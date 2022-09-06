– The post-Worlds Collide edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up with a look back at Sunday’s Premium Live Event. We’re now live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Fans are chanting “NXT!” now. Vic is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Tyler Bate as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

Bate just wanted to come thank everyone from the bottom of his heart. Fans chant “thank you Tyler!” now. Bate goes on thanking everyone for coming out on Sunday, for supporting NXT UK. Fans chant “UK!” now. Bate also thanks Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Bate says Bron proved he’s not just Breakker by name, he’s Breakker by nature, and as much as Bate wanted to win the titles, they created magic and he’s thankful he got to share the magic moment with all of you beautiful people. Bate says his name will forever be in the history books as the first and last NXT UK Champion and he hopes he represented NXT UK to the very best of his abilities. The music interrupts and out comes Gallus – Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey.

Wolfgang says Bate should be apologizing to everybody back home, not giving thanks. Mark says Bate let the whole country down, he had one job and he blew it. They go on taunting Bate and ask what happened to the Big Strong Boi. Fans chant “he’s right there!” now. Bate accuses them of also not living up to their end of the bargain by failing to unify the tag team titles. Gallus is in the ring now. Joe points to how there’s 3 of Gallus and 1 of Bate. They taunt him but Bate attacks Joe. Gallus beats Bate down now. The triple team goes on as fans boo. The music finally interrupts and out comes Breakker to a big pop.

Breakker rushes the ring and takes out Gallus. He rocks Joe and Bate kicks Joe out of the ring. Bron says Gallus has caused nothing but problems here in NXT, and on Sunday, worlds collided, but tonight worlds will unify. Bron says he will stand with Tyler if Gallus is looking for a fight, and he and Bate will kick their asses. Bron’s music starts back up as he and Bate stand tall with Gallus looking on.

– Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly are backstage admiring their titles, and bragging about their success, saying that makes them the greatest tag team ever in NXT. Lash Legend comes in and congratulates them. She says there’s a problem and goes on about how fans are talking bad about them online, and Damon Kemp is getting more attention. Pretty Deadly rants some about how everyone is always picking on them.

Toxic Attraction vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

We go back to the ring and out comes Toxic Attraction – Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. They pose on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see the WWE Digital video from the weekend where Meiko Satomura was shown talking with Roxanne Perez backstage. She was then confronted by Cora Jade, who issued a challenge. Satomura denied the challenge and Jade taunted her, asking if The Final Boss is afraid. Satomura revealed why she can’t accept Jade’s challenge for tonight – because she already has a match with Perez. We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Superstars Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. to loud boos. We see how Toxic Attraction cost Doudrop and Nikki their Worlds Collide match against NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Dolin starts off with Nikki now. Nikki unloads in the corner and slams her face into the turnbuckles. Nikki with a kick before taking Dolin to their corner. Doudrop tags in with a big splash for a 2 count. Doudrop works Dolin over some more, then scoops her and tags in Nikki. Doudrop slams Dolin and Nikki follows-up for a 2 count.

Fans do dueling chants now. Dolin takes Nikki to her corner and in comes Jayne. They tangle and Jayne rolls Nikki for a quick pin attempt. Jayne works Nikki over and taunts her, and boots her around. Nikki fights back and hits a dropkick, then a running splash into the corner and a bulldog for a 2 count. Nikki grounds Jayne as fans try to rally for Toxic Attraction. Nikki keeps her down, then hits a neckbreaker. Nikki goes to the top but Jayne shoves her off, sending her to the floor.

Jayne with a running flip off the apron to take Nikki back down at ringside. Doudrop comes over to confront Jayne but Dolin kicks Doudrop in the face from the apron. Doudrop goes right down at ringside. Dolin and Jayne pose together on the apron as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Nikki makes a comeback during the break, mounting offense on Jayne until Dolin kicks Nikki in the back from the apron, and Jayne drops her in the middle of the ring. Dolin tags in and headbutts Nikki. Dolin mounts Nikki with punches, then shows off to the crowd and taunts Doudrop. We come back to Dolin rag-dolling Nikki on the mat a bit as fans rally. Jayne tags back in for more double teaming in their corner as fans do dueling chants.

Jayne grounds Nikki in the middle of the ring now. Jayne misses a senton and now Dolin tags in with Doudrop. Doudrop unloads and headbutts Dolin to the mat. Jayne jumps on Doudrop’s back but she gets slammed. Doudrop with a double senton to both at the same time for a 2 count on Dolin. Dolin attacks but Doudrop ducks and drops her with a German suplex. Doudrop with a corner cannonball, then the Vader Bomb splash int he corner. Jayne breaks the pin up just in time.

Nikki runs in but Jayne tosses her to the floor. Nikki traps Jayne in the apron cover now and works her over as fans cheer her on. Doudrop walks into a kick from Dolin. Doudrop catches Dolin in mid-move for a big slam. Doudrop then hits a splash in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

– After the match, Doudrop recovers and she’s sporting a bloody nose. Nikki comes back in to celebrate with Doudrop as the music hits and we go to replays. Toxic Attraction looks on from the entrance-way as Doudrop and Nikki yell at them from the ring.

– We go to a new Apollo Crews vignette. Crews realizes that the true test of a man’s character comes not in victory but defeat. Words were said and insults were thrown but now he fully sees who he’s dealing with in Grayson Waller. Crews says the eye rake from Waller was not a mistake, Waller tried to permanently blind him from seeing monumental moments. Crews says all he can do is storm ahead but when he looks in that direction it’s not clear, it’s too hazy, too grainy to make out. Crews says Waller has blurred his vision but unlike Waller, he’s not afraid of the unknown. Crews now faces the camera and one of his eyes is a very deep red.

– We go back to Vic and Wade for brief comments on Apollo Crews.

JD McDonagh vs. Wes Lee

We go back to the ring and out comes JD McDonagh to mostly boos. Wes Lee is out next.

They lock up and go at it after a brief face-off in the middle of the ring. Lee and JD trade counters now. Lee shows JD up for a pop. JD slams Lee down by his hair from the apron. JD works Lee around the ring as fans do dueling chants now. JD works Lee over in the corner but the referee backs him off with a warning. They have words.

Lee fights back and catapults JD into the ropes, then dropkicks him to the floor. Lee is all smiles as he runs the ring and leaps out, taking JD down at ringside. Lee poses on the entrance-way as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

JD turns it back around during the break. We come back and he has Lee grounded. We see how Lee was kicked out of the ring with a stiff kick during the break, which made JD smile. JD keeps Lee down now, then stops to play to the crowd. Lee fights back with knee strikes and kicks, then a roundhouse kick to the back of the head. Lee with a double stomp to the back for a pop.

JD rolls to the floor for a breather as fans boo. Lee flies out with a dive to knock JD over the announce table to the floor for a big pop. JD crawls at Vic with a sinister look on his face, and grabs his leg. Vic yells out and jumps back away from JD. Lee attacks and brings it back in the ring, delivering a Meteora for a close 2 count. Lee with a mule kick to drop JD but he misses the double knees. Lee blocks a German suplex and lands on his feet, then kicks JD again. JD blocks a shit but Lee counters a powerbomb, then comes back with a high knee to the face. JD comes right back with a quick headbutt to drop Lee.

Fans chant “NXT!” now. Lee counters an attempt with a roll-up for 2. JD keeps a hold on Lee’s arm, then kicks him in the face. JD then yanks Lee back up by his arm, right into the Devil Inside suplex for the pin to win.

Winner: JD McDonagh

– After the match, JD stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. JD poses in the corner now with his arms wide open.

– Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo are backstage having some cappuccino. Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly walk up and they’re congratulated over their Worlds Collide win. The champs say screw the internet over the nasty comments fans are making about them. Tony and Stacks can’t believe Pretty Deadly got Damon Kemp to screw over The Diamond Mine for free, Tony is impressed. Pretty Deadly insist they won the titles on their own. They continue ranting about how everyone always has something to say about them. The champs walk off with Tony and Stacks mocking them.

Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura

We go back to the ring and out comes Roxanne Perez. She hits the ring and poses in the corner as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype next week’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary episode. Fans will be able to vote for the standout NXT 2.0 Superstar from the past year. We go back to the ring and out comes Meiko Satomura to a pop. Meiko worked the Mae Young Classic back in 2018, but tonight’s USA Network match is her first TV bout in the United States since losing to Toshi Uematsu on the March 31, 1997 edition of WCW Monday Nitro, when she was just 17. The bell hits and they shake hands in the middle of the ring.

They lock up and Satomura takes Perez down first. They tangle and Perez ties Satomura up, but gets taken right back down into the mat. They trade headlocks now, then collide with shoulders in the middle of the ring. They collide again and Meiko kicks Perez. Meiko with a flying shoulder block to torpedo Perez down. Meiko with another kick and a takedown, then a knee to the jaw for a 2 count. Meiko keeps control and drops Perez into another submission, then a 2 count.

Fans do dueling chants as Perez fights back and takes Meiko down by her arm. They break and Meiko looks a bit impressed as they face off. More back and forth now as Perez covers for 2. Perez with another counter for 2. Satomura goes right into a submission from behind on the mat. They tangle some more on the mat and Perez applies a Crossface out of nowhere.

The Final Boss crawls for the bottom rope and finally breaks the hold. Satomura with back elbows to break free. They get up and Satomura rocks Perez with strikes. Perez comes back with a dropkick. Meiko is out on the floor for a breather now. Perez runs the ropes and leaps out with a big dive. Perez is fired up as she returns to the ring and fans cheer her on now.

We see an angry Cora Jade watching the match from backstage. She storms off as Perez goes out to bring Satomura back in the ring. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break as Perez brings it back in but Satomura turns things around on the mat.

Back from the break and Satomura has Perez grounded. We see how Satomura hit her with the Satomura Special. Perez fights back and they trade big strikes as fans chant “this is wrestling!” now. Perez finally mounts some offense as she unloads on Satomura with fans cheering her on. Perez with a running uppercut in the corner but she comes right back and runs into a big kick that drops her. Satomura scoops Perez to her shoulders but Perez slides off and nails a Russian leg sweep for a close 2 count. Perez goes right into a submission with her leg around Satomura’s neck but Satomura breaks free, then hits her in the face. Satomura with a heel kick to the jaw. Satomura goes to the top but Perez climbs up and rocks her with strikes.

Perez with a big hurricanrana to the mat for a close 2 count. Perez can’t believe it. Perez blocks a kick and rocks Satomura. Satomura rocks Perez with a stiff shot to the jaw, putting her down. Satomura charges and nails Scorpio Rising for the pin to win.

Winner: Meiko Satomura

– After the match, Satomura stands tall and has her arm raised in the air as the music hits. We go to replays. Satomura helps Perez to her feet and they bow to each other in the middle of the ring. Satomura applauds Perez, then bows again. Satomura exits the ring. Jade suddenly rushes in and drops Perez from behind with a kendo stick. Satomura rushes back in but Jade retreats to the floor. The boos get louder and a “you suck!” chant starts as Jade backs up the entrance-way, talking trash back to the ring. Satomura helps Perez to her feet.

– Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate are backstage warming up. Bate thanks Bron for helping him fight Gallus earlier tonight. Bron says he knows they’re from two different countries, and NXT UK ended and NXT Europe is right around the corner, but he wants Bate to know he is NXT. Bron says let’s kick Gallus’ ass.

– Vic and Wade send us to a video package on The Diamond Mine with Damon Kemp talking about how he came to the group, and how he got no thanks in helping The Creed Brothers become a dominant tag team. Kemp says Roderick Strong wouldn’t even put him in the singles ranks because he always wanted Kemp to be ready for when they needed him. Kemp says he’s a pan-am champion, wrestling is in his DNA. He brags about beating Brutus Creed’s ass in college and says Julius Creed was just jealous because Strong liked him better. Kemp says even Ivy Nile had more of a say than him. He saw the Creed – Strong beef coming a mile away but he chose to stir it up instead of stop it because he was tired of being disrespected. Kemp says turmoil happens when you put two alpha males at each other. He says no one thought he was the attacker when he took Strong out in the parking lot on Sunday, it was hard to keep a straight face. Kemp says he then gave The Creeds one last chance to accept him but they shot him down, and that moment cost them the NXT Tag Team Titles. Kemp says the steel chair to the back of Julius signaled the end of The Diamond Mine. Kemp tells the camera man that’s all he gets today but he will leave them with this – it’s not Diamond Mine forever, it’s Damon Kemp forever.

Ricochet vs. Trick Williams

We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Superstar Ricochet. He hits the ring and bounces around, then poses for the crowd as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Dyad’s Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid are backstage with their table of smiley face pins, talking about how joining The Schism can bring greatness, and sitting under their harmonious tree is to truly… Kiana James is standing there with her assistant, who looks to be Giovanna Eburneo, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt champion. The Dyad says James looks lost and like she needs guidance. James interrupts The Dyad’s pitch and says she likes the idea, she loves what they are doing, keep it up, she loves it. She tells her assistant to grab one of the pins. They step away and James has her assistant trash the button because she doesn’t do free sponsorships. James is on the phone with someone asking for an annual report, and complaining about how she has multiple jobs to do. This person on the other line always screws everything up. Arianna Grace is off to the side talking to a staffer about how she can’t be everywhere at once – she has a meet & greet, a luncheon, then she has to judge a beauty pageant. James likes what she sees and hears from Grace. James says she has a problem in the form of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. Grace agrees and they’re on the same page now. James tells her assistant to put Grace down for training at 6pm. Grace is all smiles. We go back to the ring and Trick Williams is out with NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, who joins Vic and Wade for commentary.

The bell rings and Ricochet immediately nails a big knee to send Trick to the floor. Ricochet follows and works Trick over as Hayes stands up at the announce table and watches. Ricochet and Hayes have words as Ricochet brings Trick back in, keeping control and grounding him by his arm. Trick comes back with a big strike to the jaw, then drops Ricochet and stomps away to keep him down. Trick launches Ricochet into the corner and he goes down. Trick with a corner splash. Ricochet blocks a suplex and mounts offense with strikes now. Ricochet flips around but Trick tosses him in the air and then rocks him with an uppercut on the way down. Trick covers for 2, then another 2 count. Trick misses a big splash in the corner.

Ricochet springboards up from the apron but Trick knocks him down, sending him to the floor. Trick works Ricochet over at ringside while Hayes encourages him and the referee counts. Trick brings it back in at the 7 count but Ricochet rolls him for 2. Trick sends Ricochet throat-first into the middle rope, then nails a big slam for a 2 count. Ricochet ducks a big kick and starts to mount high-flying offense of his own for a pop. Ricochet with the flying thrust in the corner. He rocks Trick from the apron and springboards in with a big elbow for a pop.

Fans chant for Ricochet as he waits for Trick to get back up now. Ricochet nails Recoil in the middle of the ring. Ricochet points out at Hayes and stares at him, then goes up top for the big Shooting Star Press to Trick for the pin to win.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet stands tall as the music hits. Hayes stands up at ringside and has words with Ricochet as a “Ricochet!” chant starts up.

– Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo are backstage now. They laugh about how Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly tried to pull a fast one earlier like they didn’t really know the deal. Cameron Grimes walks by. Tony says he’s given Grimes some time to reconsider his offer from before. He says Grimes doesn’t have to admit Tony was right, we both already know. He tells Stacks to go get Grimes a free espresso. Grimes says they just don’t stop, like Joe Gacy. Grimes appreciates the espresso and says he doesn’t know Italian but he will do his best to try and say this in English the best he can – the answer is no, he doesn’t need anyone, especially Tony and Stacks. Tony says he’s not going to give Grimes another chance to say no, and warns that the last two who said no, he ran them out of NXT. Grimes throws the coffee at Stacks but they beat him down. Tony slams Grimes through a table, then they walk away. Grimes is left laying on the floor, yelling out in pain.

Best of 3 Series, Part 1: Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom

We go back to the ring and out comes Nathan Frazer for the first bout in a Best of 3 Series. Frazer poses in the corner as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a “coming soon” teaser for Sol Ruca. We go backstage to McKenzie Mitchell with Brutus Creed, Julius Creed and Ivy Nile. Butch wants to break Damon Kemp’s face for what he did to them and Roderick Strong, for what he said about Ivy. Butch says Kemp talks tough in an empty studio but when he sees Kemp again, it’s on-sight. McKenzie says they will get a rematch against Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly next week. Julius says they will just use everything as fuel for their fire. They’re confident that they will right the wrong from Sunday by winning the titles back, then deal with Kemp. Pretty Deadly walks in and they’re going to let the fans who don’t believe in them pick the stipulation for next week’s title match. They ask The Creeds what their excuse will be then? Julius says he’s going to take all his rage out on their bitch asses next week. The Diamond Mine walks off. We go back to the ring and Axiom is making his unique entrance. The bell rings and they go at it to start as fans start up with dueling chants already.

Axiom and Frazer trade offense and counters for the first few minutes. Axiom and Frazer trade takedowns and quick pin attempts now, then they show each other up as the crowd cheers. The back & forth continues until Frazer knocks Axiom out of the air.

Axiom is out on the floor now and Frazer follows up with a big dive for a pop. Frazer talks some trash to the camera and brings it back into the ring as we go to a picture-in-picture break.

Back from the break and the match has turned into a technical contest now. They trade strikes. Axiom snaps Frazer’s arm back, sending him to the floor. Axiom flies out and takes Frazer down. Axiom brings it back in and goes to the top for a big crossbody. Frazer kicks out at 2. Axiom grounds Frazer by his arm now. Frazer resists but Axiom keeps the arm locked up.

Frazer powers up out of nowhere and drops Axiom with a twisting neckbreaker. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Frazer with chops in the middle of the ring now. Frazer ducks a kick and nails two forearm takedowns. Frazer catches Axiom in mid-air again coming off the ropes with a moonsault, and drops him with an inverted DDT for another close 2 count. Fans do dueling chants. Axiom counters with a small package for 2. Frazer blocks a running knee and hits a Slingblade but not all of it. Frazer with a running Shooting Star Press but Axiom gets his knees up. Axiom with a Triangle on Frazer now but he turns that into another hold and Frazer quickly gets to the ropes to break the hold. Axiom stomps Frazer’s back. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

Frazer kicks Axiom in the gut, then rolls him into a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring. More back and forth on the mat as they trade rope breaks. The dueling chants start back up. Axiom drops Frazer with a running right hand but he kicks out at 2. Frazer turns around to a big jumping kick for the pin to win the first bout of the series.

Winner: Axiom

– After the match, Axiom gets to his feet but he’s apparently limping a bit. The referee raises his arm in the air as the music hits and we go to replays. Axiom poses in the corner now but he’s favoring the knee.

– We see security backstage outside of Gallus’ locker room. Security guard Hank Walker, who has already debuted in NXT, tells the other guards that Gallus has been causing havoc so they need to keep their eyes on them. Javier Bernal walks up and insults the guards, calling them rent-a-cops. Hank tells him to keep it moving. Javier disrespects Hank and brags about making a name for himself on NXT Level Up. He asks how these guards still have jobs. Bernal says he’s a big time Superstar and Hank is just a security guard. Hank says he may not be a WWE Superstar but he will whip Bernal’s ass any day, prick. Gallus walks out and security escorts them to the ring. Bernal is left standing there by himself.

Gallus vs. Tyler Bate and NXT Champion Bron Breakker

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Gallus comes out – Mark Coffey and Joe Coffey with Wolfgang. They pose at the apron as we go back to commercial.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.