WWE NXT Results 9/24/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wren Sinclair w/The No Quarter Catch Crew For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jordan with a side headlock takeover. Sinclair answers with the headscissors escape. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Sinclair. Jordan slaps Sinclair in the face. Sinclair grabs a side headlock. Jordan whips Sinclair across the ring. Sinclair drops Jordan with a shoulder tackle. Jordan drops down on the canvas. Arm-Drag Exchange. Jordan with another side headlock takeover. Sinclair drives Jordan back first into the turnbuckles. Jordan reverses out of the irish whip from Sinclair. Sinclair dives over Jordan. Sinclair with a running shoulder tackle. Sinclair with The Diving X-Factor for a two count. Sinclair applies a top wrist lock. Jordan with a drop toe hold. Rollup Exchange. Jordan with The Wrap Around Arm-Drag. Jordan dropkicks Sinclair to the floor. Jordan with The Corkscrew Pescado. Jordan rolls Sinclair back into the ring. Jordan with a Reverse DDT/Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Sinclair applies a wrist lock. Sinclair sends Jordan to the corner. Sinclair drives Jordan face first into the canvas. Sinclair with Three Seated Sentons.

Sinclair whips Jordan across the ring. Sinclair with The Kitchen Sink for a two count. Sinclair applies a waist lock. Jordan kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Jordan with two sharp elbow strikes. Sinclair targets the ribs of Jordan. Sinclair goes for a Seated Senton, but Jordan counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Sinclair goes for The Kitchen Sink, but Jordan rolls her over for a two count. Sinclair punches Jordan in the back. Sinclair applies a double wrist lock. Jordan with heavy bodyshots. Jordan with a Back Body Drop. Sinclair blocks The Overdrive. Sinclair with The Rolling Senton for a two count. Sinclair applies a bodyscissors hold. Sinclair transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Jordan with The Jackknife Hold for a two count.

Standing Switch Exchange. Sinclair applies The Abdominal Stretch. Jordan with The Hip Toss. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Sinclair. Jordan scores two forearm knockdowns. Jordan with a Cartwheel Back Elbow Smash. Jordan pops back on her feet. Jordan drops Sinclair with The X-Factor for a two count. Sinclair launches Jordan over the top rope. Jordan rocks Sinclair with a forearm smash. Jordan with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Sinclair blocks The Split Legged MoonSault. Jordan kicks Sinclair in the face. Jordan goes for The Frog Splash, but Sinclair ducks out of the way. Sinclair headbutts the midsection of Jordan. Sinclair uppercuts Jordan. Sinclair with The GutWrench Suplex. Sinclair with The Butterfly Suplex. Jordan denies The Half & Half Suplex. Jordan with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Sinclair kicks Jordan out of the ring. Jordan gets distracted by The No Quarter Catch Crew. Jordan avoids The Flying Crossbody Block. Jordan rolls Sinclair back into the ring. Jordan with The Spin Kick. Jordan connects with The Split Legged MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, Kelani Jordan via Pinfall

– We get a video recap of Shawn Michaels & Trick Williams doing a press tour hyping up the debut of NXT on the CW next week.

Ethan Page’s Media Scrum

Sarah Schrieber: Good evening, everyone. We appreciate you being here for the NXT Press Conference. Now, who has the first question for the NXT Champion, Ethan Page.

Reporter #1: Ethan, are you feeling any pressure heading into the launch of NXT on the CW as NXT Champion?

Ethan Page: Pressure certainly comes with the territory. Holding the most prestigious prize in NXT, I mean, I always dreamed about being a main eventer, the face of the company, to completely carry a brand on my back. And I’m currently doing it, and doing it very, very well. But what separates me from everyone else is how I handle that pressure. And this is one of the most stacked rosters in professional wrestling, and yet here I am, a cut above. Next.

Reporter #2: What would you say is one thing that your opponent does well in the ring?

Ethan Page: Well, he’s a former NXT Champion, so kudos to him. And to be able to accomplish that in three years in professional wrestling, I mean, the man is very resilient., but I don’t think resiliency is going to help him capture back my NXT Championship. I got time for one more, whose got it? Go ahead.

Reporter #3: How big of a factor will CM Punk be as special guest referee?

Ethan Page: I don’t think he’s going to be a factor at all. Actually, I will personally guarantee that. And now you’ve reached the end of your time with the NXT Champion, and I’m going to give a smidge amount of time to CM Punk, who’s here tonight, to make sure that he’s not a factor in this match. You’re welcome, the champ is leaving.

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see CM Punk giving advice to Je’Von Evans. Trick Williams joins the conversation. Trick appreciates Punk stepping in last week as the special guest referee. This past month has been very chaotic. Trick knows that Ethan Page will do whatever it takes to keep the NXT Championship, and he’s not going out like that. Punk saw Trick rise from the bottom, and he’s still in the championship mix. He’s proud of Trick. He’s not going to allow either guy cheat. He’s going to make sure that the best man for NXT & The CW wins the match. He hopes that Trick wins, but he’s not going to be playing any favorites.

The Grayson Waller Effect With Special Guest: Axiom & Nathan Frazer

Grayson Waller: Welcome to a very special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect. That is so cringe, I couldn’t care less about you guys, I can’t wait to leave. We’re back where it all started. The last night on the USA Network, and they brough out the big guns, lad.

Austin Theory: Hey, cut the booing, cut it. All of you are looking at the greatest graduates in NXT history. Hey, make a boo sound if you’re trash. Oh, they’re doing. Well, anyway, I’m a 2X United States Champion, Mr. Money In The Bank, the man that beat John Cena at WrestleMania, what about you?

Grayson Waller: Speaking of WrestleMania, we’re the two men that pulled down the tag team championships at the biggest WrestleMania of all-time. We’re the two men that WWE built an entire PLE around in Australia. And we can keep on going, but let’s talk to our opponents in two weeks. The NXT Tag Team Champions. Two great in-ring competitors. Two men who are very fast, very fast. One man looks like Kurt Cobain, and the other looks like a Power Ranger. It’s Nathan Frazer. It’s Axiom.

Austin Theory: Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for Fraxiom.

Grayson Waller: Boys, welcome in. Thank you for dressing up for the occasion. But hey, I hope you don’t take offense from the jokes we’ve made, because I can’t speak for Austin, but.

Austin Theory: Go ahead, man.

Grayson Waller: We’ve been on SmackDown awhile, and honestly, I think the two of you would be incredible additions to the SmackDown roster. I think they would be great. Imagine them lighting up Friday nights, as individual competitors, because this whole tag thing, lad, it’s not going to last.

Nathan Frazer: Wait, you talking to us or you’re talking to yourselves, because I can assure you, mate, Fraxiom is fine. We’re more than fine, which is ironically more than it could be said about you, because we watch SmackDown every single week, and we can’t wait to see who turns on each other, first.

Axiom: Who’s going to blame who.

Austin Theory: Hey, there’s no need hearing all of this unnecessary stuff out of you two, because the thing is, we’re solid, we run things, we put it down. But I just can’t believe how vile the things coming out of your mouths are.

Grayson Waller: It’s very disrespectful. It’s obvious that the standards have dropped down here. Thanks a lot, Shawn Michaels. The truth is, no one wants A-Town Down Under to break up. But in two weeks, when we beat you, Fraxiom is done, mate. Everyone knows it, even the NXT Universe knows it. But, boys, it’s a good thing, it’s a blessing because I think you’re better as single wrestlers. Don’t you think, Theory?

Austin Theory: Yes, I mean, think about it, Nathan Frazer, when climbs to the top, he can do his flippity-do-whop thing.

Grayson Waller: But what about, Axiom? He can do a Springboard 630 Spanish Pretzel.

Axiom: Why don’t you to stop making jokes, and we can get back to reality. I’ve heard you like history, so how about this. The Wolf Dogs. MSK. Chase U. Listen, we didn’t plan this, but somehow, someway, we became the grip reapers of the NXT Tag Team Division.

Nathan Frazer: You’re damn right. And on that note, in two weeks, in St. Louis, we are sending A-Town Down, six feet under.

Austin Theory: You know, that sounded real nice, it sounded really smooth, but I’ll tell you what, let me remind the two of you who we are. Each and every Friday, it doesn’t matter if it’s a Hall Of Famer, a legend or a World Champion, bring them on, because we put them down. And we aint saying that you two aren’t very impressive, because you both are impressive. But just remember, there are levels to this game.

Grayson Waller: He’s right. There are levels in this game. And I understand that you guys move at a million miles per hour, and every week here on NXT, you put on banger after banger. But people have to remember that me and Austin Theory have been performing under the brightest lights, on the grandest stage. And not only do we hang, but we also show that we belong. So, you’re welcome for the rub, in two weeks, we’re going to give you the ribs, and we’re going to take those NXT Tag Team Titles, too. And then you’ll find out that, that’s The Grayson Waller Effect.

Nathan Frazer: I do have a question, though. Why is it just, The Grayson Waller Effect? Shouldn’t it be The Grayson Waller and Austin Theory Effect?

Austin Theory: You know, it’s a good idea.

Grayson Waller: No, hey, it was called The Grayson Waller Effect before we even started teaming together. I had to get the trademarks done. The problem is, it’s already done.

A-Town Down Under beats down Fraxiom to close this segment.

– Lexis King has a lot of sympathy for Oro Mensah. He understands what it’s like living life without your father. Oro always resorts to violence. Maybe that stems back to his relationship with his father. Lexis says that may the best man win tonight. Lexis and Oro shakes hands.

– Ashante THEE Adonis tries to flirt with Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece.

Second Match: The Good Brothers vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

Luke Gallows and Hank Walker will start things off. Rockers Punches. Gallows sends Walker to the corner. Gallows with a Running Hip Attack. Gallows clotheslines Walker. Gallows tags in Anderson. Good Brothers repeatedly stomps on Walker’s chest. Anderson tags in Gallows. Double Irish Whip. Walker kicks Anderson in the face. Walker side steps Gallows into the turnbuckles. Walker tags in Ledger. Stinger Splash Party. Gallows gets sandwiched in the center of the ring for a two count. Ledger transitions into a ground and pound attack. Ledger drives his knee into the midsection of Gallows. Ledger punches Anderson. Gallows shoves Ledger. Gallows with The Roundhouse Kick. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson knocks Walker off the ring apron. Anderson kicks Ledger in the gut. Anderson uppercuts Ledger. Anderson slams Ledger’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Anderson whips Ledger chest first into the turnbuckles. Anderson with a straight right hand. Anderson slams Ledger’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows with another Roundhouse Kick. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Gallows drives his knee into the midsection of Ledger. Gallows with a corner clothesline. Walker prevents Ledger from hitting the turnbuckles. Ledger drops Gallows with a Running Lariat. Anderson and Walker are tagged in. Walker with a flurry of strikes. Walker launches Anderson to the corner. Walker with heavy bodyshots. Walker blasts Gallows off the apron. Walker with The Stinger Splash. Walker with The Bossman Slam for a two count. Walker punches Gallows. Anderson with a leaping boot. Anderson with The SuperPlex. Anderson hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Anderson tags in Gallows. Ledger pulls Anderson out of the ring. Walker ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Ledger tags himself in. Hank & Tank connects with their Running HeadButt/Powerslam Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger via Pinfall

– Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander had a backstage confrontation with A-Town Down Under.

– The Family Vignette.

– On October 8th, in St. Louis, Oba Femi will put his WWE NXT North American Championship on the line against Tony D’Angelo.

Third Match: Oro Mensah w/Meta Four vs. Lexis King

Nice display of sportsmanship after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, King drops Mensah with a shoulder tackle for a one count. King applies a wrist lock. Mensah kicks King in the chest. Chop Exchange. King whips Mensah across the ring. Mensah with a Headscissors Takeover. Mensah Powerslams King for a two count. Mensah with a blistering chop. King reverses out of the irish whip from Mensah. Mensah holds onto the ropes. King with a blistering chop. Mensah with a Spin Kick. King sends Mensah crashing to the outside. King rolls Mensah back into the ring.

Mensah with an inside cradle for a two count. King bodyslams Mensah. King kicks Mensah in the back. Mensah slaps King in the ribs. King with a forearm smash. King whips Mensah back first into the turnbuckles. King with a Pendulum BackBreaker. King talks smack to Mensah. Mensah kicks King in the face. King with another forearm smash. Mensah clings onto the rope. King avoids The Spinning Back Kick. King SuperKicks Mensah for a two count. King with another BackBreaker. King applies the backbreaker stretch. Mensah with repeated elbow strikes. Second Chop Exchange. Mensah with The Superman Forearm. Mensah with The Quebrada. Mensah repeatedly slams King’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Following a snap mare takeover, Mensah with The Rolling Capo Kick for a two count. King with a double leg takedown. King uses the bottom rope for leverage for a two count. King argues with the referee. Mensah uses the bottom rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Oro Mensah via Pinfall

– The Miz has invited Oba Femi & Tony D’Angelo to be a special guest on Miz TV next week.

Fourth Match: Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne w/Thea Hail

Osborne starts things off with The SomerSault Plancha. Osborne with forearm shivers. Osborne rolls Holland back into the ring. Osborne drives Holland shoulder first into the steel ring post. Osborne with an uppercut/forearm combination. Holland reverses out of the irish whip from Osborne. Osborne with The Corkscrew Plancha for a two count. Osborne lunges over Holland. Osborne ducks a clothesline from Holland. Holland with The Western Lariat. Holland with The Overhook Suplex. Holland rips off Osborne’s t-shirt. Holland with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Osborne slaps Holland in the face. Holland rocks Osborne with a forearm smash. Holland goes for The Gutwrench Suplex, but Osborne lands back on his feet. Osborne SuperKicks Holland.

Osborne dropkicks Holland into the ring post for a two count. Osborne side steps Holland into the turnbuckles. Osborne with a diving corner clothesline. Osborne with a Twisting Bulldog. Osborne follows that with The Standing Corkscrew MoonSault for a two count. Holland with The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex to the outside. Holland talks smack to Osborne. Osborne spears Holland through the ringside barricade. Osborne rolls Holland back into the ring. Osborne with The Roundhouse Kick. Holland blocks The Shooting Star Press. Osborne ducks a clothesline from Holland. Holland catches Osborne in mid-air. Holland connects with The Redeemer to pickup the victory. After the match, Holland repeatedly stomps on Osborne’s chest. Holland and Osborne are brawling around the ringside area. Holland throws Osborne into the steel ring steps. Holland grabs a piece of the barricade wall. Osborne SuperKicks Holland. Osborne with a Diving Lariat off the ring steps. All hell is breaking loose in Winter Park.

Winner: Ridge Holland via Pinfall

Wes Lee & Zachary Wentz Segment

Wes Lee: I’m wondering how Trey is doing?

Zachary Wentz: You flew to Ohio, and you jumped your brother in the parking lot, because you’re a little bitch. But he’s going to watch me beat the fuck out of you, next week. And what’s up with the separate rooms, are you scared?

Wes Lee: This is for your own protection, so I don’t end you before we even get to Chicago.

Zachary Wentz: Hold on, if memory serves me right, that’s right, I beat the fuck out of you at No Mercy.

Wes Lee: And this time you will not have Trey. It’s going to be just like the motel in Detroit where I put your ass through the dry wall when you tried to buck up to me.

Zachary Wentz: We both know that’s not true.

Wes Lee: This is the last bit of brotherly advice I’ll ever give to you, so shut the fuck up and listen. Next week, just make sure that Gigi doesn’t watch.

Zachary Wentz: What did you just say? What the fuck did you just say? Keep my fiancé’s name out of your fucking mouth.

Wes Lee: Gigi, Gigi, Gigi. I’m in the PC, bitch, come on and find me.

Wes and Zach got into a massive pull apart brawl to close this segment.

– Next week on NXT, Jaida Parker & Lola Vice will take on The Fatal Influence.

– We got a lengthy video package reflecting on all of the memories NXT had on the USA Network.

Fifth Match: Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece

Wendy Choo and Brinley Reece will start things off. Choo with a waist lock go-behind. Choo shoves Reece towards the corner. Choo is playing mind games with Reece. Reece with a deep arm-drag. Reece applies an arm-bar. Petrovic tags herself in. Petrovic with a Mid-Kick. Choo reverses out of the irish whip from Petrovic. Petrovic with a leaping side kick. Petrovic with The Discus Lariat for a two count. Petrovic applies an arm-bar. Choo tugs on Petrovic’s hair. Choo backs Petrovic into the turnbuckles. Choo tags in Rosemary. Choo with a forearm smash. Rosemary kicks Petrovic in the gut. Petrovic escapes The Double Vertical Suplex. Petrovic with The Roundhouse Kick. Petrovic rocks Choo with a forearm smash.

Petrovic with a knife edge chop. Petrovic tags in Reece. Reece with a Leaping Body Block for a two count. Rosemary hulks up. Rosemary tags in Choo. Choo kicks Reece in the back. Rosemary with The Sliding Forearm. Choo goes into the lateral press for a two count. Choo HeadButts Reece. Choo with a Handstand Forearm. Choo drills Reece with The Helluva Kick. Choo tags in Rosemary. Rosemary applies The Upside Down. Rosemary transitions into a front face lock. Petrovic ducks a clothesline from Rosemary. Rosemary punches Reece in the back. Rosemary tags in Choo. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Choo sends Reece to the corner. Reece decks Rosemary with a back elbow smash. Reece is displaying her fighting spirit. Reece with forearm shivers. Reece knocks Rosemary off the ring apron. Reece with The Handstand Lariat. Petrovic gets distracted by Ashante THEE Adonis. Choo tags in Rosemary. Rosemary connects with The Wing Clipper to pickup the victory.

Winner: Wendy Choo & Rosemary via Pinfall

– Ethan Page interrupts a conversation that CM Punk was having with Sol Ruca. He’s not thrilled about Punk inserting himself as the special guest referee. Punk appreciates the honesty. Page has been in the same places with Punk. He’s worked too hard, and he’s not here to deal with Punk’s drama. Punk tells Page that he’s going to call the match down the middle. He’s not going to fall for Page’s games. If Page is really the man, he gets the chance to prove that in Chicago.

– Jaida Parker & Lola Vice crashes Fatal Influence’s Media Scrum.

Sixth Match: Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander vs. A-Town Down Under

Je’Von Evans and Grayson Waller will start things off. Waller knocks Alexander off the ring apron. Theory attacks Evans from behind. Theory is throwing haymakers at Evans. Theory kicks Evans in the gut. Theory with clubbing shoulder blocks. Theory tags in Waller. Waller with a gut punch. Waller slams Evans head on two turnbuckle pads. Waller tags in Theory. Evans with a knife edge chop. Evans takes a swipe at Waller. Theory rolls Evans over for a two count. Evans ducks a clothesline from Theory. Evans with a Headscissors Takeover. Theory tags in Waller. Evans ducks a clothesline from Waller. Evans with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Evans dropkicks Waller. Waller scores a right jab. Waller tags in Theory. Evans kicks Waller in the face. Evans dives over Theory. Evans dumps Waller out of the ring. Evans with The Sunset Flip for a two count.

Theory kicks the right knee of Evans. Following a snap mare takeover, Theory stomps on Evans chest. Theory applies a rear chin lock. Evans with heavy bodyshots. Theory drives his knee into the midsection of Evans. Theory goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Evans counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Theory kicks Evans in the gut. Theory is mauling Evans in the corner. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from Theory. Evans with a flying forearm smash. Alexander tags himself in. Assisted Slice Bread. Alexander blasts Theory with The PK for a two count. Theory kicks Alexander in the gut. Theory with a cross chop. Theory tags in Waller. Forearm Exchange. Alexander blocks a boot from Waller. Alexander with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Evans sends Theory tumbling to the floor. SomerSault Plancha Party. A-Town Down Under regains control of the match during the commercial break. Theory with The Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count.

Theory with an arm-ringer. Theory tags in Waller. Waller punches Alexander in the ribs. Waller applies the cravate. Waller with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Waller taunts Evans. Waller hooks the outside leg for a two count. Waller goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Alexander counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Waller drops Alexander with The Leg Lariat. Waller with The Showtime Elbow Drop for a two count. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Waller. Evans and Theory are tagged in. Evans leapfrogs over Waller. Evans unloads a flurry of strikes. Evans lands The Suicide Dive. Evans gets bouncy. Evans rolls Theory back into the ring. Evans with The Springboard Lariat for a two count. Waller drags Theory to their corner. Theory tags in Waller. Waller applies The Cobra Clutch. Double Rolling Elbow for a two count. Alexander with a Running Lariat on the apron. Waller responds with The Sliding Lariat on the floor. Waller throws Alexander into the steel ring steps. Waller rocks Evans with a forearm smash. Waller shoves Axiom into Nathan Frazer. Evans avoids The Roll Through Stunner. Frazer’s anger got the best of him, and Evans falls off the top turnbuckle. Waller hits The Flipping Stunner. Waller tags in Theory. Theory connects with The A-Town Down to pickup the victory.

Winner: A-Town Down Under via Pinfall

– Trick Williams is making a promise that he’ll be leaving the Allstate Arena as the brand new NXT Champion.

Roxanne Perez & Giulia Segment

Byron Saxton: Ladies, thank you so much for joining us on our final press conference, as we’re just one week shy from NXT being launched on the CW Network. Now, as you know, we’ve gathered a lot of question from our fans on social media using the hashtag #AskGiulia and #AskRoxanne. Now, in addition to that, we have reporters at ringside to ask their questions to you, but I’m not going to waste anymore time. Let’s get to the first question.

Giulia, are you more impressed or intimidated with Roxanne Perez’s championship reign, and is it a reign that you can uphold?

Roxanne Perez: I’m sorry, are you just assuming that she’s going to take my championship away from me?

Byron Saxton: Roxanne, no offense, but please let Giulia answer the question for herself.

Giulia: So, Roxanne has shown that she’s the prodigy, but now her time is up. I saw she came into NXT at 20 years old and carried the brand, but I came to NXT to become NXT Women’s Champion. I became The Beautiful Madness by creating my opportunities, and in Chicago, I’ll show Roxanne not only is it a new era, but that it’s time she passes the torch to me.

Roxanne, you’ve never faced anyone with the hype level of Giulia, but not only is the hype real, she can back it up in the ring. So, how is this different than any other match?

Roxanne Perez: You know, what I think people don’t realize is that I was a Giulia before any of you were Giulia fans. I studied her. I probably watched every single match that she’s had in Japan. Her name would pop up on X, and I would think to myself, wow, I wonder if our path will ever cross. And look, this is a dream match, for Giulia, because she’s so excited for this, because she’s never been in the ring with someone that has the equity that I have. And I think that everyone seems to forget that I’m the reason why she came to the WWE. That’s right. Because I didn’t come looking for you, you came looking for me. I don’t care what championships you’ve held all around the world. This is the only championship that actually matters, and she knows that. And that’s exactly why she came all the way over here looking for me. NXT is entering a whole realm, and the only person that deserves to be at the forefront of it, is the person that built it from the ground up. Me.

Giulia: Did you ever ask yourself what happens when I beat you?

Roxanne Perez: No, I haven’t, because that’s not going to happened, Giulia.

– Stephanie Vaquer appears on the titan Tron. Her question is, what are Roxanne Perez or Giulia going to do when she’s waiting on the other side of their NXT Women’s Championship Match. Roxanne had a standoff with Giulia as the show goes off the air.

