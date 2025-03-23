WWE ran the Bartow Armory in Bartow, Florida for a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Saturday night, March 22, 2025.

Featured below, courtesy of @DarkMikeRises, @ChoopPoop, as well as our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam are complete results.

WWE NXT BARTOW RESULTS (3/22/2025) * Main Event: Ridge Holland / Ethan Page / Eddy Thorpe defeat Trick Williams / Oro Mensah / Je’Von Evans

* Promo with NXT General Manager Ava, Cora Jade and Guilia

* NXT North American Champion Shawn Spears defeats Gallus’ Joe Coffey

* Izzi Dame defeats Adriana Rizzo

* The Family: Tony D’Angelo / Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo defeat The Culling: Brooks Jensen / Niko Vance

* Karmen Petrovic defeats Brinley Reece

* Meta-Four: Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend defeat Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace

* Jasper Troy defeats Javier Bernal

* Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura defeat Gallus: Mark Coffey and Wolfgang

* Lola Vice defeats Lainey Reid

So…can we go ahead and please get Giulia vs Cora Jade ASAP #NXTBARTOW pic.twitter.com/oWHuS3u1x0 — Michael M (@DarthMikeRises) March 23, 2025