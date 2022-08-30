– The Worlds Collide go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up live on the USA Network, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us as fans chant “NXT!” now. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Grayson Waller makes his way out while Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Waller grabs a fan sign and rips it up, then hits the ring. Waller takes the mic but before he can speak, the music interrupts and out comes Apollo Crews. We get a look at how Crews interrupted the debut of The Grayson Waller Effect last week.

The bell rings and they lock up as fans do dueling chants. They tangle some and Crews takes Waller down by his arm. They wrestle back up and Crews applies a headlock. Waller looks to capitalize but Crews lands on his feet and shows off, then takes Waller down into an arm bar. Waller counters with a takedown for a quick pin attempt. Crews drops Waller and runs the ropes, then blocks a hip toss to drop Waller with a clothesline. Crews keeps control with more offense as fans cheer him on. Crews with a big back-drop across the ring. Crews with more quick offense and more showing off to taunt Waller as fans cheer him on. Crews with a long vertical suplex now, holding Waller high in the air for a minute or two, then dropping him down.

Crews goes to the apron and launches himself in with a senton for a close 2 count. They tangle some more and Waller pokes Crews in the eye. The referee checks on Crews now as he rolls to the floor, holding his eye. A ringside trainer checks on Crews as Waller taunts him from the ring. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and fans are booing Waller while he dominates Crews in the middle of the ring. Crews blocks right hands and mounts offense of his own until Waller sends him to the floor. Crews fights back in and launches himself in from the apron but Waller catches him in a submission. Waller mounts Crews on the mat and unloads with a 2 count.

They go back and forth now. Crews mounts offense and yells out for a big pop. Crews drops Waller in the corner and hits a big second rope Blockbuster. Waller kicks out at 2. Crews presses Waller high int he air but Waller escapes to the floor from the hold. Waller rushes back in and drops Crews out of nowhere with a big Stunner for the pin to win.

Winner: Grayson Waller

– After the match, Waller stands tall as fans boo him. We go to replays, and see how Waller went for Crews’ eye once again when hitting his finisher. Waller talks some trash on the entrance-way and dances around as Crews recovers in the ring.

– This week’s Progressive-sponsored video looks at NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura

– The Diamond Mine is backstage warming up now. They are hyped up to face Gallus tonight. Roderick Strong walks in and says he knows they don’t trust him, but he pulled security footage from the ceiling camera to prove that he wasn’t lying last week. Julius Creed doesn’t care, and says it will just prove he doesn’t trust Strong, and he only wants to work with people he trusts. Damon Kemp also doesn’t trust Strong. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley walk up and tell them to get it together. Nile goes on about how she and Paxley are focusing on the tag titles. Damon Kemp and The Creed Brothers go back to working out.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

We go back to the ring and out come NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for this non-title match. We get a look up at the Toxic Lounge and Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose are watching. Chance and Carter hit the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and NXT Champion Bron Breakker is in the locker room when RAW Superstar Finn Balor walks in. He asks Breakker if he knows who he is, and he does. Balor says he’s also the guy who has held the NXT Title more than anyone else, and who made the title the industry standard for who’s the best. Now it’s Bron’s responsibility to uphold that lineage. Balor says he likes Bron, so here’s some advice – Balor has beaten guys twice as big as him so on Sunday at Worlds Collide, don’t underestimate the moment, don’t underestimate the opponent, NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate. Balor taps Bron on the chest and wishes him good luck, then walks off. We go back to the ring and Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley are wrapping up their entrances. The bell rings and Nile locks up with Carter. They tangle and Nile slams Carter for a quick pin attempt. More back and forth and quick offense with another pin attempt. Carter rocks Nile and tags in Chance for the double team.

Nile and Chance briefly go at it before Chance comes back in for the double team. Nile fights off Chance and slams her face-first into the mat now. Paxley tags in for the double team offense to Carter in the corner. Paxley scoops Carter and slams her in the middle of the ring. Paxley with a corkscrew splash for a 2 count. Carter counters for a pin attempt of her own.

Carter avoids Paxley on the ropes and rolls her for 2. Carter with a dropkick to the face for another 2 count. Chance comes in with more high-impact offense to Paxley. We see the Toxic Lounge again but this time Rose is all alone. Paxley fights off Chance but they both collide in mid-air and go down. Dolin confronts Nile at ringside now while Paxley works Carter over in the ring.

Jayne jumps on the apron to distract Paxley. This leads to a big superkick to the jaw and Jayne runs back over to the entrance-way to help Dolin double team Nile but she fights them off and sends them retreating. Chance tags in and hits a big 450 Splash while Carter holds Paxley for the double team. Chance covers Paxley for the win while Carter stops Nile from rushing back into the ring.

Winners: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

– After the match, Chance and Carter take the mics. They tell Nile and Paxley they will do this again. They go on about being fighting champions, and at Worlds Collide on Sunday, they plan to throw a party in the parking lot… the music interrupts and out comes RAW Superstars Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. to a big pop. Fans chant “welcome back!” now as Doudrop takes the mic. She loves a good party as much as anyone else but how about we dance in the ring instead of the parking lot on Sunday. Nikki suggests they dance for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles and fans pop. The two teams shake hands in the middle of the ring but the heels pull the champions close to them. The tense face-off continues to end the segment.

– We go to a video of Kiana James in her office. She’s scolding someone on the phone, telling them to tell Jarred at Schumer to get it done. She cuts a promo on Zoey Stark about how she failed to get the job done earlier this month, and messed things up for Zoey Stark. She says Stark can’t escape her poor performance, and always over-promises and under-delivers, and after tonight, it will be a long, long time before Stark gets another title shot. James’ phone rings and apparently Jarred got it done. She hangs up to end the segment.

– The Schism is backstage now – Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid. Gacy says we are about to have a recognition ceremony, which allows more branches to grow under their tree. We see footage of what happened last week with Cameron Grimes backstage. Gacy says Grimes may be rich in wealth but time is money and the time has come for him to decide his future. The offer is Grimes’ to accept. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage from earlier today with Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes walking through the parking lot. Hayes is curious about his Worlds Collide opponent.

– We go back to the ring and The Schism is out – Joe Gacy with The Dyad’s Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid.

Gacy says great things happen when Worlds Collide but longing things happen when worlds come together. Fans chant for Gacy to shut up and they’re apparently bleeping the chants, which makes it hard to hear what Gacy is saying. Gacy goes on about how one week ago The Dyad proved their way of life is better when they defeated Legado del Fantasma. Gacy says they scored a win for everyone who lives in harmony and for that, they will be rewarded. Gacy steps to a table behind him and grabs two of three small smiley face pins. These yellow pins represent the great strides Fowler and Reid have made, and the great recognition they have earned as they climb higher in The Schism’s tree.

They put the pins on their shirts and thank Gacy and say together they are gracious, they are whole, they have been recognized. Gacy’s virtue and teachings have empowered them to see there is inner strength when they are together. Gacy is moved and inspired by their growth and as each of them ascend, this only allows more space in the grass for others to find their home under The Schism’s tree. Gacy says he sees Cameron Grimes wandering around aimlessly and lonely. Gacy has a photo of Grimes on a small table and says he has reserved a seat for Grimes to come join them. Gacy tells Grimes to follow in the footsteps of Reid and Fowler. The music hits and out comes Grimes to a pop.

Gacy says it’s so good to see Grimes. Grimes didn’t comes out here to be part of this celebration but he does need to talk to Gacy. They have been following him for weeks and asking him to join, and he thinks he now has an answer. Grimes says the more he thinks about it, the more thoughts in his head, the more it truly makes sense – he doesn’t need Gacy, he doesn’t need anybody to go to the moon. Gacy says Grimes’ loneliness is killing him. He says these words but underneath the surface is just misery. Gacy knows it’s tough to go all in and just lose, he knows Grimes is one of the toughest NXT Superstars but he wears a mask that hides all of his insecurities. Gacy brings up how Grimes lost the NXT North American Title, fell victim to NXT Champion Bron Breakker, and tells him to admit they are right, and admit he is lonely, and they will leave him alone. Grimes says the bad part is, Gacy is right. He did lose his title and lose to Breakker but more importantly he got himself into those situations and can do it again. He doesn’t need nobody so before things get worse, he’s out of here.

Grimes drops the mic and turns to leave as Gacy taunts him over another night without a title, without a family, and without a father. Grimes stops and rushes back in to attack. He clears the ring of The Dyad, then Gacy hugs him. Grimes shoves him off and now he’s surrounded by The Dyad again. Gacy holds them off as Grimes exits the ring. The Schism’s music starts back up as they stare Grimes down from the ring.

– We get a new video package from Roxanne Perez. It’s hard for her to look back on recent memories and realize she doesn’t know the person she shared them with. Her heart broke into two when things went down with Cora Jade. She wanted to hurt Jade at Heatwave like Jade hurt her before but when she had the chance, she couldn’t do it. The good times ran through her head at that moment, and she paid for it. Perez says next time there will be no hesitation, their friendship is over but the two of them are not. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the legendary Fit Finlay approaches NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate backstage. Finlay hands Bate an iPad and Butch (fka Pete Dunne) is on the screen. Butch isn’t interested in pleasantries as he says they were kids when Bate beat him for the NXT UK Title in Blackpool, so don’t forget when Butch took the title back in Chicago. Butch says Bate knows better than anyone how the title represents hard work, so go out there and unify those titles this Sunday. Butch tells Bate to do it for the memories of NXT UK, do it for the future of NXT Europe, and do it for British Strong Style. Bate thanks Butch to end the segment.

Fallon Henley and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Lash Legend and Pretty Deadly

Back from the break and Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince are already waiting in the ring with Lash Legend. The music hits and out comes Fallon Henley and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. The bell rings and Lash charges Henley as they go at it and come out of the corner.

Lash smacks Henley but Henley drops her with a right hand for a quick pin attempt. Vic says there is extra security out tonight due to the chaos of the tag team division. Lash man-handles Henley some on the ropes. Lash keeps control and hits a big back-drop. Henley fights back and clotheslines Legend over the top rope to the floor. Henley flies out with a crossbody to keep control. Henley brings it back in but Wilson tags in and taunts her. Henley slaps Wilson. Briggs comes in and drops Wilson with a big right hand. Briggs dominates Wilson and catches him in a big inverted Atomic Drop. Wilson comes back in and catches Briggs with knees.

Prince tags in and comes off the top but Briggs catches him with the inverted Atomic Drop. Jensen tags in for the big double team back-drop to Prince. The champs send Pretty Deadly to the floor, then Henley takes out Legend in the ring. Henley runs the ropes and Briggs launches her out onto all three opponents. Briggs, Jensen and Henley pose on the ropes as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Prince is going at it with Briggs. Prince ducks clotheslines attempts but Briggs nails a big powerslam. Wilson tags in and drops Briggs with a DDT after a double team distraction. Wilson mounts Briggs with lefts and rights for a quick pin attempt. Briggs fights off both opponents from the corner but Wilson drops him. Wilson grounds Briggs and works him over as fans rally now. Prince tags back in and hits the Hip Attack on Briggs while Wilson holds him there. Prince beats Briggs down with forearms now.

Prince keeps Briggs down with an elbow to the neck. Prince chokes Briggs on the middle rope now. The referee doesn’t see Legend and Wilson deliver cheap shots. Jensen and Henley run in but this just allows Wilson to deliver another cheap shot to Briggs. Briggs starts to fight back now. More back and forth. Wilson shuts Briggs down again with a headlock as fans rally some more.

Wilson is on Briggs’ back now but Briggs tosses him to the floor. Prince tags right back in and continues to dominate Briggs. Prince is on Briggs’ back with a Sleeper now. Jensen finally tags in and unloads on Prince. Jensen with an Atomic Drop an a bulldog. Jensen keeps control as fans cheer him on now. Jensen gets hit by Wilson on the apron but he knocks him off.

Jensen and Prince collide and both go down. Jensen sends Prince into the ring post and he crawls for the tag but here comes Gallus down the entrance-way. They have words and this leads to Joe Coffey hitting Jensen in the head with a boot, which allows Wilson to roll him up for the pin to win.

Winners: Pretty Deadly and Lash Legend

– After the match, the music hits as the heels stand tall but a brawl quickly breaks out with Gallus and the champs. Security gets involved to break things up as they have more words.

– Mandy Rose is backstage on the phone, asking Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne where the hell they’re at. Rose hangs up when Shayna Baszler walks in. They have a few words and Baszler says she will be surprised if Rose makes it past Worlds Collide on Sunday. Rose reminds Baszler she has her own title match this coming weekend. Baszler says SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has already lost, and she knows like everyone else that Baszler will rip her apart limb by limb at Clash at The Castle. Baszler says Rose always calls herself the baddest bitch but when Baszler had the NXT Women’s Title, it wasn’t even a discussion, and it’s always a debate with Rose. Baszler says Rose better unify those titles this Sunday, for the brand, and for herself. Baszler says if Rose loses on Sunday then everything she’s said for the past year is garbage. Baszler walks off.

– Vic leads us to a video package on WWE and Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey

We go back to the ring and out comes Chase University – Andre Chase with Bodhi Hayward and Thea Hail. We see NXT UK’s Charlie Dempsey backstage warming up now. Chase, Hail and Hayward hit the ring and pose as we go back to commercial.

