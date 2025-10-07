WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling square off tonight.

WWE NXT ShoWDown is scheduled to take place this evening at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, airing live via The CW Network.

Among the matches scheduled are the men’s and women’s five-on-five Survivor Series style elimination matches, with Team NXT vs. Team TNA.

Representing Team TNA for the men will be team captain Mike Santana, who selected Frankie Kazarian, Moose and Leon Slater as his team members, against Team NXT, with Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans and Myles Borne.

For the women, it will be Team NXT (Jacy Jane, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker & Lola Vice) vs. Team TNA (Kelani Jordan, Mara Sade & The IInspiration) match.

The special referee for the men’s Team NXT vs. Team TNA showdown is Joe Hendry. For the women, Jordynne Grace will be calling the shots.

In addition to the men’s and women’s team matches, NXT ShoWDown will also feature The Hardys duo of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy defending their TNA Tag-Team Championships against WWE NXT Tag-Team Champions DarkState. The bout is billed as a “Winner Take All” title unification tilt.

The Dudley Boyz duo of Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley have announced they will be at the show live. As noted, The Dudleyz are scheduled to challenge The Hardys in the final showdown ever between the two legendary teams at the TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view this weekend.

Also scheduled is Mustafa Ali vs. Ethan Page for the North American Championship.

