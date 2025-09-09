WWE NXT Results 9/9/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

First Match: Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs

Evans starts things off with The Stage Dive before the bell rings. Evans is raining down haymakers. Briggs punches Evans in the ribs. Evans responds with a MoonSault off the ropes. Evans rolls Briggs back into the ring. The bell finally rings. Evans with The Handspring Corkscrew Kick. Evans with The Frog Splash for a two count. Evans follows that with a straight right hand. Evans unloads two knife edge chops. Evans with a forearm smash. Briggs kicks the right knee of Evans. Briggs rocks Evans with a forearm smash. Briggs is mauling Evans. Briggs stomps on Evans chest. Briggs with a back elbow smash. Briggs with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Briggs goes for a Bodyslam, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans with another right hand. Evans ducks under two clotheslines from Briggs. Briggs with a running clothesline. Briggs whips Evans across the ring. Briggs drops Evans with The Bossman Slam for a two count. Briggs toys around with Evans.

Briggs applies a rear chin lock. Evans attacks the midsection of Briggs. Evans blocks The Belly to Back Suplex. Evans ducks a clothesline from Briggs. Evans with Two Hurricanrana’s. Evans dropkicks Briggs. Briggs sends Evans to the ring apron. Evans dodges The Running Boot. Briggs drives Evans face first into the apron. Briggs slams Evans head on the announce table. Briggs goes for The Chokeslam, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans kicks Briggs in the face. Evans SuperKicks Briggs. Evans lands The Suicide Dive. Evans is fired up. Evans with two knife edge chops. Briggs responds with a big forearm smash. Briggs rolls Evans back into the ring. Briggs scores the elbow knockdown. Briggs stomps on Evans back. Briggs whips Evans back first into the turnbuckles. Briggs with The Elbow Drop for a two count. Briggs goes back to the rear chin lock. Evans fights from underneath. Briggs hammers down on the back of Evans neck. Evans with The Superman Punch.

Evans tees off on Briggs. Briggs shoves Evans. Evans rocks Briggs with a forearm smash. Briggs catches Evans in mid-air. Briggs drives Evans throat first into the middle rope. Briggs with another elbow drop for a two count. Briggs transitions into a ground and pound attack. Briggs repeatedly kicks Evans in the face. Evans with two haymakers. Evans SuperKicks Briggs. Evans drops Briggs with another Superman Punch. Evans with The Springboard Clothesline for a two count. Briggs goes for a Powerslam, but Evans counters with The Stunner. Evans with The Up Kick. Evans delivers The Punt for a two count. Briggs with an Inside Out Lariat. Evans responds with a Handspring Corkscrew Kick. Evans with The Coast-To-Coast Swanton Bomb. Briggs wisely exits the ring. Briggs drives Evans face first into the steel ring post. Briggs rolls Evans back into the ring. Briggs grabs a steel chair. The referee stops Briggs in his tracks. Evans SuperKicks Briggs. Briggs wraps a steel chain around his fist. Evans goes for The Box Jump Cutter, but Briggs counters with The Steel Chain Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Josh Briggs via Pinfall

– We see Oba Femi and Ricky Saints arguing in AVA’s office. Ricky blames Oba for what happened during last week’s main event. Oba calls Ricky a hot-head. Ricky says that we don’t have to wait for No Mercy, they can fight right now. AVA is having none of that. AVA knows that Ricky and Oba have a lot that they need to get off their chest, so next week at NXT Homecoming, they can air all of their grievances on The Grayson Waller Effect. Oba is not ready to hear Grayson’s big mouth. Speaking of big mouths, Trick Williams walks into the office. Trick asks AVA if they’re still good for tonight’s plan with DIY. AVA says yes. Ricky wants to know what the hell is going on. Trick says that it’s championship business, something Ricky wouldn’t know about. Trick tells Oba that they have unfinished business.

Trick Williams & DIY Segment

STILL TO COME

– Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights In A Flag Match

– Lainey Reid vs. Faby Apache In A First Round Match In The WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament

– Fatal Influence vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. The Culling In A Triple Threat Elimination Match. The Winners Will Become The Number One Contenders For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

– DarkState (c) vs. Hank & Tank For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

