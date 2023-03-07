The WWE NXT Roadblock special episode will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as the final major stop before Stand & Deliver.

Roadblock will be headlined by Meiko Satomura challenging NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, plus NXT Champion Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers vs. Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher in six-man action. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will also be on tonight’s show for an appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

NXT Women’s Title Match

Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez (c)

Jailhouse Street Fight

Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo

Must lock opponent in a jail cell to win.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers vs. Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan and Sanga

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

Joe Gacy vs. Andre Chase

NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus and Pretty Deadly sit down for a talk

The Grayson Waller Effect

Grayson Waller interviews WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Roadblock special and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.