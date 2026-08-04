WWE NXT Results 8/4/26

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– The Vanity Project (c) vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Heights For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

– Cruz Montana Segment

– Jaida Parker & Thea Hail vs. Nikkita Lyons & Karmen Petrovic w/NATTIE

– Wren Sinclair (c) vs. Zaria For The WWE Speed Women’s Championship

– Kendal Grey (c) vs. Lola Vice In The Underground Match For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Checkout Episode 20 of The SUR Files