The card continues to come together for next week’s special NXT Roadblock event at Madison Square Garden.

WWE NXT is loading up the lineup for the March 31 Roadblock show at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with several matches and key segments now confirmed following the March 24 episode of NXT on The CW.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone announced that Lola Vice and Kendal Grey will square off in a No. 1 contender’s match to determine who will challenge Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver.

Also added to the card is a hard-hitting clash between Jasper Troy and Keanu Carver, stemming from their chaotic brawl during Booker T Appreciation Night. The match nearly didn’t have an official, as referee Darryl Sharma claimed no one was willing to take the assignment. After repeatedly trying to get Stone’s attention throughout the night, Josh Briggs ultimately stepped up and volunteered to serve as the special referee just to secure a spot on the show.

Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan is now official as well. The match comes after Jordan picked up a win over Thea Hail and continued her attack, prompting Parker to run out for the save. The two briefly brawled before Parker later approached Stone backstage to request the match.

A six-man tag team bout has also been announced, with TNA World Champion Mike Santana teaming up with OTM’s Bronco Nima and Lucien Price to take on DarkState. The rivalry escalated after OTM interfered in Dion Lennox’s gauntlet match, costing him a shot at the NXT North American Championship.

Finally, tensions between Tatum Paxley and Blake Monroe took a wild turn, as Paxley tracked Monroe down to a hotel where she had been hiding with the stolen NXT Women’s North American Championship. Paxley confronted her at the door, grabbing her by the hair and making it clear the two will come face-to-face at Roadblock next week.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 3/24/26.

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