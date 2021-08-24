– The post-Takeover 36 edition of WWE NXT opens up live a tape delay as we see new Million Dollar Champion Cameron Grimes and WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase arriving to the parking lot in a limousine. They hop out and are ready to celebrate the win over LA Knight at Takeover. We see stills from the match as Vic Joseph talks about the match at Takeover and welcomes us. He’s joined by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We’re inside the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida now as Grimes and DiBiase come to the ring. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Fans pop for Grimes as he and DiBiase enter the ring.

Fans chant “to the moon!” as Ted takes the mic. Ted says everyone thought he came to NXT to buy someone, but soon realized he came to find the person to carry the Million Dollar legacy. He praises Grimes for having a strong body and mind, and heart. Fans chant “you deserve it!” as Ted goes on about how Grimes was never a quitter, how he kept getting up until he was the Million Dollar Champion. Grimes says when Ted first showed up, he drove him absolutely nuts, bonkers. Ted says it was on purpose as he was testing Grimes. Grimes is glad because he started to lose sight. He saw all his jewelry and 0’s in his bank account and thought he was something, but he didn’t have an accomplishment to back that up. Grimes, while scrubbing Knight’s toilet,s knew he could never let that happen to Ted, he could never let that dummy Knight have Ted as his butler. Grimes says they took care of Knight together at Takeover, and he became the Million Dollar Champion.

Fans chant “to the moon!” again. Grimes goes on and asks Ted where he goes now. Ted says it’s time to go… to the moon! Ted does his signature laugh as smoke shoots up around the arena and fake $100 bills with Grimes’ face on them fall all over the Capitol Wrestling Center. Grimes’ music hits as they continue celebrating and Ted continues laughing.

– Vic sends us to a video package of more highlights from Takeover 36.

– Still to come, Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasma in our six-man main event. Also, the Breakout Tournament finals with Odyssey Jones vs. Carmelo Hayes.

Ridge Holland vs. Timothy Thatcher

We go back to the ring and out comes Ridge Hollands with Pete Dunne. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Hit Row arriving in a SUV in the parking lot. They hop out and head into the venue. We go back to the ring and out comes Timothy Thatcher with Tommaso Ciampa.

The bell rings and they lock up, going to the ropes and the corner, back off the ropes. Holland with an uppercut. Thatcher with an uppercut. They trade more shots and collide with shoulder blocks. Holland with two uppercuts and a headlock. Holland drops Thatcher but misses an elbow drop. Thatcher with more strikes. Thatcher ends up going for a submission on the mat. Holland gets up and nails stiff uppercuts. Thatcher goes for a back-slide but it’s blocked. Holland with a big forearm to the face as some fans boo.

Ciampa watches from his chair at ringside as Holland scoops Thatcher and slams him. Dunne smiles from the other side of the ring. Thatcher keeps trying to fight up but Holland keeps rocking him with stiff strikes, putting him back down and talking trash. They go on and Holland levels Thatcher with an elbow for a 2 count. Holland stomps on Thatcher to keep him down.

They trade big strikes now. Thatcher with an assisted belly-to-belly suplex for a 2 count. Holland over-powers but Thatcher turns it back around. More back and forth on the mat now. Holland fights off a submission but Thatcher keeps fighting. Holland with a suplex. Thatcher ends up rocking Holland with a big suplex. Holland fights free from a hold and levels Thatcher with a short-arm clothesline. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Thatcher stuns Holland with a big kick. Thatcher scoops Holland and slams him into the ropes, focusing on the ankle. Thatcher turns Holland over in the Boston Crab now. Holland gets out and kicks Thatcher away, stunning him on his feet. Thatcher with a big slap to the face. Thatcher goes for an enziguri but it’s blocked. Holland with a stiff headbutt and Northern Grit for the pin to win.

Winner: Ridge Holland

– After the match, Holland stands tall as the music hits. Ciampa runs in to check on Thatcher but Holland pulls him away. Ciampa brawls with Holland now until Dunne makes the save. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch run down and make the save at ringside. This is Burch’s return from the shoulder injury in March. Holland ends up dropping Ciampa in the ring. Thatcher faces off with Dunne at ringside. Holland attacks but Thatcher fights both of them off. Holland finally delivers a second shot to the throat with his weapon to take Thatcher down at ringside. Holland, Dunne, Lorcan and Burch regroup on the stage and stand tall together while Ciampa and Thatcher struggle to recover.

– We get a sitdown interview with Arash Markazi talking to Carmelo Hayes about tonight’s Breakout Tournament finals. Hayes talks about his NXT run so far and says this is as good and big as it gets. He goes on and talks about how he has to be careful with Odyssey Jones because of his size and speed. He praises Jones some more and is asked what will be next after tonight. Hayes isn’t sure about the future, he says we will find out because he takes it one match at a time and doesn’t like to get ahead of himself. Hayes ends the promo by saying he knows we will see him at the end of the road with championship gold.

– We see Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro messing around on TikTok earlier. Vic calls them the TikTok tag team of NXT. They will be in action next. Back to commercial.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis after we see Indi proposing last week in the middle of the ring. Indi goes on and on about how good it is to be in love, and all they’ve done in the last week. The wedding date is announced for the September 14 NXT episode.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

We go back to the ring and out first comes Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are out next.

Dolin starts off with Carter. Carter with a takedown face-first into the mat. Carter with a close roll-up early on. Kacy tags in as Carter dropkicks Jayne to the floor with Dolin. The babyfaces go to leap out but put the brakes on and taunt the heels. Dolin runs back in and drops Kacy from behind as Jayne distracts her.

Dolin takes Kacy to the corner and works her over. Jayne tags in and takes over. Dolin and Jayne with corner cannonballs to Kacy. Jayne covers for 2. Jayne keeps Kacy down and screams out, then stomps some more and talks more trash. Dolin rag-dolls Kacy around by one arm now. Jayne tags in for a double team. Dolin tags right back in for more double teaming. Kacy kicks out at 2. Dolin dumps Kacy to the floor. Kacy runs back in from the side and tags Carter. Carter runs over and drops Jayne, then goes to work on Dolin.

Carter splashes both opponents in the corner, then delivers the dropkick while they’re both in the corner. Carter with a running boot to Dolin’s face for 2. Dolin with a big right to stun Carter. Jayne tags back in for the double team. Dolin launches Carter into a big pump kick from Jayne but Kacy breaks the pin up.

Carter holds Jayne for a neckbreaker while Kacy goes to the top and delivers the 450 to finish the double team neckbreaker. Carter runs over and keeps Dolin from making the save. Kacy covers Jayne for the pin to win.

Winners: Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

– After the match, Catanzaro and Carter stand tall and celebrate as the music hits. They go over to the announce table and yell about how they want a shot at NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. She congratulates her on the Takeover 36 win and asks about Dakota Kai. Gonzalez talks about their feud and says if she knows Dakota, this isn’t over. McKenzie asks about Kay Lee Ray appearing at Takeover 36. Gonzalez says she’s been waiting on KLR to come over to the United States. She goes on about taking any challenger until Franky Monet interrupts with Jessi Kamea and Robert Stone. Monet puts herself over and says she will take the shine and the title right off Gonzalez. Monet walks off with the others right behind her.

– We get a brief vignette on Kay Lee Ray. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Arash Markazi interviews Odyssey Jones about tonight’s Breakout finals against Carmelo Hayes. KLR knew he would be in WWE 5 years ago but he didn’t think everything would happen so fast. He says being in WWE allows him to show a different side than in football those 5 years ago. He says his name represents his journey. Jones will try and be the best man he can be. He’s not thinking what will happen if he wins. He says Hayes is a tough competitor but he has to win.

Kay Lee Ray vs. Veronica Feroz

We go back to the ring and out comes Veronica Feroz. Kay Lee Ray is out next to make her official main brand debut.

The bell rings and they lock up. Feroz goes behind but KLR takes control and yanks her around by her arm. KLR continues to dominate and slams Feroz on her face in the middle of the ring. KLR talks some trash and beats Feroz with forearms. KLR with a body slam in the middle of the ring and a knee drop for a 2 count.

KLR rips some of the outfit Feroz has on and unloads on her in the corner. KLR whips Feroz into the corner and she hits hard. KLR misses in the corner and Feroz looks to mount some offense now. Feroz runs right into a superkick. KLR follows up with a Gory Bomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Kay Lee Ray

– After the match, KLR stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. KLR stands tall and talks trash to the camera.

– We see NXT Champion Samoa Joe walking in the parking lot. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and a camera man stops Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne backstage as they’re selling the loss to Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. They’re asked what’s next but Mandy Rose interrupts and tells them to follow her and never look back if they never want to feel like that again and never lose. Rose walks off and it looks like Dolin and Jayne are going to follow.

– We go back to the ring and out comes new NXT Champion Samoa Joe. Joe talks about how he beat a dominant champion in Karrion Kross at Takeover 36 and now he stands before us at the first three-time NXT Champion. Joe says that should be a reason to celebrate but he didn’t come dressed to celebrate. He talks about being on top in NXT is to be king in a land of savages. He talks about how the handshakes and the stares were colder when he arrived today. Joe asks who in the back wants to come out and step to him. He says time is now and the champ is waiting. The music interrupts and out comes Pete Dunne.

Dunne enters the ring and they face off. Dunne has a few words for Joe and calls on NXT General Manager William Regal to make the match and tells Joe don’t make him provoke. The music interrupts and out comes LA Knight. Knight cuts a promo on Joe and says he’s here to be Joe’s first and last challenger. Fans boo. Knight goes to enter the ring and Dunne says if he takes one more step, he will get his fingers broke. Knight tells Dunne to use his inside voice. The music interrupts and out comes Kyle O’Reilly now.

Kyle speaks form the stage and says he knows Joe and Dunne, but he needs to introduce himself to Knight. He mentions being the winner of The Undisputed Era finale at Takeover 36. Kyle cracks a joke on Knight’s attire and Joe says that was such a sick burn, Kyle. Kyle says he respects the hell out of Joe but he’s not out here to talk himself into a title match because he’s earned a title match. Ridge Holland suddenly attacks Kyle on the stage and beats him down. Joe and Dunne face off in the ring now. Tommaso Ciampa rushes form the side and attacks Dunne. Holland runs down and takes Ciampa out from the floor. Joe ends up putting Knight down with a headbutt. Dunne and Holland look on from ringside as Joe stands tall in the ring, raising the NXT Title in the air. Ciampa is also back on his feet in the ring, watching Joe stare out at Dunne and Holland.

– Cameron Grimes is walking Ted DiBiase to his limousine. All good things must come to an end. Grimes gives the Million Dollar Title back to Ted but Ted wants him to have it so he thinks of him and what they’ve accomplished every time he looks at it. Grimes takes the title back but notices it feels kinda light, a bit different material. Grimes looks on the back and Ted has switched the original Million Dollar Title with a WWE Shop replica. Ted does his signature laugh as he rides off in the limo. Grimes also laughs.

– Still to come, the NXT Breakout Tournament finals. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie stops Kyle O’Reilly backstage for comments on what just happened. Duke Hudson quickly interrupts and attacks, unloading on O’Reilly and beating him down. O’Reilly fights back and they brawl as officials try to break it up.

2021 NXT Breakout Tournament Finals: Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones

We go back to the ring for the finals of the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament. Carmelo Hayes it out, as is Odyssey Jones. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor.

The bell rings and here we go. They size each other up. Jones has Hayes up top early on but Hayes comes off the top with a headlock. Hayes almost runs into Jones but puts the brakes on. Jones offers his hand for a shake and Hayes shakes but tries to jump onto him. Jones tosses Hayes away and sends him back into the corner. Jones launches Hayes across the ring from the corner with a big hip toss.

Hayes goes to the floor to regroup, down on his back. Jones brings it back into the ring but Hayes dropkicks him in the face. Jones is still up. Hayes with a dropkick to the knees to bring Jones to one knee. Jones catches a kick, and another, but Hayes hits the enziguri. Hayes with a springboard crossbody but Jones knocks him out of the air. Jones stands tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Hayes is unloading on Jones in the corner. We see how Jones used his speed during the break and continued to focus on the knee. Jones places Hayes over the top turnbuckle now and unloads with big shots to the chest, sending Hayes to the mat. Hayes jumps on Jones’ back with a Sleeper hold. Hayes keeps a submission around Jones’ neck, bringing him to the mat as fans do dueling chants.

Hayes mounts offense to get Jones back off his feet. Jones is stunned after several moves but still hanging on. Hayes drops him and delivers an axe kick for a close 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Jones hits the ring post as Hayes side-steps from the corner. Hayes with a big top rope leg drop. Jones dodges another top rope leg drop and delivers a splash for the pin but Hayes rolls him over for the pin to win.

Winner of the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament: Carmelo Hayes

– After the match, Hayes and Jones are both shocked as the music hits. We go to replays. Hayes is on the stage with NXT General Manager William Regal and Samantha Irvin. Regal congratulates Hayes and says he more than deserves this contract to face any NXT champion he wants. Regal congratulates him again, shakes his hand and gives him the contract. Irvin asks him which champion he wants to face. Hayes gives a shout-out to Jones and says he’s no joke. Hayes says it’s too soon to know who he will challenge. He also says he called his shot to get here and when he shoots, he does not miss. Hayes stands tall by himself now, raising the contract in the air as the pyro rains down on him.

– Pete Dunne, Ridge Holland, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch are backstage. Dunne cuts a promo on NXT Champion Samoa Joe and says Joe knows this will end with Dunne as champion. Burch and Lorcan talk about how they are the rightful NXT Tag Team Champions because they never lost the belts when Burch got hurt. Holland warns Tommaso Ciampa and says he will put him out of action like he did Timothy Thatcher.

– We get a quick backstage video of Boa saying another victim will fall to Tian Sha tonight. Mei Ying briefly appears and sprays her mist as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see more highlights from Takeover 36. New NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov will appear next week.

– Vic mentions that Timothy Thatcher is out of action indefinitely due to the earlier attack.

Boa vs. Xyon Quinn

We go back to the ring and Xyon Quinn, formerly known as Australian rugby star Daniel Vidot, is waiting. Tian Sha is out next – Boa with Mei Ying. There is no sign of Xia Li. Ying takes a seat in her throne as Boa goes to the ring.

The bell rings and Boa goes to work on Quinn, taking it to the corner. Boa with kicks and knees against the ropes. Boa drops Quinn with a single strike as Ying looks on. Boa with more kicks in the corner and more offense to keep control.

We see Ying watching from her throne now. Boa looks up and Ying signals for him to finish Quinn. Boa turns around to a big forearm from Quinn for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Xyon Quinn

– After the match, Quinn stands tall at the upset as the music hits. No one can believe it. Quinn goes to make his exit but Ying stands up on the stage and stares him down. Quinn changes his mind and jumps over the barrier to make his exit. Boa looks worried in the ring as he looks back up at Ying, who is staring him down.

– Johnny Gargano is in William Regal’s office, trying to convince him to cancel the InDex wedding. Regal refuses and says it will be good TV. LA Knight walks in and he’s ranting about NXT Champion Samoa Joe. This leads to a shouting match between the three. Regal orders them out of his office and calls them fools.

– Still to come, our six-man main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from a break and Malcolm Bivens is at a Diamond Mine training session. Hachiman oversees as Roderick Strong works with Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, formerly known as collegiate wrestlers The Kasper Brothers, Drew and Jacob. Bivens calls Strong the un-crowned NXT Cruiserweight Champion and takes a shot at Kushida. Bivens says Strong will issue another Open Challenge next week.

Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasma

We go back to the ring for tonight’s six-man main event and out first comes Hit Row – NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, with “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. Out next comes Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

The action begins as Legado del Fantasma attacks before the bell even hits. They go to triple team Francis but B-Fab grabs Escobar’s leg and stops him. Swerve and Adonis pull Mendoza and Wilde to the floor and go to work. Dolla unloads on Escobar in the ring now as the match begins. Wilde tags in but Dolla launches him across the ring. Adonis tags in and they double team Wilde. Wilde rocks Adonis and fires back with right hands and a knee to the gut. Adonis knocks Mendoza off the apron as he tries to interfere.

Adonis with a big monkey flip to Wilde out of the corner, sending him across the ring. Adonis goes to work on Mendoza now, delivering another monkey flip for a pop. Adonis dropkicks Wilde off the apron. Adonis dodges Wilde at ringside and drops him face-first into the floor. Hit Row regroups in the ring while Legado del Fantasma stands together at ringside. The two teams face off as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Mendoza is going to work on Scott. He stops and takes a shot at Dolla but misses. Mendoza keeps Scott in their corner as the quick tags begin and quicker offense. Escobar with a running clothesline in the corner, and another tag to Mendoza for another clothesline. Wilde with a running clothesline to Scott in the corner. Escobar with a suplex to Scott, holding it in the air and then dropping him. Wilde and Mendoza tag in and double team Scott for 2 now. Wilde with a modified neckbreaker to Scott for another close 2 count. Mendoza with chops to Scott after another quick tag. Fans rally for Scott and he finally gets an opening with a clothesline. Wilde stops the tag and talks some trash to Hit Row but it back-fires.

Escobar tags in but fails to stop Scott from tagging out. Dolla tags in and unloads on Escobar. Dollar with a kick to the gut and a knee life, then a big splash in the corner. Dolla with a side-walk slam for a pop in the middle of the ring. Dolla with the big elbow drop for a 2 count as Wilde and Mendoza break it up. Dolla grabs them both by their throats. He ends up stacking them both on his shoulders. Escobar leaps but he catches him also. Dolla has all three opponents up i the air, dropping them with a big slam in the middle of the ring. Escobar ends up taking Dolla out with an enziguri while Wilde and Mendoza work on the others.

Lots more back and forth and close calls as we go past 10pm. Scott with a House Call on Mendoza. Escobar and Scott tag in and unload on each other with punches. Scott with a Gut Check in the middle of the ring. Scott goes to the top and Adonis stops Wilde from knocking him off. Dolla runs around the ring and leaps off the steps, taking both opponents down on the floor. Scott ends up hitting the 450 on Escobar but he kicks out. Escobar catches a punt kick on the apron and slams him face-first into the apron.

B-Fab runs over and shoves Escobar into the ring post. She stands over Escobar and talks trash. Elektra Lopez is standing behind B-Fab now. She turns around and they have words. Lopez takes B-Fab out with a weapon shot to the gut. This leads to Escobar going back in and rolling Scott up for the pin to win with a handful of tights.

Winners: Legado del Fantasma

– After the match, Scott sits up in the ring and he can’t believe it. Legado del Fantasma heads to the stage as we go to replays. NXT goes off the air with the two four-person teams yelling at each other.

