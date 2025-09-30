WWE NXT Results 9/30/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Ricky Saints, Jacy Jayne, AVA, Santino Marella, Mike Santana, Kelani Jordan Segment

Ricky Saints: Hey, thank you. You know, I said that every giant needed to rest, and at No Mercy, I did that when I put Oba down. And you know what else is funny? You guys have been with me since day one, since I came here, and I don’t know if you remember this or not, but February 8th, I stood in this ring and I said, reality is me headlining every NXT PLE. Reality was me winning the NXT Championship. Well damn, baby, I feel like reality is standing right here in front of y’all. It has not been an easy journey to this point. There have been a lot of empty nights, a lot of doubtful times. Alot of times when the question was asked, can Ricky do it? Could do I it? So, I’ll ask all of you. Did I do it? Did we do it? If there’s one thing about me, I’m always gonna stand on my business, that is why, when it came down to it, put all of my chips on the line, I bet on myself, and I took on Oba Femi, and I walked out of Fort Lauderdale, the new NXT Champion. This right here is absolute proof that the only person you need to worry about is you. The only person that you need to keep betting on is you, because there’s one person you always got to see when you go to sleep, and that’s yourself.

Jacy Jayne: Ricky, Ricky, congratulations. As happy as I am for you, we have bigger things to worry about. Pipe down you idiots, the champ is talking. Like I said, Ricky, pay no attention to these losers. We have bigger things to worry about, like the fact that TNA is trying to takeover NXT, even though we have both of your titles. I mean, I guess if I were them, I’d be pretty upset as well. But, oh well, like I was saying, Ricky, nobody likes to talk about themselves more than I do.

AVA: Wow, Jacy, for once you actually took the words right out of my mouth. You’re right, you guys do have more important things to worry about, because I’ve decided that both of you are the team captains for NXT, which means that you both have the very important task of deciding who is going to be on your team. And for this, I need you both to put your pride and your differences aside, because I need the best team. I need the best women and men in NXT.

Santino Marella: AVA, that is a great idea, I’m gonna let my captains choose the team as well. Speaking of captains, let me just say this, I don’t trust Tricky Williams for one second, so he’s not going to be my captain. How can you trust a guy with a name Tricky? So, I would like to introduce my captain, right now. Ladies and gentlemen, Mike Santana. Hey, Mikey. But there is someone from NXT who I do trust to be a captain of Team TNA. That’s right, the newly crowned TNA Knockouts World Champion, ladies and gentlemen, Kelani Jordan.

AVA: Now, like I said previously, I need both teams finalized by the end of the night.

Santino Marella: Okay, but let me just say one thing, this is not an invasion, we’ve been working together wonderfully for months now. This is more of a TNA/NXT Showcase. No, no, no, a showdown. A showdown between NXT and TNA. I’ll see you guys later at the TNA/NXT Summit.

Jacy Jayne: Hold on, hold on, hold on. Let me get this straight, Santino, you have Trick Williams as your TNA Champion, but not as your team captain, but you have Kelani Jordan, who’s been in NXT for years, who only won that TNA Knockouts Championship, I don’t know, ten seconds ago as your other team captain? Please tell me how this makes any sense? This is ridiculous.

Ricky Saints: Hold on, Jacy, Jacy, hold on. We don’t need to be concerned about them at all, we need to focus on our own teams, so I’ll tell you this. Santana, my man, I’m going to see you at the end of the night, how about that?

– We see Je’Von Evans talking to Leon Slater in the backstage area. Slater says that he’s here by himself. Je’Von says that Bound For Glory is going to be a movie. They have the youngest wrestling dream match on tap. Leon has been keeping his eyes on The Young OG, and it was only a matter of time until Je’Von was coming for the TNA X-Division Championship. The Culling interrupts the conversation. They have an issue with Je’Von being friendly with the enemy. Je’Von says that he and Leon will find out who’s the best at Bound For Glory. If they happen to be on separate teams next week, then so be it. Niko Vance proceeds to challenge them to a match. Je’Von & Leon accepts the challenge. Lyra Valkyria has a gift for Tatum Paxley. Lyra gave Tatum a custom-made doll.

First Match: Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker

STILL TO COME

– Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater vs. The Culling

– The NXT/TNA Showdown Summit

Checkout Episode 484 of The Hoots Podcast