WWE NXT Results 8/4/26
WWE Performance Center
Winter Park, Florida
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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– The Vanity Project (c) vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Heights For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship
– Cruz Montana Segment
– Jaida Parker & Thea Hail vs. Nikkita Lyons & Karmen Petrovic w/NATTIE
– Wren Sinclair (c) vs. Zaria For The WWE Speed Women’s Championship
– Kendal Grey (c) vs. Lola Vice In The Underground Match For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship
Checkout Episode 20 of The SUR Files