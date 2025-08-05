WWE NXT Results 8/5/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan

Jordan ducks a clothesline from Monroe. Jordan with a Wrap Around Arm-Drag. Jordan dropkicks Monroe. Following a snap mare takeover, Jordan with a Diving Crossbody Splash for a one count. Jordan applies a side headlock. Monroe sends Jordan to the corner. Jordan with a flying double axe handle strike. Jordan is fired up. Jordan grabs a side headlock. Monroe whips Jordan across the ring. Jordan drops Monroe with a shoulder tackle. Monroe drops down on the canvas. Monroe launches Jordan over the top rope. Monroe with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Monroe slams Jordan’s head on the ring apron. Monroe rolls Jordan back into the ring. Jordan with a gut punch. Jordan with forearm shivers. Monroe reverses out of the irish whip from Jordan. Monroe with a Spinning Sidewalk Slam. Monroe with a basement dropkick for a two count.

Monroe applies a chin bar. Jordan gets back to a vertical base. Jordan rocks Monroe with a forearm smash. Jordan hammers down on the back of Monroe’s neck. Jordan kicks Monroe in the gut. Jordan whips Monroe across the ring. Monroe ducks a clothesline from Jordan. Monroe with The SlingBlade. Monroe poses for the crowd. Monroe kicks Jordan in the face. Jordan side steps Monroe into the turnbuckles. Jordan with a fireman’s carry takeover. Jordan with forearm shivers. Jordan whips Monroe across the ring. Jordan scores two elbow knockdowns. Monroe catches Jordan in mid-air. Monroe goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jordan lands back on her feet. Jordan drops Monroe with The Handspring Stunner for a two count. Jordan repeatedly stomps on Monroe’s back. Jordan applies the single leg crab. Monroe grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Monroe kicks Jordan in the face. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Monroe. Jordan with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Monroe HeadButts Jordan in mid-air. Monroe with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Jordynne Grace music hits. Monroe runs away from Grace. Monroe was unable to break the referee’s ten count, because she decided to drive away in a Range Rover.

Winner: Kelani Jordan via Count-Out

– Mr. Chase checks on Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors ahead of their big NXT Tag Team Title Opportunity. They’re freaking out. Dixon wants Mr. Chase to be brutally honest about their chances tonight. Mr. Chase says that there’s about a one in a million chance. Dixon responded with the, you’re saying there’s a chance line, anything is possible. Dixon and Connors fired up and ready to go.

Second Match: Hank & Tank (c) vs. Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors w/Andre Chase For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Tank Ledger and Uriah Connors will start things off. Connors SuperKicks Ledger after the bell rings. Walker into the ring. Connors SuperKicks Walker. Dixon hooks the outside leg for a two count. Walker sends Dixon across the ring. Connors made the blind tag. Connors with a Roundhouse Kick. Connors with a Springboard Stunner. Fireman’s Carry Takeover/SitOut PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Palm Strike Exchange. Walker blocks a boot from Connors. Connors with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Walker responds with The Big Boot. Walker tags in Ledger. Ledger with The Flapjack into Connors for a two count. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Connors with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Connors with The Big Boot. Ledger rocks Connors with a forearm smash.

Dixon tags himself in. Ledger with a Backdrop Driver. Dixon rolls Ledger over for a two count. Dixon sends Ledger tumbling to the floor. Dixon kicks Walker off the ring apron. Dixon hits The Fosbury Flop. Chase U is fired up. Dixon rolls Ledger back into the ring. Ledger avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Ledger tags in Walker. Walker delivers The Deep Six. Connors gets sandwiched in the center of the ring. Dixon shoves Ledger into Walker. Dixon with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Hank & Tank hits their Running PowerSlam/Running HeadButt Combination for a two count. Walker with The Black Hole Slam. Dixon gets sandwiched. Hank & Tank connects with another Running PowerSlam/Running HeadButt Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, the lights go out in the building. DarkState lays out Hank & Tank and Chase U.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, Hank & Tank via Pinfall

– We see Fatal Influence talking in the back. Jacy Jayne says that last week didn’t go as planned. Lash got taken care of, but Jaida Parker, she’s still coming after them. Fallon Henley reminds Jacy that Masha Slamovich and Ash By Elegance are coming after her as well. George Iceman joins the conversation. He’s here to deliver a message to Jacy and polish her championships. Ash By Elegance would like to let Jacy know that this week will be her final week as the TNA Knockouts World Champion. Lainey Reid asks if that was Jazmyn Nyx’s job to polish her championships? Jacy tells Jazmyn to make her title really shinny.

– Myles Borne walks up to Tavion Heights. He’s beyond proud of Tavion beating Charlie Dempsey last week, it’s time for him to make an impact now. Tavion has his eyes locked on something. In the meantime, Tavion wants Myles to handle the hater, Lexis King.

– Izzi Dame tells Tatum Paxley that she believes in her. If Tatum becomes the NXT Women’s North American Champion tonight, she’ll no longer have to worry about fitting in with anyone ever again, because she’ll be in the history books. This is her moment. Tatum says that she’s going to make Izzi proud.

– Thea Hail Vignette.

Third Match: Myles Borne vs. Lexis King

STILL TO COME

– Sol Ruca (c) w/Zaria vs. Tatum Paxley w/The Culling For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

– Nia Jax vs. Thea Hail

– Oba Femi & Je’Von Evans Segment

Checkout Episode 476 of The Hoots Podcast