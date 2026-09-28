WWE held a show on Sunday at the Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, TN.

Featured below, courtesy of David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents, are complete WWE NXT Knoxville results from September 27, 2026.

WWE NXT KNOXVILLE RESULTS 9/27/2026

1. Skylar Rae defeats Izzi Dame

2. Tavion Heights vs Myles Borne ends in a Double Count Out of the Ring

3. AAA World Tag Team Championship: Galeno and El Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr (c) defeat Noam Dar/ Romeo Moreno and Birthright: Uriah Connors and Stacks Lorenzo (with Lexis King and Arianna Grace) TO RETAIN THE TITLES

4. Naraku defeats Shiloh Hill due to interference from Tavion Heights and Myles Borne, who brawl their way back into the ring

5. NXT Women’s North American Championship: Zaria (c) defeats Thea Hail TO RETAIN THE TITLE

6. Zilla Fatu and Lizzy Rain defeat Birthright: Lexis King and Arianna Grace

7. NXT Women’s Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) defeats (WWE Evolve Women’s Champion) Nikkita Lyons TO RETAIN THE TITLE

8. Main Event: NXT Championship: Grayson Waller (c) defeats Cruz Montana and Saquon Shugars TO RETAIN THE TITLE