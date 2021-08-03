– Tonight’s WWE NXT on Syfy opens up with a video package, looking at happenings on last week’s show and hyping tonight’s episode. We’re live on a tape delay as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasma

We go right to the ring and out comes Hit Row – Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis with NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Out next comes Legado del Fantasma – Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde with Santos Escobar. Escobar lead them to the ring as Hit Row waits. Wilde takes his lucha mask off before they enter the ring.

The bell rings and the two teams go at it. Dolla drops Mendoza and clotheslines him to the floor as Adonis sends Wilde to the floor. Hit Row stands tall as Wilde and Mendoza regroup with Escobar at ringside. Adonis and Mendoza go at it in the ring now. Adonis with a big thrust in the corner, and again in the opposite corner. Adonis whips Mendoza into the turnbuckles and he goes down hard.

Mendoza turns it around in the corner with chops. Adonis fights back and nails a DDT in the middle of the ring. Adonis goes to the top for a crossbody but he lands hard as Mendoza moves out of the way. Wilde tags in and stomps Adonis as Mendoza holds him down. Wilde works Adonis over now as the crowd rallies. Adonis comes back with a neckbreaker. Adonis takes Wilde into the corner and he goes down. Dolla tags in and works on Wilde’s arm now. Dolla lifts Wilde by his arm and holds him high in the air. Wilde fights free but Dolla levels him with a clothesline.

Dolla taunts Escobar while placing Wilde on the top turnbuckle, then launching him across the ring to the mat. Dolla taunts Wilde in the corner, then delivers a big chop to the chest. Adonis tags back in and they double team Wilde but he fights both of them off from the corner. Wilde with a hurricanrana to Dolla but it’s blocked with a double team. Adonis with a 2 count. Adonis clotheslines Wilde. Adonis catches a kick and drops Wilde again. Adonis with a big Flapjack. Escobar gets on the apron to cause a distraction. B-Fab and Swerve do the same thing. The referee is distracted, allowing Mendoza to drop Adonis at ringside. Wilde launches Adonis into the Plexiglas barrier. Escobar taunts Hit Row and drops down off the apron as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Wilde is in control of Adonis as Escobar looks on. Wilde grounds Adonis in the middle of the ring as fans try to rally. Adonis fights out but Wilde rams him into the corner. Wilde with a running corner clothesline. Mendoza tags in with the same. Wilde tags in with another, then Mendoza with one more. They deliver a double suplex to Adonis and Mendoza covers for a 2 count.

Adonis fights up and out of a hold now. They trade counters and Adonis ducks a sliding knee strike. Adonis dropkicks Mendoza into the corner. Dolla and Wilde tag in at the same time. Dolla runs wild and also takes out Mendoza. Dolla goes to run the ropes but Escobar smacks him in the back with a steel chair for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: Hit Row

– After the bell, Escobar pulls Dolla out and sens him into the steel ring steps. Adonis is also taken out by Wilde and Mendoza. Scott hits the ring but Wilde and Mendoza double team him. They hold Scott down as Escobar brings a chair in the ring to keep up the attack. Santos rips out Swerve’s grill and holds it in the air. The triple team to Swerve continues as B-Fab yells from ringside and fans boo. Dolla has recovered at ringside and he’s seething now. Legado del Fantasma taunts Dolla from the ring. B-Fab comes from behind and drops Wilde with a chair shot to the back. Escobar and Wilde turn around but this allows Dolla to rush the ring and attack. Escobar retreats to the stage and watches as Hit Row takes out Wilde and Mendoza with more power moves. Legado del Fantasma regroups on the stage as Hit Row taunts them from the ring.

– NXT General Manager William Regal and his security team approach Samoa Joe backstage. Regal says now that Joe is an active competitor again, these guards Joe once worked with will be staying with him to make sure he and NXT Champion Karrion Kross don’t attack each other before Takeover 36.

– We see how Ridge Holland returned last week, helping Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan take out Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa. Holland will make his in-ring return tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Dexter Lumis backstage with some of his drawings for The Way.

Ridge Holland vs. Ikemen Jiro

We go back to the ring and out comes Ridge Holland making his in-ring return. Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan are a few steps behind him. Ikemen Jiro is waiting in the ring. Holland is carrying a baton, which he hangs on the ring post.

The bell rings and Holland locks up, taking Jiro to the ropes. Holland with an aggressive headlock. Jiro fights out but Holland levels him with a big uppercut. Holland drops a knee to the face and grounds Jiro with a headlock. Fans rally for Jiro and he fights out with a jawbreaker. Jiro mounts offense now with strikes. Holland catches Jiro and places him on the top rope, then knocks him to the floor.

The referee yells at Holland and he smiles. Holland stalks Jiro at ringside now, sending him into the barrier with a Pounce. Holland dominates Jiro at ringside and brings it back in. Holland launches Jiro with a big overhead suplex. Fans boo as Holland takes Jiro’s jacket off, which he tries to keep on for his matches.

Holland drops Jiro again and tosses the jacket out of the ring as the boos continue. Holland taunts Jiro. Jiro gets up but Holland launches him with another big suplex. Fans chant “you suck!” now. Holland with another big suplex. Holland yells at Jiro while he’s struggling to get up. Holland stuns Jiro with a big suplex and then drives him into the mat in the center of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Ridge Holland

– After the match, Holland stands tall as the music hits. Dunne and Lorcan join him. Holland sends Jiro to the floor. Holland then grabs his cap and baton, standing with Dunne and Lorcan again. Fans boo as Dunne puts Holland over, taunting and threatening Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher over what happened last week. Dunne says they are the three most dangerous men in WWE, challenging anyone else to prove them wrong.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Franky Monet, Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea. She brings up the loss from last week, to Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Monet stops Stone from speaking. Monet blames the loss on Stone and says Stone and Kamea are used to losing because they’re losers. Monet says if this little group is going to work, it must be rebuilt in her image, her way and her rules. Monet tells Stone to take it or leave it, and he says he will take it. Monet walks off and Kamea follows. Stone follows them, going on about how he will take the offer, not leave it.

– We get a brief promo for Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Fish. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a Trey Baxter promo for tonight’s Breakout Tournament match against Joe Gacy.

Bobby Fish vs. Roderick Strong

We go to the ring and out comes Bobby Fish first. Fans chant “Bobby!” as Fish hits the ring. Out next comes The Diamond Mine – Roderick Strong with Malcolm Bivens, Hachiman and Tyler Rust.

The bell rings and they lock up, tangling into the ropes and back away. Strong works on Fish’s arm as fans chant “Bobby!” some more. Fish and Strong break from the ropes and lock up again. Fish drops Strong and kicks his way but Strong dodges it. Fish with a headlock now. Fish with a knee to the gut. Fish drops Strong with a shoulder.

Strong catches Fish with a knee to the gut of his own. Strong with a takedown into a headlock. Fans chant for Fish again. Fish turns it around on the mat, then rams Strong into the turnbuckles. Fish with body blows in the corner as the referee warns him. Fish with a snap suplex, then goes right into a headlock, grounding Strong.

Strong turns it around on the mat as Bivens encourages him from ringside. They get back up and Fish takes Strong down, then kicks him in the back. Fish beats Strong from corner to corner now. Strong fights out with kicks. They trade big strikes now. Fish kicks the leg out and Strong goes down. Fish puts a knee to the face to keep Strong down in the corner.

Bivens looks concerned at ringside as Fish works Strong over. Strong looks to turn it around but Fish levels him with a kick. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Fish in control.

Back from the break and Fish kicks Strong into the corner again. Strong comes right out of the corner with a big strike to drop Fish. The Diamond Mine celebrates at ringside. Strong stomps away while Fish is down now. Strong kicks Fish and covers for a 2 count. Fish fights Strong off but Strong delivers a suplex for a 2 count. Strong keeps Fish down with a headlock now. Fish tries to fight up but Strong delivers a backbreaker for another close 2 count.

Strong keeps control and delivers another backbreaker in the middle of the ring. Strong grounds Fish with a submission now. Fish fights up and out. They trade strikes now. Fish drops Strong with an elbow, then with a kick. Fish with more big strikes to take Strong back down. Strong keeps coming but Fish back kicks him and delivers a sliding clothesline for 2. Fish with knee strikes now. Fish drops Strong and applies a submission fro behind. Strong backs him into the corner and breaks it. Strong with a modified belly-to-back suplex.

The Diamond Mine continues to coach Strong from ringside. Strong with strikes against the ropes. Strong with a running forearm to Fish, then a Facebuster for another close 2 count. Fish fights out of a hold and drops Strong with a roundhouse kick for a close 2 count. Bivens is a bit worried at ringside now. Fish gets knocked off the turnbuckles, and sent to the floor by Strong. Strong brings it back in but Fish rolls him for a close 2 count. Strong with a stiff jumping knee to drop Fish. Strong delivers a big backbreaker for the pin to win.

Winner: Roderick Strong

– After the match, Strong stands tall in the middle of the ring as the music hits. We go to replays. The Diamond Mine stands over Fish to end the segment.

– We see Cameron Grimes backstage with LA Knight. Knight needs to know he can trust Grimes against The Grizzled Young Veterans tonight. Grimes, still in his butler attire, goes on about how he’s a man of his word, and says he will be there for Knight, but will Knight have his back? Knight says he wouldn’t make the Million Dollar Title look bad, and he guarantees he will have Grimes’ back. Knight makes Grimes shine his boot before they head out. Back to commercial.

LA Knight and Cameron Grimes vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

Back from the break and out comes Million Dollar Champion LA Knight and hit butler, Cameron Grimes. Out next are The Grizzled Young Veterans – James Drake and Zack Gibson. Gibson cuts his usual promo on how they are soon to be recognized as the NXT Tag Team Champions.

The bell rings and Grimes is competing in his butler gear. Grimes takes control of Gibson to start. Knight tags himself in and takes over. Knight goes to work on Gibson in the corner. Drake sacrifices himself, allowing Gibson to unload on Knight. Drake tags in and drops Knight for a 2 count. Fans chant for Grimes a she looks on from the apron.

Knight counters a suplex from Drake and delivers a neckbreaker. Grimes tags in and nails a crossbody to Drake from the top. Drake and Gibson turn it around on Grimes as he was distracted by Knight. Gibson beats Grimes into the corner now. Drake tags back in and they double team Grimes for a 1 count. Grimes fights off a double team and sends Drake to the floor, but Gibson applies a Sleeper hold. Grimes fights free and back-drops Gibson.

Grimes crawls to tag but Knight drops down off the apron, leaving Grimes alone in the ring. Fans boo and chant “you suck!” now. Knight talks some trash to Grimes, telling him to handle it on his own. Grimes takes off his jacket and fights off both opponents by himself. Grimes keeps control and nails a double hurricanrana. Fans chant for Grimes as he keeps control of both opponents. Grimes with a close 2 count on Drake after the flying crossbody in the middle of the ring.

Grimes unbuttons his shirt and gets a “to the moon!” pop but Gibson distracts him to prevent the Cave-In. Drake and Gibson end up hitting Grimes with a Ticket To Mayhem. Gibson covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Grizzled Young Veterans

– After the match, Gibson and Drake stand tall in the ring as we go to replays. Grimes recovers as Drake and Gibson talk trash on the ramp. Knight is gone. WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase comes down and talks to Grimes, saying he warned Grimes that Knight wouldn’t be there for him. Ted says Grimes has to find a way to get out of this situation. Ted Sr. helps Grimes to the back.

– Still to come, Dakota Kai will explain her turn on Raquel Gonzalez. Back to commercial.

– We get a promo for Samoa Joe to hype his match with NXT Champion Karrion Kross at Takeover 36.

– The announcers show us how Dakota Kai turned on NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez last week. We get a video package now with Kai talking about how she first saw Gonzalez 18 months ago and needed someone she could trust. Kai says if it weren’t for her, Gonzalez would be nothing. Kai says it was simple at first, Gonzalez was to stand behind her, watch and learn, be there when Kai needed her. She goes on about how Gonzalez ran through everyone and became a star on her own. Kai let Gonzalez get those wins. Kai says let’s be real, everyone knew who the leader was. She recalls how Io Shirai picked Gonzalez as her “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” challenger. She says Gonzalez selfishly stole the opportunity from her, then with her help, she won the title. Kai says that should’ve been her. All she wanted was for Gonzalez to return the favor, let her win the title, and regain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Kai says she was known as Raquel’s sidekick from that moment on, and she is no one’s sidekick. Kai says the only back she should have is her own. Kai says what’s so funny about all of this is Gonzalez saw none of it coming because she’s so wrapped up in her own stuff. Gonzalez said there’s no one left to challenge her, but what about Kai? Kai says she brought Gonzalez into this world and now she will take her out of it when she becomes NXT Women’s Champion.

– McKenzie is backstage with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. They talk about how big tonight’s “Love Her or Lose Her” match against Dexter Lumis is going to be, and how only they know what’s best for Indi Hartwell. Gargano says the fate of the family and the fate of Indi’s life rests in his hands, and he must do whatever it takes to protect Indi. Gargano says tonight he will end “In-Dex” and LeRae says he will end it for good. They walk off.

– We get a quick video promo on Joe Gacy for tonight’s Breakout Tournament match against Trey Baxter. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Vic says Adam Cole is not currently medically cleared to wrestle. We see how Kyle O’Reilly attacked Cole last week after the main event win over Bronson Reed. There will be a “Face to Face” segment between Cole and O’Reilly next week, moderated by NXT General Manager William Regal.

NXT Breakout Tournament, First Round Match: Trey Baxter vs. Joe Gacy

We go back to the ring for the final first round match of the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament. Out first comes Trey Baxter. Joe Gacy is out next. The winner of this match will face Odyssey Jones.

The bell rings and they lock up. Gacy takes it to the ropes. Baxter goes behind but Gacy shoves him into the corner with ease. Baxter goes behind again but Gacy launches Baxter across the ring. Gacy runs into a boot. Baxter with a clothesline but Gacy levels him with a forearm. Gacy keeps control with his power but Baxter kicks him away. Gacy scoops Baxter for a slam but Baxter slides out and dropkicks him.

Baxter goes for a suicide dive to the floor but Gacy catches him in id-air, then levels him with a big right hand. Gacy brings it back int he ring and grounds Baxter as fans rally. Back and forth now. Baxter ends up on Gacy’s back with a Sleeper but Gacy slams him to the mat. Baxter keeps fighting from the mat, kicking Gacy in the head. Gacy rocks him and delivers another stiff forearm. Gacy with big strikes against the ropes. Gacy with a big suplex from the apron to the middle of the ring. Baxter kicks out at 2.

Fans do dueling chants now. Gacy keeps control but misses a splash in the corner. Baxter takes Gacy down from the top. Gacy goes to the floor but Baxter nails a suicide dive, then another to take Gacy down at ringside. Baxter goes back in and runs the ropes again, this time flying out wit a moonsault from the ring for a pop. Gacy gets up first as fans chant “NXT!” now. Baxter fights his way back in for a close 2 count.

Baxter ends up on Gacy’s back again. Gacy charges into the corner and slams Baxter into the turnbuckles with a big cannonball. Gacy takes Baxter to the top but Baxter sends him to the mat and nails a 450 Stomp for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Trey Baxter

– After the match, Baxter stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. We go to replays. Gacy recovers at ringside as we get an updated look at the Breakout brackets. Baxter vs. Jones and Duke Hudson vs. Carmelo Hayes are confirmed for the semi-finals.

– We see NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark at a sushi restaurant for dinner. Shirai still isn’t interested in their friendship. Stark wants to form a bond like Shirai had with Kairi Sane, and says this is exactly what they needed to do. Shirai orders food in Japanese but Stark doesn’t know what she’s saying. Stark says she will have what Shirai is having. The food arrives and Stark hates sushi. Shirai is enjoying the food while Stark just acts like she is. Shirai is distracted by the waitress while Stark tosses a plate of squid against the wall. They go to leave and Stark thanks Shirai, and goes to give her a hug, thanking her. Shirai avoids the hug, and thanks Stark instead, then sticks her with the bill. Shirai walks off. Stark asks the waitress about she and Shirai being so friendly with each other. The waitress says they didn’t know each other before now, they just spoke the same language. Stark asks the waitress if she’s from Japan and she isn’t, she’s from Kansas. A light bulb appears to go off in Stark’s head. She goes to take some of the food with her but changes her mind and walks off.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is backstage with Indi Hartwell. She asks who Indi is pulling for tonight. She says it’s complicated – on one hand you have family, and truelove on the other. She’s not saying she’s pulling for Dexter Lumis, but if Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae would give him a shot, they’d see he’s not really a bad guy, just misunderstood. She says tonight we will find out if it’s meant to be, or not.

– The announcers are talking about tonight’s main event when NXT Champion Karrion Kross storms over with a mic. Kross stands on top of the announce table and addresses Samoa Joe as fans yell and boo at him. Kross says Joe quit his job thinking he can make a change around here, but he couldn’t do it then and won’t be able to do it now. Kross asks Joe – who provoked who? Joe storms to the ringside area as Kross retreats through the crowd. Security tries to stop Joe but he fights them all off. Joe enters the ring and continue dropping security guards. Joe applies the Coquina Clutch to one guard, who looks like Bronson Rechsteiner. Fans chant “Joe!” as he puts the guard to sleep. Joe stands tall and yells out as his music starts up.

– The announcers lead us to a Prime Target video preview for the Ilja Dragunov vs. NXT UK Champion WALTER rematch, which takes place at Takeover 36 during SummerSlam weekend. The video includes comments from Triple H, William Regal, Dragunov and WALTER.

– Still to come, our “Love Her or Lose Her” main event. Back to commercial.

– We get a promo from NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida, who was impressed with Roderick Strong’s win over Bobby Fish and will give him a title shot. Announced for next week is NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez responding to Dakota Kai, Ember Moon vs. Sarray, and an appearance by Ilja Dragunov.

Love Her or Lose Her Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Johnny Gargano comes out by himself. Dexter Lumis is out next. If Gargano wins, the Lumis – Indi Hartwell relationship is over, but if Lumis wins, Gargano and Candice LeRae must give it a chance.

The bell rings and Gargano taunts Lumis with a t-shirt, then talks some trash about Lumis wanting Indi. They lock up and Gargano applies a headlock. Back and forth now. Lumis with a big dropkick. Lumis crawls at Gargano, terrifying him and backing him out of the corner. Gargano pleads but suckers Lumis in, then goes to work on him. Gargano with a suplex on the floor at the bottom of the ramp as the referee counts.

Gargano plays to the crowd now. Indi comes walking down the ramp to watch the action. Gargano rolls Lumis back in, then talks to Indi, apparently telling her to go to the back. Gargano rolls back in but Lumis nails a Thesz Press for a pop. Lumis unloads on Gargano in the corner now.

Lumis runs into a boot in the corner. Gargano rocks him with right hands. Lumis ducks a clothesline and slides under the bottom rope to the floor to avoid Gargano. Lumis has disappeared now. Indi goes under the ring to find Lumis. Indi has disappeared now. Candice comes walking down the ramp. Candice and Johnny pull Indi from under the ring by her legs, but she comes out holding hands with Lumis. Gargano attacks Lumis, sending him into the ring post and then the Plexiglas barrier. Candice talks to Indi as Gargano stands tall over Lumis. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Lumis with a big Spinebuster as Indi and Candice watch from ringside. Lumis controls Gargano now, dropping him with a corner clothesline, then a big side suplex. Lumis with a leg drop for a close 2 count. Gargano ends up hitting a big suicide dive on Lumis. He yells at Beth, blaming her

Lumis blocks the slingshot Spear and hits a slingshot Falcon Arrow in the middle of the ring. Gargano kicks out just in time. Lumis goes to the top but has to roll through as Gargano moves. Gargano comes right back with a superkick for a close 2 count. Fans chant for Indi and Lumis. Gargano and Lumis trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Gargano with a superkick but Lumis rocks him. Lumis stumbles into the ropes and locks eyes with Indi. Fans chant for them to kiss.

Lumis tells Indi he’s going to put Gargano away with the elbow. Lumis springboards in from the apron but misses the big elbow drop as Gargano moves. Gargano applies the GargaNo Escape, right in front of Indi. Lumis reaches out and Indi lets him rub her face. The hold is broken as Lumis gets the rope. Gargano is distracted by Indi and Candice now. Lumis rolls Gargano up from behind for a 2 count. Lumis accidentally knocks Indi off the apron but was sent that way by Gargano. Lumis drops Gargano and goes to the floor, concerned about Indi. Gargano drops Lumis on the floor with the big DDT. Gargano brings it back in and hits the One Final Beat for the pin to win.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

– After the match, Indi is disappointed as Gargano sits up and rolls to the floor. Gargano hugs Indi to console her. The Way leaves up the ramp but Indi stops to look back at Lumis. She keeps looking back and finally runs to the ring as fans cheer her on. Indi jumps on Lumis and they start kissing. Gargano and LeRae are disgusted as they watch from the ramp. Indi sits up on top of Lumis and looks back at Gargano and LeRae. She goes back to kissing Lumis as NXT goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.