WWE returns for their second night at legendary Madison Square Garden this evening.

WWE NXT Roadblock goes down tonight at 8/7c live on The CW Network from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the March 11, 2025 special themed episode of NXT on CW:

* Jaida Parker appears

* WWE LFG Coaches appear

* Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez

* Street Fight: Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans

* NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Moose

* TNA World Tag Team Titles: The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Fraxiom

* NXT Women’s Championship vs. NXT Women’s North American Championship: Giulia (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c)

