WWE NXT Results 9/17/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Ethan Page & Trick Williams Contract Signing

AVA: Two of the biggest nights in NXT history are quickly approaching, when NXT goes on the road to Chicago and St. Louis, for our debut on the CW Network. Now, in St. Louis, on October 8th, a very special someone will be making her NXT return, Sexy Red. Also, in St. Louis, WWE Superstar Randy Orton will compete in an NXT ring for the first time ever. But, with all that said, now let’s talk about Chicago. On October 1st, when NXT heads to Chicago, CM Punk, who is here tonight, will also be there. Wes Lee and Zach Wentz will battle it out in a Street Fight. Now, there will also be a very special edition of Miz TV. Roxanne Perez will take on Giulia for the NXT Women’s Championship. And finally, Ethan Page will defend his NXT Title against Trick Williams. And that match is why I’m standing out here, right now. So, gentlemen, if we could come get this contract signed, starting with the challenger, Trick Williams.

Trick Williams: Hey, yo, check it, let’s get straight to business. Don’t let the shiny vest fool you, I’m in pain, I’m hurting. I went through war last week, but that don’t change one very important thing. And I think everybody out here is going to agree, Pete Dunne is still a Butch. No, for real, me and Pete, we went to work last week. Ethan Page, he came out here trying to hold a brother down, but somehow, someway, still, I am the Last Man Standing. And in two weeks, October 1st, on the CW, in Chicago, where history is always being made, we’ll make some more history. Once I beat Ethan Page for that title, the people are going to be chanting something, NXT, tell them what we’re going to do?

Ethan Page: Woah, woah, woah, woah. Why did you guys stop? Come on, keep going. Whoop That Trick. Hey, why aren’t you doing the Trick Willy Dance? No, no, let’s have fun. I’ll be Booker T, and you guys keep doing the chant.

Trick Williams: We don’t like it.

Ethan Page: You don’t like it? Okay, when I’m done talking to Trick, I’m going to have to send you guys to the eye doctor, because I’m dressed like a million bucks. Now, Trick, listen, I will compliment you, where compliments are due. You have every right to be a confident man. You are Trick Williams, but I’m not Pete Dunne, Trick, I’m “All Ego” Ethan Page, just so happens to be Trick Williams kryptonite. Yeah, right, how dare you say that? I have the receipts to back that up. The biggest receipt I have is this, right here, the NXT Championship.

Trick Williams: You know what, Page, since you stole that title from me, you’ve been hiding from me. And come October 1st, all that running is going to stop when it’s me and you, face to face.

Ethan Page: Did you say that I stole this championship? You think I stole this? This, right here, I stole this? Trick, I didn’t steal anything, I earned this, I won this. You want to know what I remember the most from the night that I won this? It was everybody’s facial expressions when the referee counted the 1-2-3, it was shock and surprise on everyone’s face, including yours. Trick, I didn’t steal nothing, and on October 1st, you’re going to have a little different expression on your face. You’re going to the expression of disappointment, because you think you got Ethan Page figured out, you sure as hell don’t. October 1st, I will beat you, and put an end to this, finally. But you know what won’t end? The Era of Ego. And we will still be saying, N-X-Me.

Trick Williams: What the hell dog, are you crazy? Ain’t nobody with that N-X-Me. What is that? We ain’t feeling that. The only thing we do know is, when I see you in Chicago, for that title, the N-X-Me Era will be over, and the people is going to be chanting, NXT.

Page kicks Trick in the gut. Page delivers The Ego’s Edge through the table. Page tells Trick that he’s not going to make it to Chicago. Page says that NXT is falling apart with AVA in charge.

– Tony D’Angelo had a backstage confrontation with Alexander Hammerstone. The DON is upset that Hammer didn’t get the job done, especially after he gave him an envelope with money. Hammer says that Oba Femi is a beast, and The Don should know that. The Don wants Hammer to request a rematch, and this time, he’s going to take care of business. Hammer declines The Don’s offer. You know what happens when you say no to The Don? Hammer says that Tony D should take out Oba by himself. The Don proceeds to challenge Hammer to a match.

– AVA is upset that she wasn’t able to bring out her surprise during the contract signing. Je’Von Evans joins the conversation. The card for Chicago is starting to get stacked, so he wants to shoot his shot, and wants to have a match on the St. Louis show on October 8th. AVA says that she’ll take Je’Von’s request into consideration.

First Match: Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary

Tatum Paxley and Rosemary will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Paxley drives Rosemary face first into the canvas. Both ladies start screaming at each other. Double Hair Pull. Rosemary drives her knee into the midsection of Paxley. Rosemary with a waist lock takedown. Paxley floats over into a front face lock. Paxley tags in Valkyria. Double Irish Whip. Valkyria sweeps out the legs of Rosemary. Double Elbow Drop for a two count. Valkyria applies an arm-bar. Valkyria tags in Paxley. Paxley with a flying double axe handle strike. Rosemary rolls Paxley over for a two count. Rosemary tags in Choo. Choo applies a wrist lock. Rollup Exchange. Paxley applies a bodyscissors hold. Paxley with The Merry-Go-Round for a two count. Paxley dropkicks Choo. Paxley with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Valkyria tags herself in.

Valkyria headbutts the midsection of Choo. Choo blocks The Northern Lights Suplex. Choo pulls Valkyria down to the mat. Choo tags in Rosemary. Choo and Rosemary goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Paxley gets in the way. Stereo Dropkicks. Stereo Wrecking Ball Dropkicks. Choo and Rosemary regain control of the match during the commercial break. Paxley with forearm shivers. Choo dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Paxley push kicks Choo towards the corner. Choo with a Release German Suplex. Choo tags in Rosemary. Side Russian Leg Sweep/Running Cross Chop Combination for a two count. Paxley ducks a clothesline from Rosemary. Paxley with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Rosemary tags in Choo. Choo stops Paxley in her tracks. Paxley flings Choo across the ring. Paxley rolls under The Big Boot. Paxley tags in Valkyria.

Valkyria with a Diving Crossbody Block. Valkyria with forearm shivers. Valkyria follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Valkyria delivers her combination offense. Valkyria with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Valkyria tags in Paxley. Paxley kicks the right shoulder of Choo. Diving Leg Drop/BackBreaker Combination for a two count. Rosemary dumps Valkyria out of the ring. Rosemary with The Western Lariat. Choo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Paxley kicks Choo in the face. Paxley rocks Rosemary with a forearm smash. Choo with a lifting cross chop. Rosemary made the blind tag. Choo with The Avalanche Belly to Belly Suplex. Rosemary delivers The Spear for a two count. Rosemary and Choo goes for another Side Russian Leg Sweep/Cross Chop Combination, but Valkyria pulls Choo out of the ring. Valkyria with The Spinning Heel Kick. Paxley hits The Modified Rolling Death Valley Driver. Paxley tags in Valkyria. Valkyria connects with The Peripeteia to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley via Pinfall

– Trick Williams tells Sarah Schrieber that he’ll get this contract signed by the end of the night.

– Tavion Heights is in great spirits coming back from the Pro Wrestling NOAH N1 Tournament. Charlie Dempsey wants Wren Sinclair to make a name for herself. Wren proceeds to chop Dempsey.

Second Match: Tony D’Angelo w/The Family vs. Alexander Hammerstone

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Angelo backs Hammerstone into the turnbuckles. Angelo is throwing haymakers at Hammerstone. Hammerstone explodes out of the corner with a running clothesline. Strong lockup. Angelo applies a side headlock. Hammerstone launches Angelo to the corner. Oba Femi is watching this match from the locker room. Angelo ducks a clothesline from Hammerstone. Angelo with Two Side Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Angelo drops Hammerstone with The SpineBuster.

Hammerstone with two haymakers. Hammerstone whips Angelo across the ring. Angelo kicks Hammerstone in the chest. Hammerstone hulks up. Hammerstone clotheslines Angelo. Hammerstone scores the elbow knockdown. Hammerstone drives Angelo back first into the turnbuckles. Hammerstone buries his shoulder into the midsection of Angelo. Hammerstone with a chop/forearm combination. Angelo kicks Hammerstone in the face. Hammerstone with The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Hammerstone tells Angelo to bring it. Angelo regroups on the outside. Angelo proceeds to walk out of this match.

Winner: Alexander Hammerstone via Count-Out

Zachary Wentz Promo

Sorry for interrupting, but I have something I need to show everyone. Last week, Trey and I were supposed to challenge for the NXT Tag Team Titles. And this is why we didn’t. Evan in the truck, please roll the footage I present to you. Now, I don’t know how long Trey is going to be out for, but what I know is this. Wes, you are an absolute piece of garbage. You went to Trey’s hometown. How many rides did we take in that car? Can you not handle the fact that Trey and I moved on without you or maybe Mr. Big Solo star is still bitter that I got my hand raised at No Mercy? You deserve everything that’s going to happen to you in Chicago. You thought losing to me at No Mercy was embarrassing, well, on October 1st, the pain that I’m going to put you in our street fight is going to be ten times worse. This ends in Chicago.

– We see AVA talking to Tyrese Halliburton in her office. Tyrese says that he’ll bring the contract to the ring and make sure that Ethan Page and Trick Williams signs the contract. Stevie Turner is opposed to that idea. Tyrese doesn’t know who Mr. Stone is. Tyrese tells AVA that he’ll get the job done.

– Sarah Schreiber had a backstage interview with The Fatal Influence. All they do is speak the truth. The women in the locker room can either handle it like a mature woman or you can cry about it. Lola Vice is a great fighter, but in that tiny little brain of hers, she thinks that she’s a bigger star than she actually is. Tonight, Jacy to prove Lola wrong. Sarah brings up the fact that Jaida Parker is out for revenge as well. Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx is not fazed by Jaida Parker. Jacy says that Kelani Jordan has been ducking The Fatal Influence. Lola tells Jaida to stay out of her match tonight.

Third Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Ashante THEE Adonis

Adonis attacks Thorpe before the bell rings. Adonis with rapid fire haymakers. Adonis repeatedly stomps on Thorpe’s back and chest. The referee admonishes Adonis. Thorpe side steps Adonis into the turnbuckles. Thorpe with a chop/uppercut combination. Thorpe slams Adonis head on the top turnbuckle pad. Thorpe with clubbing mid-kicks. Thorpe with a Belly to Back Suplex. Adonis blocks The Impaler DDT. Adonis with a throat punch. Adonis puts his knee on the back of Thorpe’s neck. Adonis is putting the boots to Thorpe. Adonis with clubbing knee strikes. Adonis is picking Thorne apart. Thorpe with heavy bodyshots. Adonis drives his knee into the midsection of Thorpe. Adonis whips Thorpe across the ring.

Adonis scores the elbow knockdown. Forearm Exchange. Adonis with a knee lift. Adonis punches Thorpe in the back. Adonis with three haymakers. Thorpe decks Adonis with a back elbow smash. Thorpe with two forearm smashes. Adonis with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Second Forearm Exchange. Adonis kicks the left hamstring of Thrope. Thorpe delivers his combination offense. Adonis dodges The Running Boot. Adonis with The Spinning Heel Kick. Thorpe responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Thorpe applies a waist lock. Adonis with three sharp elbow strikes. Thorpe kicks Adonis in the face. Adonis launches Thorpe over the top rope. Adonis dropkicks Thorpe off the ring apron. Adonis with The Tornillo. Adonis rolls Thorpe back into the ring. Adonis starts flirting with the girl sitting in the front row. Adonis goes for a Diving Elbow Drop, but Thorpe ducks out of the way. Thorpe connects with The Impaler DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe via Pinfall

– Chase University Vignette.

CM Punk Segment

– Brooks Jensen w/Shawn Spears vs. Dion Lennox

– Lola Vice w/Kelani Jordan vs. Jacy Jayne w/The Fatal Influence

– Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Heights w/The No Quarter Catch Crew

