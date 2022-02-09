Tuesday’s live Vengeance Day go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 400,000 viewers on Syfy, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is down 35.37% from last week’s 619,000 viewers on the USA Network.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.07 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 46.15% from last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo. The 0.07 rating represents 97,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 42.94% from the 170,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the lowest audience in show history, and the lowest key demo rating in show history, but that was expected with the episode airing on Syfy. To compare, NXT last aired on Syfy on August 3rd, 2021 due to the Olympics, which averaged 520,000 viewers and a 0.10 key demo rating. Last night’s episode was down 23% from that 2021 Syfy episode, while the 18-49 rating was down 30%. This week’s viewership was down 35.37% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 46.15% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 28.3% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 41.7% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, and aired on the USA Network.

This week’s live NXT on Syfy featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the final Vengeance Day build, The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semi-finals match as the opener, a Vengeance Day Championship Summit between Santos Escobar and NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton, Sarray vs. Dakota Kai, LA Knight vs. Sanga, MSK vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe in a Dusty Classic semi-finals match, plus NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defending against Kay Lee Ray in the commercial-free main event.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 11 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 593,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 15 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

