks up on a woman sitting backstage and she says he almost won. Bernal rants about how almost doesn’t cut it with him. He tells the woman to next time show some respect in his presence. The security guard from earlier, Hank Walker, walks up and tells Bernal to watch how he’s talking to the lady. Bernal says he can do what he wants. Walker tells the woman to leave and she does. He then tells Bernal to do what he wants but watch how he’s talking to others. Walker tells Bernal to go hit the showers and he walks off. Walker calls Bernal a prick again.

NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Von Wagner

We go back to the ring for the next match as NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate makes his way out for this non-title bout. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza exit the building, frustrated over Tony D’Angelo. A black SUV pulls up and it’s Santos Escobar, who says he wouldn’t leave without them because family is forever. He asks if they’re ready to go and they hop in, then drive off with him. Fans in the arena are chanting “Legado!” now. We go back to the ring and Von Wagner is wrapping his entrance with Mr. Stone.

The bell rings and they lock up with Von over-powering Bate. Bate dodges an attack and applies a headlock but Von knocks him to one knee with a shoulder. More back and forth between the two. Von connects with a big boot to the jaw. Von keeps contorl and charges into the corner with a big splash. Von beats Bate down again and stands over him talking trash. Von presses Bate high in the air, then drops him to the mat as fans boo.

Bate unloads with right hands. He goes for the Tyler Driver 97 but Von over-powers again. Von counters with a backbreaker, then a big fall-away slam in the middle of the ring. Von stands tall and stalks Bate again as fans boo. Stone looks to call for Von to throw Bate into the second row, but Bate fights back and mounts some offense. Bate sends Von out and then runs the ropes for a big dive, taking Von back down at ringside.

Fans chant “Big Strong Boi!” now as Bate keeps fighting in the ring. Von counters and goes for a powerbomb but Bate fights free. Bate with big lefts and rights to knock Von to one knee. Bate goes to run the ropes but Von holds his arm and levels him with a big lariat for a 2 count. Fans try to rally for Bate as Von continues to dominate.

Bate slides out of a hold, then dodges a big boot. Bate rocks Von to one knee. Von catches Bate for a chokeslam but Bate lands on his feet. Bate rocks Von again and drops him from one knee with a big right hand. Bate with more offense as fans cheer him on. Bate launches Von into an Exploder suplex. Bate goes to the top for the corkscrew 450 for the pin to win.

Winner: Tyler Bate

– After the match, Bate stands tall as fans cheer him on.

– The Diamond Mine is backstage now and they’re hyped up about facing Gallus in a six-man next week. Roderick Strong speaks up and says they will destroy Gallus, but Julius Creed informs him he won’t be in the match because he only rolls with teammates he trusts. Julius confirms he doesn’t trust Strong. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs interrupt and they want The Diamond Mine to save them a piece of Gallus. Strong says absolutely not because they will destroy Gallus for what they did earlier. Briggs and Strong have words now, and Briggs says last week Strong said The Creeds were the best tag team in all of WWE, but they’re not even the best tag team in NXT. Briggs and Jensen now face off with The Creeds, and they have words. The two championship trams agree to fight each other after next week.

Lights Out Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Wendy Choo

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Lights Out main event as Tiffany Stratton comes out. Stratton heads to the ring with her signature tennis racket, then poses on the apron. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Wendy Choo asleep in her bed on the stage as her music plays. She wakes up and walks towards the ring, taking off her sleep mask and removing her onesie pajamas. Choo is all business as Stratton taunts her from the ring. The lights in the arena dim as the bell rings. They start brawling to start. Stratton with a huge chop to the chest. They run the ropes and Choo nails a big dropkick for a pop.

They take it to ringside and Choo blocks a tennis racket shot, then uses it on Stratton. Choo beats Stratton with a trash can full of trash, then puts it over her head. Choo beats the trash can with the tennis racket several times, while the can is stuck on Stratton’s head. Choo brings it back in for shoulder thrusts in the corner. Choo with a running kick to the face in the corner. Stratton drops Choo at ringside and then empties out a toolbox. Stratton swings a big wrench but she hits the ring post as Choo moves.

Fans chant for tables as Choo brings it back into the ring. Choo wedges a trash can into the turnbuckles now. Stratton blocks a shot as Choo whips her into the trash can. Choo does the same and fights Stratton off, dropping her with a clothesline. Choo catches Stratton with a big overhead suplex across the ring. Choo cartwheels but misses and Stratton sends her into the wedged trash can in the corner a few times. Stratton sends Choo to the floor and taunts her, then sends her into the steel ring steps. Stratton keeps contorl at ringside as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial at 9:56pm.

Choo and Stratton brawl to the entrance-way during the break but it’s hard to make out what they’re doing. Choo shoves her bed down the ramp and into Stratton, knocking her down at ringside. Stratton drops Choo with a chair shot at ringside. Stratton with another chair shot to keep Choo down on the floor. Stratton takes the blankets and pillows off the bed but Choo attacks. Choo blocks a suplex onto her bed frame. Choo brings Stratton back in with a chair but Stratton rocks her on the edge of the apron. Choo hangs on to avoid hitting the bed frame down below.

Choo fights back in but Stratton catches her with a powerslam for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Fans rally now but Stratton puts a chair on Choo and goes up top for a big moonsault. Choo moves out of the way and Stratton lands hard. Choo with a Brainbuster on top of the chair. Stratton kicks out at 2. Choo brings a wrench or a hammer and into the ring and uses it to pull back on Stratton’s chin in a Crossface submission. Stratton hangs on and crawls to her purse. She pulls out some kind of spray and sprays Choo in the face with it. Stratton follows up and then powerbombs Choo onto a trash can for another close 2 count.

Fans chant for Choo now while they’re both down. The referee checks on them. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Stratton gets up first and goes for the Vader Bomb but Choo counters and spikes her to the mat. Choo brings a large pillow into the ring now. Stratton charges but Choo swings the pillow and drops her. Choo then dumps a bunch of Legos out of the pillow as fans cheer her on. She then pours out more Legos in the middle of the ring. Choo brings Stratton over to slam her into the Legos but Stratton counters. They tangle now and Stratton catches a crossbody attempt, then drops Choo with a fall-away slam but Choo only hit one or two Legos, if that. Stratton then scoop slams Choo again and this time she hits more Legos. Fans chant “NXT!” in response. Choo is sitting up in the middle of the ring when Stratton runs the ropes and delivers a double stomp.

Choo still kicks out at 2 as another “this is awesome!” chant actually starts up. Stratton grabs her purse and kicks Choo out of the ring. Stratton brings out makeup powder but before she can hit Choo with it, it back-fires as Choo kicks it into her face. Choo then slams Stratton through her bed frame with a Full Nelson slam. Choo brings it back into the ring and hits the Nap Time splash from the top rope for the pin to win.

Winner: Wendy Choo

– After the match, Choo stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. We go to replays.

– The camera cuts backstage. We see Blair Davenport, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura signing their contract for the title unification match at Worlds Collide. We also see NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate and NXT Champion Bron Breakker sitting at the same table. They sign their title unification contract for Worlds Collide. NXT 2.0 goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.