WWE NXT Results 9/22/26

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– The Full Transcript Will Be Completed Past Midnight, Apologies In Advance

– Zilla Fatu, Sean Legacy, Dorian Van Dux vs. Birthright w/Arianna Grace In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– Grayson Waller Segment

– The Creed Brothers vs. Harley Riggins & Jaxson Presley In A First Round Match In The 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

– Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno vs. Los Americanos In A First Round Match In The 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

– Kelani Jordan & Zaria vs. Thea Hail & La Catalina

Checkout Episode 23 of The SUR Files