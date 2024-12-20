A key creative member of the WWE NXT team is parting ways with the company.

Jim Smallman, former co-founder of PROGRESS Wrestling who previously worked with WWE NXT U.K., has been working more recently as the WWE NXT Senior Writer and Producer.

Until this week.

Smallman announced via social media that last Thursday was his last day as part of the WWE NXT creative team.

He released the following statement to announce his intentions on leaving WWE NXT to move back to the U.K. to be with his family: