WWE NXT Results 9/16/25

Full Sail University

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) vs. The Culling For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

– The Grayson Waller Effect With Special Guest: Oba Femi & Ricky Saints

– Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Lyra Valkyria vs. Fatal Influence In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

– Ethan Page (c) vs. Tyler Breeze For The WWE NXT North American Championship

– DIY vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

