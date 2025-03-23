WWE ran the Bartow Armory in Bartow, Florida for a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Saturday night, March 22, 2025.
Featured below, courtesy of @DarkMikeRises, @ChoopPoop, as well as our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam are complete results.
WWE NXT BARTOW RESULTS (3/22/2025)* Main Event: Ridge Holland / Ethan Page / Eddy Thorpe defeat Trick Williams / Oro Mensah / Je’Von Evans
* Promo with NXT General Manager Ava, Cora Jade and Guilia
* NXT North American Champion Shawn Spears defeats Gallus’ Joe Coffey
* Izzi Dame defeats Adriana Rizzo
* The Family: Tony D’Angelo / Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo defeat The Culling: Brooks Jensen / Niko Vance
* Karmen Petrovic defeats Brinley Reece
* Meta-Four: Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend defeat Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace
* Jasper Troy defeats Javier Bernal
* Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura defeat Gallus: Mark Coffey and Wolfgang
* Lola Vice defeats Lainey Reid
#NXTbartow welcome to the #SHINGSHINGSQUAD 🗡️😉 pic.twitter.com/6FWYUMgl0c
— karmen petrovic 🗡 (@karmen_wwe) March 23, 2025
So…can we go ahead and please get Giulia vs Cora Jade ASAP #NXTBARTOW pic.twitter.com/oWHuS3u1x0
— Michael M (@DarthMikeRises) March 23, 2025
#NXTBartow You don't mess with the Beautiful Madness! pic.twitter.com/WzaHvbI3wV
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 23, 2025
A completely innocent @CoraJadeWWE is attacked by Giulia for no reason at #NXTBartow
I hope this relates to TV booking 🙏 https://t.co/qjbim5MGR3 pic.twitter.com/oKaq19inSG
— Jenna Beta Normie (@JennaCrb) March 23, 2025
#NXTBARTOW #winner pic.twitter.com/P3xVVQhJob
— Doctor Darrell (@MovementReport) March 23, 2025
#NXTBartow @AriannaGraceWWE can't escape even after the match is over! pic.twitter.com/yy4Na4nJXs
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) March 23, 2025