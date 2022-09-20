– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with highlights from last week’s show, including the teaser for the return of the black & gold.

– We see footage from earlier today, showing Carmelo Hayes knocking on someone’s office door in the back. New NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa also enters the room and they have words. We see WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels in the office now, it’s his office. Solo and Hayes are arguing but Michaels says we’re not doing this now. He gives them props for last week’s match and says he appreciates Solo working the match to fill in for Wes Lee, but says because Sikoa was not the person fans voted for to challenge Hayes last week, so the result of the match cannot stand. Michaels asks Sikoa to hand over the title and says he’s done it before so he knows it sucks. Michaels gives Sikoa props for what he’s done in NXT over the last year, and wishes him good luck on RAW, SmackDown or wherever he goes. Sikoa says he had some unfinished business to handle in NXT. Solo says he told Hayes he had next. Sikoa walks off and Hayes talks some trash. Hayes asked Michaels to hand over the title to him, but Michaels said Hayes tried to outsmart the system and got burned. Michaels respected Hayes being cocky and arrogant, but he told him any time he thinks he’s bigger than the business, the business will slap him in the face, and that’s what it did. Michaels reveals a 5-man Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at Halloween Havoc.

– We’re now live on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett, and they hype tonight’s show as fans cheer.

Best Of 3 Series, Part 2: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Axiom comes out, as does Nathan Frazer. Axiom is currently leading this Best Of 3 Series, 1-0.

The bell rings and they go at it, trading holds and counters early on. Axiom tries for a submission but Frazer counters. We get a stalemate now. Fans do dueling chants as they lock up and go at it again. Vic says the qualifiers for the Halloween Havoc Ladder Match will begin tonight. More back and forth between Frazer and Axiom now.

Axiom takes control and keeps Frazer down with a headlock. Frazer with a leg scissors. Axiom counters with a submission of his own. They break and run the ropes but Axiom nails a kick. Frazer ends up trying to fly to the floor but Axiom cuts him off. Axiom goes to the top and leaps for a crossbody but Frazer dropkicks him out of the air. Axiom rolls to the floor for a breather as fans boo. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Axiom with a big dropkick. Axiom drops Frazer, then springboards in from the apron with a flying clothesline for another 2 count. More back and forth now. Axiom barely hits an enziguri. Frazer with a dropkick for a close 2 count. Axiom drops Frazer with an enziguri.

Axiom calls for the finish but Frazer superkicks him for another close 2 count. Frazer can’t believe it. Fans chant “NXT!” now. They end up on top and Axiom hits a modified Spanish Fly. Frazer still kicks out. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Frazer fights Axiom off with back elbows. Frazer misses a moonsault and Axiom takes him down with a Sleeper, wrapping his legs around him from behind. Frazer fights out but Axiom takes him down into the LeBell Lock but Frazer gets the bottom rope to break the hold up. Axiom drops a stomp to Frazer but fans boo and the referee scolds him.

Axiom goes to the top but Frazer leaps up and nails a superplex, then holds it for a swinging neckbreaker. Frazer goes back to the top and hits the corkscrew 450 Splash for the pin to win and tie the series up 1-2.

Winner: Nathan Frazer

– After the match, Frazer stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Frazer celebrates.

– We get a promo from Alba Fyre. She sends a message to Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and says her title reign has been historic, but she looked through Rose’s soul last week and Rose knows Fyre is the one to take the title from her. Fyre says she will burn Rose’s empire to the ground. We cut backstage to the Toxic Lounge. Rose was watching Fyre’s promo. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin enter, and ask Rose if she’s alright. Rose wasn’t impressed by what Fyre had to say. She says she will take out Fallon Henley next week, then do the same to Fyre. Rose says Jayne and Dolin have to win their match tonight and remind everyone why Toxic Attraction is at the top, while the others are at the bottom.

Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

We go back to the ring and out comes Toxic Attraction – Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne with Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. They pose at ringside and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Vic plugs Connor’s Cure and Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. We get a video promo from Damon Kemp now. He spray paints a Diamond Mine flag and talks about being behind the drama within The Diamond Mine. He destroyed Roderick Strong and laughs about sending flowers to Strong in the hospital just now. He goes on gloating about upsetting The Creed Brothers. Kemp is a world class athlete but he won’t fight them 2-on-1, but he will face them one-on-one, with the other back in the locker room. Kemp says they can pick who gets the work first. Kemp throws the Diamond Mine flag away and walks off. We cut backstage to Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. Nile is furious over Kemp, saying it was him all along, and he destroyed The Diamond Mine. Paxley needs Nile to focus on their match. Nile says she is focused, let’s go. We go back to the ring and out comes Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley as Toxic Attraction looks on. Dolin starts off with Paxley and they go at it, trading offense early on.

Jayne tags in and they double team Paxley now. Jayne with a senton and a 2 count. Jayne taunts Nile now. Paxley tries to take advantage but Jayne keeps control. Dolin tags back in and rocks Paxley for a 2 count.

Dolin rocks Paxley with a big forearm, then rolls her into a 2 count. Paxley knocks Dolin out of the air and they both go down now. Nile and Jayne tag in now. Nile unloads and nails a big kick in the corner. Fans rally for Nile as she launches Jayne with a suplex for 2. Nile mounts more offense but she ends up losing control after a double team.

More back and forth for a few minutes. Jayne with a big kick while Dolin is holding Nile. Jayne covers for the pin to win while Dolin stops Paxley from making the save.

Winners: Toxic Attraction

– After the match, Toxic Attraction stands tall as the music hits.

– We see The Schism walking backstage. Back to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.