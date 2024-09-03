WWE NXT Results 9/3/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Ethan Page & Trick Williams Segment

Trick Williams: I appreciate that, but check it, I’m not out here to do a bunch of talking. I’m out here for one reason. You started this, but I’m going to finish this. Pete Dunne, bring your ass out here.

Ethan Page: Cut the music, cut the music. Trick, I am so sorry that I’m not Pete Dunne. But I am your NXT Champion, “All Ego” Ethan Page. But you know that, you were raising my hand this past Sunday at No Mercy. Trick, you know, it’s usually a tradition, after someone successfully defends their championship, they get to open the show. I’d figured that you would know that, but that’s right, you only successfully defend your championship, once.

Trick Williams: Ethan Page, how about you put on some clothes, and shut the hell up? Because obviously, you and me, we’re not the same. See, I’m a man of my word, and I called your title match right down the middle. But don’t get too comfortable, I’m coming back for my title, you don’t have to worry about it. But for right now, I got some unfinished business with Pete Dunne.

Ethan Page: Trick let’s go back a couple of words, there. You said it’s your title? Really? Because I thought that Ethan Page would be defending his NXT Championship in four weeks, when we move to the CW Network, October 1st, Tuesday night in Chicago. Yeah, that’s me defending that title, not you. You, though, I’d be surprised if you even make it to Chicago.

Williams ducks a clothesline from Pete Dunne. Williams is throwing haymakers at Dunne. Rockers Punches. The security guards storm into the ring. All hell is breaking loose to close this segment.

– Jaida Parker runs into The Fatal Influence in the backstage area. They start poking fun at her not capturing the NXT Women’s Championship at No Mercy. Jaida says that Jazmyn Nyx is using Jacy and Fallon for clout. Jazmyn doesn’t chase clout. If Jaida’s ribs are fine, prove it, tonight. Jaida says that Jazmyn should bring her mommies with her.

First Match: The Rascalz vs. Gallus w/Joe Coffey vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger In A Number One Contenders Match

Gallus attacks Hank and Tank before the bell rings. The Rascalz joins the fray. Stereo Irish Whips. The Rascalz unloads a flurry of kicks. Stereo Roundhouse Kicks. Stereo Double Foot Stomps. Hank drives Miguel back first into the turnbuckles. Hank catches Miguel in mid-air. Hank launches Miguel face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Hank drops Miguel with The Big Boot. Coffey with a Running Uppercut. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Coffey whips Hank across the ring. Coffey with The Kitchen Sink. Wolfgang with a Diving Senton Splash for a two count. Miguel rolls Wolfgang over for a two count. Hank with The Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Wolfgang punches Hank in the back. Wolfgang with a knife edge chop. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Double Irish Whip. Coffey with a gut punch. Gallus pulls Hank down to the mat. Coffey is putting the boots to Hank. Miguel kicks the left shoulder of Coffey. Miguel with a Hurricanrana. Miguel with The Running Meteora for a two count. Coffey kicks Miguel in the face. Coffey whips Miguel across the ring. Miguel ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Miguel with a Running Hurricanrana. Miguel with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Miguel dropkicks the back of Coffey’s neck for a two count.

Miguel dropkicks Hank. Coffey with a Running Lariat. Coffey whips Miguel across the ring. Miguel holds onto the ropes. Wentz tags himself in. Wentz SuperKicks Coffey. Dropkick/Muta Lock Combination. Wentz unloads a series of knife edge chops. Coffey reverses out of the irish whip from Wentz. Hank uses Wentz’s legs as a weapon. Rascalz get sandwiched in the center of the ring. Stereo Worlds Strongest Slams. Stereo Atomic Drops to Gallus. Stereo Body Avalanche. Double Irish Whip. Coffey holds onto the ropes. Coffey kicks Hank in the face. Coffey sends Tank tumbling to the floor. Gallus clears the ring. Assisted Plancha to the outside. Coffey rolls Hank back into the ring. Coffey whips Hank across the ring. Coffey scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang with a gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Wolfgang with a knee drop for a two count. Wolfgang kicks Wentz in the gut. Wolfgang dumps Wentz out of the ring. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Hank with heavy bodyshots. Gallus gangs up on Hank. Coffey with a knee drop. Hank fires back with a chop/haymaker combination. Coffey drives his knee into the midsection of Hank. Coffey hammers down on the back of Hank’s neck for a two count. Coffey rocks Wentz with a forearm smash. Coffey throws Wentz out of the ring. Hank decks Coffey with a back elbow smash. Hank is displaying his fighting spirit. Coffey kicks Hank in the gut. Coffey knocks Tank off the ring apron. Wentz yanks Wolfgang off the same apron.

Forearm Exchange. Coffey blasts Miguel off the apron. Coffey drives Wentz back first into the turnbuckles. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang with a Running Senton Splash. Wolfgang puts his knee on the back of Hank’s neck. Wolfgang HeadButts Hank. Hank fights from underneath. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Coffey with a Diving Shoulder Tackle. Coffey and Hank are trading back and forth shots. Chop/Haymaker Exchange. Hank with a double clothesline. Hank tags in Tank. Tank ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Tank with a Clothesline/Running Hip Attack Combination. Tank cartwheels around Coffey. Tank with The Western Lariat. Tank drops Coffey with The SpineBuster for a two count. Wentz with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Wentz tags in Miguel. Miguel with The Apron Enzuigiri. Miguel with a Roll Through Leg Sweep. Miguel follows that with a basement dropkick. Tank with a back fist. Miguel pops back on his feet. Miguel with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Miguel thrust kicks the midsection of Coffey. Miguel nails Coffey with The Scorpion Kick. Miguel hits his Flatliner/DDT Combination for a two count. Wolfgang tosses Wentz out of the ring. Tank with a Springboard Clothesline to Wolfgang. The referee gets distracted by Joe Coffey. Je’Von Evans tees off on Joe. The Good Brothers attacks Hank and Tank from behind. Both guys are knocked down after a double clothesline. The Rascalz connects with their Flying Meteora/Swanton Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Rascalz via Pinfall

– Sarah Schreiber had a backstage interview with Axiom & Nathan Frazer. They are elated that the NXT Tag Team Titles are back to where they belong. They know who their next challengers will be. The Rascalz joins the conversation. This is a match that a lot of people want to see. Zach wants to bring the NXT Tag Team Titles to TNA. He’s on the same page with his brother, Trey. Can Frazer and Axiom truly say that they’re on the same page?

– Trick Williams got into a locker room brawl with Pete Dunne while he was being interviewed by Blake Howard.

Second Match: Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah w/Meta Four

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King backs Mensah into the ropes. King shoves Mensah. Mensah with a double leg takedown. Mensah transitions into a ground and pound attack for a one count. Mensah ducks a clothesline from King. Mensah with a knife edge chop. Mensah punches King in the back. Mensah with a chop/forearm combination. Mensah uppercuts King. Mensah drives King face first into the middle rope. Mensah with a falling forearm across the back of King’s neck for a two count. King clings onto the bottom rope. King kicks Mensah in the face. Mensah responds with The Rolling Capo Kick. King decks Mensah with a back elbow smash. Mensah throws King off the ringside barricade.

Mensah rolls King back into the ring. Mensah drives King back first into the canvas for a one count. Chop Exchange. Mensah rocks King with a forearm smash. King launches Mensah over the top rope. Mensah with The Apron Enzuigiri. King sends Mensah crashing to the outside. King rolls Mensah back into the ring. King kicks Mensah in the back for a two count. King is raining down haymakers. King with a short-arm clothesline. King continues to kick Mensh in the back. King delivers The Drive By for a two count. King is throwing haymakers at Mensah. King starts choking Mensah in the corner. King says that Mensah’s father should’ve burned in ashes. Mensah tees off on King. Mensah with repeated knee strikes in the corner. King with a double leg takedown. King uses the bottom rope for leverage to pickup the victory. After the match, Mensah runs after King.

Winner: Lexis King via Pinfall

– Oba Femi walks into The Family’s locker room. He understands their frustrations. It must be hard to accept that their boss couldn’t handle The Ruler. Rizzo says that Oba got lucky at No Mercy. The Don will be back, and he’s still coming for that North American Title. Big words from such a small woman. As the saying goes, it’s better for women to be seen than heard. Stacks and Luca are trying to calm down Rizzo. Oba tells The Don to do something about. Tony says that Stacks will take care of business tonight. Nobody talks to Rizzo like that and gets away with it.

– Joe Coffey wants to put an end to Je’Von Evans. Wren Sinclair says that Gallus should calm down. Gallus have their eyes set on the Heritage Cup after they’re down with Je’Von. Charlie Dempsey tells Wren to stop accept challenges without his permission.

Third Match: Tatum Paxley vs. Rosemary

