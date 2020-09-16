– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package on last week’s show, including how Finn Balor defeated Adam Cole to win the vacant NXT Title. We also get a video for tonight’s matches.

– We’re live on a slight tape delay from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined in the arena by Wade Barrett. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix joins them from home.

Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart

We go right to the ring for tonight’s non-title opener as Shotzi Blackheart makes her way out, riding her mini-tank to the ring. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai is out next.

They size each other up after the bell. Shotzi offers her hand for a shake but Shirai came to fight. Back and forth as they go at it to start. Shotzi ducks a shot and howls in the air as Shirai stares her down. Shirai shows Shotzi up and taunts her. Blackheart takes Shotzi down with a 1 count. Shirai with a 1 count now. Shirai keeps control for another quick pin attempt. Blackheart with a suplex for a 2. Shirai counters with a pin attempt of her own. Shirai with another pin attempt and submission on the mat as they tangle some more.

Shotzi works on Shirai’s arm now, keeping her grounded. Shirai finally makes it to the bottom rope and gets her leg on it to break the hold. Shotzi misses in the corner but then dumps Shirai to the apron. Shotzi stuns Shirai and charges in with a dropkick but lands on the floor when Shirai moves. Shirai with a kick from the apron. Shirai barely connects on a springboard moonsault to the floor. She stands tall for a pop and then brings Blackheart back in the ring for a 2 count.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Shotzi ducks an enziguri. They tangle and Shirai takes Shotzi down into a Crossface submission in the middle of the ring. Blackheart finally gets her foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. Shirai charges for a 619 but Blackheart moves. Blackheart comes right back with an enziguri to rock the champion.

Shotzi kicks Shirai into the ropes, then nails a senton to her back while she’s leaning against the middle rope. Shotzi looks to put Shirai away but Shirai hangs on to the middle rope. Shotzi with a big German suplex with a bridge for a 2 count. Shotzi bridges again and applies a unique submission in the middle of the ring. They both get up and Shotzi scoops Shirai but she escapes. Shirai with a big Flapjack to plant Shotzi face-first.

Shirai immediately follows up with a 619. Shirai goes to the top rope and hits the missile dropkick. Shotzi still kicks out at 2 and Shirai shows some frustration. Shirai goes back up for the moonsault but Shotzi decks her from behind. Shotzi runs back up to the top and hits the big super hurricanrana, bringing Shirai to the mat. Shirai still kicks out at 2 and Shotzi can’t believe it. Shotzi goes back to the top now while Shirai is laid out in the corner. Shirai jumps up and rocks Shotzi with a punch to the face. Shirai climbs up and rocks her a few more times. Shotzi resists the superplex but Shirai keeps fighting. Shotzi slams Shirai to the apron and then kicks her in the chest. They tangle on the apron now. Shirai with a big German suplex on the edge of the apron. Shotzi lands hard and falls to the floor as the crowd rallies.

The referee checks on Shotzi at ringside after the German on the edge of the ring. Shirai brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Shirai can’t believe she kicked out again. Shirai with the running knees to the face in the corner. Shirai drags Shotzi to the middle of the ring and goes back to the top. She then hits the Over The Moon moonsault for the pin to win.

Winner: Io Shirai

– After the match, Shirai sells a leg injury and takes the title from the referee before getting up to celebrate. Shirai’s music plays as we go to replays. Shotzi and Shirai help each other up and shake hands in the middle of the ring now.

– Barrett and Joseph praise Blackheart, then send us to a video package on Tommaso Ciampa. He will be in action next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and a #1 Contender’s Battle Royal is announced for next Wednesday. The winner will become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, according to NXT General Manager William Regal.

Desmond Troy vs. Tommaso Ciampa

We go back to the ring and Desmond Troy is waiting. Troy is the former Denzel Dejournette. Tommaso Ciampa is out next.

Ciampa and Troy stare each other down as the bell hits. They lock up and Troy takes it to the ropes. Ciampa levels him with a high knee and grounds him with a headlock. Back and forth offense now until Ciampa explodes. Ciampa with a running attack in the corner. He unloads while Troy is down in the corner now. Ciampa catapults Troy face-first into the bottom of the turnbuckle.

The referee checks on Troy but Ciampa stays on him. Ciampa hits the Willow’s Bell draping DDT from the second rope, then covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

– After the match, Ciampa stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Jake Atlas comes out on the stage as Ciampa takes a seat in the middle of the ring in a steel chair. Atlas addresses the recent attack by Ciampa and says next week, he’s going to show Ciampa how dangerous he can be. Ciampa smiles as Atlas storms off to the back.

– Drake Maverick is shown arriving to the building earlier today. He’s asked about teaming with Killian Dain tonight. Maverick is a bit nervous but somewhat confident that everything will be just fine tonight, no matter how Dain has went against him and punched him in the face as of late.

– Still to come, Finn Balor is here. Back to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.