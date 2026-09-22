WWE NXT Results 9/22/26
WWE Performance Center
Winter Park, Florida
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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– The Full Transcript Will Be Completed Past Midnight, Apologies In Advance
– Zilla Fatu, Sean Legacy, Dorian Van Dux vs. Birthright w/Arianna Grace In A 6-Man Tag Team Match
– Grayson Waller Segment
– The Creed Brothers vs. Harley Riggins & Jaxson Presley In A First Round Match In The 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
– Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno vs. Los Americanos In A First Round Match In The 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
– Kelani Jordan & Zaria vs. Thea Hail & La Catalina
Checkout Episode 23 of The SUR Files