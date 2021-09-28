Stay tuned for live WWE NXT coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Bron Breakker will address the crowd

* Xyon Quinn will make his official NXT debut

* Ridge Holland vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Lash Legend debuts “Lashing Out with Lash Legend” talk show

* Footage from the honeymoon of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell

* “B-Fab” Briana Brandy vs. Elektra Lopez in a No DQ match

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defend against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Franky Monet

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong defends against Grayson Waller

