WWE NXT Results 8/26/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

AVA, Ricky Saints, Josh Briggs Segment

Ricky Saints: See, that right there is exactly why I wanted to come out here, and kickoff NXT the right way, The Ricky Way. That is me, thank you. Everybody saw what happened at Heatwave, and I’ll say this, I will always put my money behind you, Je’Von Evans, anytime of the day, but ultimately it was Oba Femi that proved exactly why he is the NXT Champion. The other reason I actually came out here, too, is because I don’t know if you don’t know this or not, but it’s been six months since I’ve been here. And in those six months, I’ve been North American Champion, I’ve taken down monsters, and I have faced the best of the best. But there’s one thing that I want, and that is the thing that, you, Oba Femi have in your possession. And look, there’s a group of talented people in that locker room back there, I acknowledge that, but I figured why not now, to step up to the plate, and conquer what seems to be the impossible? So, what I’m doing right now is I’m laying it on the line, and I’m calling my shot. I’m the man, I’m the one, Oba Femi, so come on out here, and let’s meet face-to-face.

Josh Briggs: Hey, hey, hey, don’t get carried away, you ain’t getting Oba. Yeah, you’ve been here, what, six months you said? And since day one, you’ve been walking around like you’re some gift to this business. Bro, look, I will give you the rare Josh Briggs compliment, the hype is real, Ricky, the hype is real, but I am done with outsiders like Inamura and you getting shots that you don’t deserve. And with that talent you’re talking about, bro, they couldn’t touch me in this ring if I gave them a five-year head start and neither could you, you heard me?

Ricky Saints: Hold on, hold on, hold on, let me stop you right there. I should’ve checked you a few weeks ago when you interrupted my entrance, and that’s on me. I understand that you’ve been through hell and back with Inamura, but don’t forget, there’s only one person standing right here in front of me, so there’s no doubt about how tough you are. But if you think that I’m going to stand in the back of the line, if you think that’s in my DNA, my man, you have lost your mind. You, you walk out here, and you look like Sid from Toy Story, and you’re gonna tell me that I need to know my position? Understand this, I am the line, I am the position, and the problem is that you think that you’re right. I know that I’m right, and the only solution to this is to handle it, right here.

Josh Briggs: Well, whether it’s Sid or Briggs, I’m gonna beat down you like the bitch you are.

AVA: Alright, alright, so I already know where this is going. So, before anything else happens, I actually got an announcement to make. No one has heard from Je’Von Evans following his loss at Heatwave, and because of that, I know have to find a new number contender for the NXT Championship. And luckily, you both of you have very compelling cases, and some pretty impressive wins behind you, so here’s what’s gonna happen. Tonight, Josh Briggs will go one-on-one with Ricky Saints, and whoever wins will face Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at No Mercy. Good luck.

First Match: Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan

Jordan dropkicks Monroe. Monroe reverses out of the irish whip from Jordan. Jordan leapfrogs over Monroe. Rollup Exchange. Monroe HeadButts Jordan. Jordan SuperKicks Monroe. Jordan goes for a Handspring Back Elbow, but Monroe counters with The Skull Crushing Finale. Monroe transitions into a ground and pound attack. Monroe with a running basement dropkick for a two count. Monroe drives Jordan shoulder first into the top turnbuckle pad. Monroe with forearm shivers. The referee admonishes Monroe. Monroe with a wrist lock takeover. Monroe blocks a boot from Jordan. Monroe rocks Jordan with a forearm smash. Monroe wrenches on the left shoulder of Jordan. Monroe applies The Bridging Fujiwara Arm-Bar.

Jordan with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Monroe kicks Jordan in the face. Short-Arm Reversal by Jordan. Monroe avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Jordan with a Leaping Calf Kick. Jordan with forearm shivers. Jordan kicks Monroe in the gut. Jordan hammers down on the back of Monroe’s neck. Jordan whips Monroe across the ring. Jordan scores two forearm knockdowns. Jordan with a Walk Over Back Elbow. Jordan pops back on her feet. Jordan drops Monroe with The SitOut DDT. Monroe regroups on the outside. Jordan kicks Monroe in the face. Jordynne Grace makes her way down to the ring. Monroe runs away from Grace. Monroe can’t escape the PC. Grace continues to chase after Monroe. Jordan hits The Olympic Slam. Jordan connects with The Split Legged MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kelani Jordan via Pinfall

– Video Package on the Myles Borne/Lexis King Rivalry.

Second Match: Myles Borne vs. Lexis King In A Blindfold Match

King is swinging in the air. Borne bumps into King. Misfired Haymakers. King is displaying his frustration. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King backs Borne into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. King claims that he gained two points. King misfires on another haymaker. Borne dropkicks King. Borne rolls King over for a two count. Borne whips King across the ring. Borne sends King tumbling to the floor. King regroups on the outside. King inadvertently chops the steel ring post. King trips over the steel ring steps. Borne drives King back first into the ringside barricade. Borne rolls King back into the ring.

Borne side steps a dropkick from King. King with a gut punch. King slaps Borne in the chest. King bodyslams Borne. King poses for the crowd. Borne avoids an Elbow Drop from King. King avoids a knee drop from Borne. King nearly superkicks the referee. King goes for a SuperKick, but Borne ducks out of the way. Forearm Exchange. King is lighting up Borne’s chest. Short-Arm Reversal by Borne. Borne with two short-arm clotheslines. Standing Switch Exchange. King backs Borne into the turnbuckles. King inadvertently rakes the eyes of the referee. King removes his blindfold. King delivers the low blow. King connects with The Coronation to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lexis King via Pinfall

– We see Wren Sinclair freaking out because she hasn’t found a tag team partner yet. Charlie Dempsey is trying to calm down Sinclair. Dempsey is bringing Kendal Grey to be her tag team partner. Dempsey foolishly believed that Kendal agreed to join The NQCC. Grey says that she’s here to help Sinclair not Dempsey.

Third Match: Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley w/The Culling vs. Wren Sinclair & Kendal Grey w/Charlie Dempsey

STILL TO COME

– Fatal Influence vs. Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, Zaria In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

– Ricky Saints vs. Josh Briggs In A Number One Contenders Match For The WWE NXT Championship

Checkout Episode 479 of The Hoots Podcast