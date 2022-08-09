– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how Katana Chance and Kayden Carter captured the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles last week. Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes are backstage now, hyping tonight’s show. Trick has some words for Wes Lee ahead of their Rounds Match. Lee also speaks from backstage. We also get comments from Nikkita Lyons, Zoey Stark and Tony D’Angelo on their matches and segments planned for tonight. Tony D is outside somewhere waiting for his “final accord” with Santos Escobar. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James

We go right to the ring and out first comes Kiana James. Out next comes Nikkita Lyons as we see a backstage segment with Lyons and her partner for the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Zoey Stark.

The bell rings and James takes Lyons to the corner. She shoves Lyons but Lyons does the same with more force. Lyons drops James with a shoulder for a pop. Lyons catches a kick but gets rocked with a right hand. Lyons blocks a suplex attempt but James goes to work on the arm now. More back and forth now. James focuses on the arm and also takes out the knee with a knee in the corner.

James with a suplex to keep Lyons down. James continues to work on the leg, slamming it into the edge of the apron. Lyons kicks her back into the barrier and follows. Lyons kicks but she kicks the steel ring steps instead as James moves. James brings it back in for a quick pin attempt.

James keeps Lyons grounded, tying her knee up. Lyons fights up and out, then kicks James away. Lyons levels James with a roundhouse and keeps control now. Lyons with a big German suplex. Lyons screams out and leaps into the corner but lands bad on the middle turnbuckle.

James tangles and covers for another 2 count with an assist with the rope. Lyons comes right back with a big roundhouse kick, then the split leg drop for the pin to win.

Winner: Nikkita Lyons

– After the match, Lyons stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Lyons raises her fist in the air as fans cheer her on, but James drops her from behind using her briefcase or purse. James stands tall over Lyons as fans boo.

– Apollo Crews and The Creed Brothers are at The Diamond Mine Dojo going over match footage together. Roderick Strong interrupts and he’s not happy. The Creeds ask Strong where the hell was he last week, accusing him of no-showing. Strong says it was a test, he never planned on being there, and they passed – they retained the NXT Tag Team Titles and didn’t need him. Strong says he’s proud of them. The Creeds aren’t happy with Strong lying to them. Crews says it was pretty shady what Strong did. Strong and Crews have words, and Strong says he will beat the piss out of Crews tonight, then they can watch that tape next week. Strong says Crews’ two new friends will be in his corner, not Crews’ corner, because it’s The Diamond Mine forever.

– We get a graphic on the rules for tonight’s Rounds Match – six 3-minute rounds; 20-second breaks between each round; falls can be won by pinfall, submission or count out; once a fall occurs the round ends; first Superstar to win two falls will be declared the winner; in the event of a disqualification or knockout, the match is instantly over.

Rounds Match: Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams

We go back to the ring and out comes Wes Lee, and he’s wearing boxing gloves. Lee bounces around at the entrance as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lash Legend is backstage on the phone with one of her girlfriends, asking where the friend is at because they have reservations for somewhere. Legend hangs up and Malik Blade appears. Lash asks where Edris Enofe is at and says nevermind because she doesn’t like Enofe getting between she and Blade. Legend goes on ranting about last week’s loss to Alba Fyre as the segment ends with Blade trying to listen to her rambling. We go back to the ring and out comes Trick Williams with NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. They’re both wearing boxing gloves and sparring around a bit on the way to the ring. Alicia Taylor goes over the rules for this match and then does formal ring introductions.

We get a Tale of The Tape for this bout. The bell rings and Trick connects with several jabs. Trick is showing off and shuffling around, keeping Lee back with jabs. Lee ducks a few punches and fights back but Trick goes to the corner and checks with his corner man. Strong vs. Crews is official for later tonight. Lee continues to dodge punches but connects with body shots. Trick tackles him and mounts him with punches but Lee turns it around on the mat with punches of his own. They get back up and trade more punches.

Fans chant “Trick sucks!” as the slow-paced contest continues. Trick with a big knee to the gut to send Lee into the ropes, then more body shots. Trick unloads with shots to the ribs in the corner as the referee backs him off. Lee rocks Trick in the face a few times out of the corner. Trick fights back out of the corner but Lee jabs him in the face a few times, then connects with more body blows as we hit the 10 second mark. Lee unloads in the corner now and drops Trick right as the timer hits 0. Trick is saved by the bell. Hayes enters the ring to check on Trick and hype him up on the short break.

Hayes removes Trick’s gloves and Lee tosses his. The bell rings and Lee attacks, catapulting Trick out of the corner. Lee unloads with offense and clotheslines Trick over the top rope to the floor. Lee launches himself over the top rope, taking Trick down at ringside at Hayes’ feet. Lee brings it back in but Hayes grabs his leg while the referee isn’t looking.

Lee kicks Hayes away but Trick takes advantage and levels him with a big right hand for the pin. The match is now at 1-0, Trick. Trick stands tall and yells at Lee as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Trick appears to be dominating during the break, using the middle rope to choke Lee as the referee warns him. Lee fights back and drops Trick for a single-leg Crab, but Trick gets to the bottom rope. It looks like Hayes is loading up Trick’s boxing glove with some sort of foreign object. There was also no fall in the last round as we are still at 1-0. The bell rings for Round 4 now as they go at it. Trick has on one boxing glove, Lee has none. Trick with a big right hand into the corner. Lee ducks big punches and drops Trick into a Crucifix pin for the pin.

We’re now tied 1-1. Trick drops Lee with a huge cheap shot right after the bell hit. The bell for Round 5 now hits and Trick leaps across the ring, taking Lee down for a close 2 count. Trick works Lee over and stomps away to keep him down. The referee warns Trick about grabbing Lee’s hair. Trick with another big punch to the jaw but Lee kicks out at 2. Trick with a vertical suplex, and another, and another. Lee kicks out at 2.

Lee with another slam for a 2 count, and another quick pin attempt right after that one. Hayes yells at Lee as Trick wastes time and shows off. Fans rally for Lee now. Trick gets hung up on the top rope as Lee moves. Lee rocks Trick and nails a flying kick. Lee with lefts and rights against the ropes with 40 seconds left in Round 5. Lee with another big takedown as he yells out for the crowd. Lee puts on one boxing glove and drops Trick with a big punch to the face. Lee covers for the pin to win the contest 1-2.

Winner: Wes Lee

– After the match, Lee stands tall as Hayes shows disappointment at ringside. The referee checks on Trick and signals the end as Lee stands tall.

– Andre Chase is backstage in his Chase University office, promising he will get things settled with Arianna Grace, who is upset over what has happened to her face. Thea Hail walks in. She says she was playing catch with Bodhi Hayward but the ball got away and hit Grace in the face. Grace says Hail ruined her perfect face. Grace says she’s a former beauty pageant queen but she can’t wear her crown looking like this, she can’t even go in public. Chase says he will help her out as these two ladies will settle their differences in the ring tonight. Hail is excited about her first match here on NXT 2.0. Grace wanted a lawsuit. Chase is furious at the idea of a lawsuit, saying Chase U settles our differences in the ring. Grace says Chase can’t do that and he says he can because this happened on school grounds. Grace storms off. Hail is very excited as she thanks Chase and aggressively shakes his hand. Hail leaves.

– Still to come, a look at JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes is in the ring with a mic. Hayes says he can relate to the fans, he’s upset too, he and Trick Williams had an hour-long celebration planned but Wes Lee decided to cheat. Hayes brings up what happened last week, saying Nathan Frazer tried to come out and pull an upset but like everyone else, he stepped up and got stepped out. Hayes brags about his win. The music of Axiom hits but Giovanni Vinci appears behind Hayes instead, and he’s all smiles. Vinci gives Hayes some props for what he’s done with the title, but says he was just lucky that goof Frazer came out and saved his spot for him. Vinci promises to take care of Frazer, but in the meantime… Vinci takes off his coat as fans cheer. Vinci tells Hayes to restart his Open Challenge for Heatwave next week because no one is in his way now. Vinci speaks in his native tongue and insults Hayes. Hayes laughs at the idea of Frazer saving Hayes from Vinci, and says it’s the other way around. Hayes sees the potential in Vinci and says he gets it, but Vinci is not it. Hayes says they can cook the beef at Heatwave and he will put Vinci on a t-shirt, but it will not be designer. Vinci smiles at Hayes. Hayes tosses the mic at Vinci. Vinci catches it and tosses it back. Vinci charges but Hayes ducks. They tangle and briefly go at it now but they’re countering each other. Officials rush the ring and keep them separated as they yell at each other.

– We get a video package for JD McDonagh vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Heatwave next Tuesday.

– Back from the break and Lash Legend is still backstage ranting to Malik Blade about how she almost beat Alba Fyre last week. Edris Enofe walks up and Legend continues ranting about Fyre.

Arianna Grace vs. Thea Hail

We go back to the ring and Arianna Grace is already out. Thea Hail is also out for her NXT 2.0 singles debut, with Bodhi Hayward and Andre Chase at ringside. They’re waving the Chase University flag.

The bell rings and Grace yells at Hail about her face. Hail with arm drags to start. Grace kicks her but gets dropped. Grace counters and slams Hail into the turnbuckles. Grace rag-dolls Hail some in the corner but Hail comes out with a right hand. Grace drops her and rubs her face into the mat as fans boo.

Grace mounts Hail and slaps her around now, working her over with strikes as fans start rallying for Hail. Grace dominates now, grounding Hail and working her over. Hail finally powers up with Grace on her back. Hail falls back to break the Sleeper hold. Hail mounts some offense now, splashing Grace in the corner a few times. Hail keeps control and hits a charging neckbreaker. Hail plays to the crowd and kicks Grace, then barely connects with a standing moonsault for 2.

Grace looks to turn it around but Hail rocks her in the jaw, dropping her. Grace suckers Hail and the referee in, then drops Hail. Grace follows-up with Wasteland, causing Barrett to mark out, for the pin to win.

Winner: Arianna Grace

– After the match, Grace stands tall as the music hits. Barrett says Grace is his new favorite female for throwing Hail with the Wasteland.

– We see Apollo Crews walking backstage. He stops and is apparently having a greenscale vision or dream sequence that shows Roderick Strong and the other members of The Diamond Mine, down on the mat and struggling. This was somewhat bizarre and sort of hard to follow. Crews tries to shake it off and seems a bit disturbed at what he was imagining. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage from last week’s Falls Count Anywhere main event between Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner. Solo is in the trainer’s room now. A trainer informs Solo he’s suffering from a PCL sprain, it’s not torn or broken but he will be out 4-6 weeks. Solo says that’s way too long to be out. Cameron Grimes walks in and congratulates Solo on the big win. Solo says Grimes has the respect of the locker room, so his congratulatory message means a lot. Solo mentions how he’s going for the NXT North American Title when he’s healthy, and will be keeping an eye on Carmelo Hayes and Giovanni Vinci. Solo says he will be working for the title for people like Grimes. Grimes thinks about what Solo just said and he’s not exactly thrilled as he walks out of the room.

Apollo Crews vs. Roderick Strong

We go back to the ring and Apollo Crews is posing for the crowd. Out next comes Roderick Strong by himself.

The bell rings and they lock up, going into the ropes and back off. Strong takes Crews down by a headlock but Crews keeps his arm tied up. They tangle and Crews slams Strong, then grounds him in the middle of the ring. Strong counters and goes to work on Crews’ arm. Strong with a headlock takedown now. Crews turns it into a headscissors.

Strong counters and slaps Crews in the back of the head. Crews charges him into the corner but the referee backs him off. They go to lock up again but Strong hits Crews as fans chant “Roddy!” now. They have a stalemate and talk some trash. They shove each other now. Strong goes to work on the arm but we have another stalemate now. They lock up and tangle some more with Strong taking Crews down by his arm. They get up and run the ropes. Crews nails a big dropkick in the middle of the ring.

Crews rocks Strong in the corner, then keeps control and chops him. Strong counters and nails a forearm, then a backbreaker over the knee. Strong clubs Crews with a forearm to keep him down. Crews takes a big chop to the chest and keeps fighting. They trade big chops against the ropes now. Strong unloads and hits another backbreaker. Strong with a forearm in the corner. Crews fights him off and gets boots up. Crews flies off the second rope but Strong dropkicks him in mid-air.

Fans rally for both men now. They tangle on the apron and Strong tries for a German from the apron to the floor. Strong takes out Crews’ feet instead, bringing him to the mat. They keep fighting and both go down as a “NXT!” chant breaks out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Strong has Crews grounded in a modified Camel Clutch in the middle of the ring. Crews breaks free and goes to the top but Strong cuts him off. Strong brings Crews to the mat for a 2 count. Strong applies another submission on the mat now, tying Crews up with an abdominal stretch on the mat as fans rally. Strong runs into turnbuckles. Crews rocks him and clotheslines him. Crews mounts more offense now, nailing a flying clothesline and a kip-up for a pop. Crews with a flying corner splash.

Crews with a Blockbuster from the second rope. Strong kicks out at 2. Crews is down and a bit frustrated now as a “this is awesome!” chant starts up. Crews with a German suplex. He holds it for a second German. Crews holds it for the third German but Strong fights him off with a back elbow. Crews catches Strong in mid-air and drops him with another German. Strong kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Strong dumps Crews to the apron. Crews launches himself in but he hits a big knee from Strong instead.

Strong goes out and slams Crews over the edge of the apron. Strong has Crews on the floor now as the referee counts. He rolls Crews back in for another close 2 count. Strong locks in the StrongHold in the middle of the ring now as Crews yells out while fans chant “no!” at Strong. Crews counters and kicks Strong away, sending him through the ropes to the floor. Strong comes back in and charges but Crews powerslams him. Crews signals to press Strong high in the air.

Strong slides out and nails a backbreaker. Crews comes right back with an enziguri. Crews catches Strong in mid-air again, then lifts him up and drops him into a Gutbuster in the middle of the ring. They keep fighting and Strong nails an enziguri. Crews catches Strong in mid-air with a one-arm slam, spiking him into the mat for the pin to win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

– After the match, Crews stands tall and has his arm raised as the music hits. We go to replays. Strong makes his exit asking where are “they,” an apparent reference to The Diamond Mine.

– Lash Legend is backstage with Malik Blade and Edris Enofe, and she’s still running her mouth about how she almost beat Alba Fyre last week. Enofe interrupts and informs Lash she lost, and that’s it. Pretty Deadly appears and they’re not happy with Enofe and Blade interrupting a lady like Legend. They promise to wipe the floor with Enofe and Blade, and Legend is cheering them on. Blade and Enofe have some pent-up aggression from listening to Lash rant for the last hour.

– We see Santos Escobar driving his car to the “Final Accord” with Tony D’Angelo. Escobar is on the phone with someone, apparently Elektra Lopez. He says he’s going alone but if something happens, he will send a signal to whoever is on the phone and “the boys,” an apparent reference to Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. Escobar hangs up the phone and continues to drive as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Sanga is backstage with Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon. They talk about failing to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, and say they must do better. They ask Sanga how they can improve. Sanga goes to speak but NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter interrupt. The champs have known Leona and Feroz for a long time and they respect them. They promise to be fighting champions and say they will come across Feroz and Leon again, and when they do, they have no problem defending the titles against them. The champs walk off. Sanga says Feroz and Leon remind him of Chance and Carter. He tells Feroz and Leon to remember to never give up because one day they will make it. Sanga says next week he will bring Feroz and Leon to find balance and perspective. They agree.

– The Creed Brothers and Damon Kemp are backstage watching tape together, which looks to be the recent eight-man. They can’t understand why Apollo Crews wanted them to watch this match so closely. They spot something that shows Roderick Strong passing a foreign object in the recent eight-man. Strong storms in and he’s not happy with The Creed Brothers for failing to help him with Crews. Julius Creed stands up to Strong and says he’s not sure what he just saw, but if he saw what he thinks he did, he will handle that person next week. Strong deflects as usual and destroys their laptop, then storms off.

– The announcers confirm Vinci vs. Hayes for the NXT North American Title at Heatwave.

– We go to some sort of outdoor amphitheater, where Tony D’Angelo is waiting. He says Santos Escobar is late, but Escobar now comes driving up. He hops out and confirms he came along. Santos approaches Tony D and offers his hand but Tony isn’t interested. Tony tells Santos to sit down. Tony says Santos hit him with brass knuckles last time they saw each other, so Santos is lucky he’s breathing. Santos says Tony and his goon almost ended his career, so it was payback last week, nothing personal, just business. Tony says he warned Santos to stay in his lane but he didn’t listen, so four months later, here we are. Tony mentions Santos working for him. Santos brings up how Tony isn’t a champion right now.

Tony tells Santos to stop insulting him, he may not be champion but he’s The Boss. Santos mocks him. Santos says Tony must know by now that this arrangement isn’t working. They have some more words and Tony insults Santos and his “stupid pride.” Tony wants Santos to come back to work and do his job. Tony says Santos has no power, and he called this meeting so Santos could get his head on straight, but clearly it’s still up his own ass. Santos talks about learning what makes Tony tick over these past months, and says he’s only The Don of NXT because he sent Ciampa packing. They propose a match for next week at Heatwave, but the stakes will be upped. Santos says if Tony beats him next week, Santos will leave NXT and never be seen here again. Tony agrees and says but he gets to keep the three sheep because they were starting to come around without Santos. Santos says those are his family, they’re not sheep, but if he wins, they are free from The Family.

Tony agrees under one condition – this won’t be a regular match, it will be under rules he and Santos are very familiar with, it will be a man-to-man, Street Fight. Santos says if he wins, Legado del Fantasma is free. Tony says if he wins, Santos is history. Santos agrees and they both stand up, then shake hands. Santos says they will find out next week who is the true leader of leaders. Tony tells Santos to say goodbye to Legado del Fantasma because next week he will rid NXT of Escobar for good. They walk their separate ways as we get an overhead drone shot. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tiffany Stratton walks into her dressing room so she can finally relax. Wendy Choo is behind her with night vision goggles on. Choo turns the lights off and we hear her beating Stratton down. Choo tuns the lights back on and Stratton is down with all sorts of debris on her. Choo says this isn’t over. She walks out of the room.

Pretty Deadly vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

We go back to the ring and Pretty Deadly are finishing up their entrance – Erik Prince and Kit Wilson. Out next are Malik Blade and Edris Enofe.

The bell rings and Prince locks up with Blade. Prince drops Blade with a shoulder, then taunts him. They lock up again and run the ropes. Blade drops Prince and takes him down by his arm. Blade ties the arm up and tags in Enofe, who flies off the top with an axe handle. Enofe scoop slams Prince in the middle of the ring, then drops a twisting elbow for a 1 count.

Blade tags back in as Enofe nails a drop toe hold. They unload on Prince with double team offense. Wilson runs in but Blade kicks him back out. Pretty Deadly takes advantage with the double team. Blade gets dropped again as Wilson covers for 2. Wilson works Blade over and slams him, then drops a knee. Prince taunts Blade but Blade shoves him through the ropes. Pretty Deadly ends up dropping Blade with another double team. Prince covers for 2.

Pretty Deadly mocks NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen while keeping control of Blade. The NXT UK champions come down with Fallon Henley now. Pretty Deadly rushes back into the ring as Blade turns it around and tags in Enofe. Enofe runs wild with offense, sending Prince out and dropkicking Wilson again. Enofe with more quick offense to Wilson, sending him face-first into the mat. Enofe goes to the top and nails the big Edris Elbow but Prince makes the save just in time. Prince goes under the ring for a steel chair, he slides it in.

Blade runs the ring and leaps out, taking Prince down at ringside. Wilson goes to use the steel chair but Briggs jumps on the apron and grabs it. Enofe charges but Wilson moves and the chair hits Blade, and also knocks Briggs off the apron back to the floor with Jensen. Wilson tags in and they hit Spilled Milk for the pin to win.

Winners: Pretty Deadly

– After the match, Pretty Deadly stands tall at ringside as the music hits. Henley is at ringside checking on Briggs and Jensen now. She turns around to a big boot from Lash Legend. Legend shows off at ringside as fans boo her. Legend then stands with Pretty Deadly as the boos continue.

– Javier Bernal is backstage. He mocks Cameron Grimes, taunting him over what happened last week when he walked through the door-way, but security holds Grimes back. Grimes goes to leave and go home but The Schism interrupts – Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid. Gacy asks Grimes where he’s going. Grimes says he’s going home. Gacy asks who he’s going home to, a reminder he’s going home to no one. Grimes shakes his head, then exits the building.

Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Cora Jade makes her way out to boos. Jade hits the ring with her kendo stick and stands tall in the middle of the ring. We see Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark backstage now. Lyons says she got her win over Kiana James earlier tonight, now it’s Zoey’s turn. Lyons says Jade will not stand in Zoey’s way of the NXT Women’s Title, just like no one will stand in their way of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Zoey agrees and says they’ve got this. They do their own handshake and Stark walks off as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a video package on Toxic Attraction. McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Apollo Crews now. He talks about how he doesn’t like Roderick Strong but he doesn’t care because he’s continuing to gain momentum. Grayson Waller interrupts and asks Crews why he’s here… to take from Waller? Waller says the rest of the locker room is afraid to say it but he’s not… on behalf of 2.0, Crews isn’t welcome here. Waller and Crews have some words and Crews dares him to try him. Waller walks off as Crews continues to taunt him, saying he’s not going anywhere. The announcers go over the Heatwave card for next Tuesday. We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has joined Vic and Wade. The music hits and out next comes Stark as Jade looks on.

The bell rings and they go at it back & forth. Jade stalls some from the apron, then fights her way back in. Jade mounts offense and drops Stark as fans boo her. Stark unloads with forearms, then chops Jade against the ropes. Stark with a flying clothesline for a 2 count. Fans do dueling chants now. Stark counters and slams Jade on her face, and again.

The dueling chants continue as Stark hits a suplex for a 2 count. Jade dumps Stark to the apron but Stark fights back in, dropping Jade with a kick. Stark launches herself back over the top rope with a corkscrew for 2. Jade catches Stark and nails a high knee to the face to put her down. Jade shows off and struts around the ring while Stark is down. Fans boo Jade as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Jade continues to dominate through the picture-in-picture break. She covers for 2 as we come back from the break while Rose looks on from the announce table. Jade sends Stark into the middle rope face-first, then decks her in the back of the neck. Jade charges again but she hits the rope as Stark moves. Stark covers for 2. Jade comes right back and rocks Stark, then ties her up in a submission as fans do dueling chants. They trade pin attempts. Stark catches a running knee and slams Jade into the mat. They both counter and look to capitalize now.

Jade crawls to the corner and grabs her kendo stick. Jade swings the stick but Stark ducks it and launches her with a wild German suplex. They’re both down now and trying to recover as the crowd rallies. Stark blocks strikes and rocks Jade, then drops her. Stark with a big clothesline, and another, then a kick to the gut and more strikes. Stark puts Jade on one knee, then charges and kicks her leg out for a 2 count. Stark blocks a big boot and launches Jade with another exploding German suplex. Jade kicks out at 2. Stark waits for Jade to get up but she misses the superkick. Jade rocks Stark in the jaw.

Jade somewhat botches Sliced Bread out of the corner and Stark superkicks her for 2. Rose expresses frustration with Jade now as fans rally for Stark. Stark launches herself from the apron but she has to roll through. Jade comes back with a high knee strike to the face. Jade spikes Stark with a Hammerlock DDT for another close 2 count. Jade tried for Sliced Bread and this time she hits it but Stark manages to kick out.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Roxanne Perez suddenly appears at ringside and she grabs Jade’s kendo stick. Stark takes advantage of the distraction and grabs Jade, then flips her into her knee with a modified GTS to send a message to Rose. Stark covers Jade for the pin to win.

Winner: Zoey Stark

– After the bell, Stark continues to stare Rose down as the music hits and we go to replays. Perez stands tall in the ring with the kendo stick, taunting Jade while Jade is down in the corner. Stark stares out at Rose. Perez unloads on Jade with the kendo stick now. Jade scrambles and retreats but Jade stays on her and they brawl to the backstage area. Rose suddenly rushes the ring from behind but Stark turns around just in time to superkick her. Stark then flips Rose onto her knee for the modified GTS. Stark takes the NXT Women’s Title belt and raises it in the air while standing over Rose. The Heatwave go-home edition of NXT 2.0 goes off the air with fans cheering Stark on.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.