WWE will be presenting their highly-anticipated NXT vs. TNA special-themed event tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, airing live at 8/7c on The CW Network.

Airing head-to-head against the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, airing live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max, tonight’s NXT Showdown special event will get off to a hot start.

Ahead of the NXT Showdown show this evening, we have learned which match will be kicking off the show.

Starting the evening of with a bang, NXT Showdown will feature an opening match with championship gold on-the-line, as the “Winner Take All” showdown between TNA World Tag-Team Champions The Hardys and NXT World Tag-Team Champions DarkState will be the first match to hit the ring.

WWE.com released the following updated official preview for NXT Showdown:

WWE NXT Preview : Quick Hits

* Team NXT vs. Team TNA Men’s Survivor Series Style Match

* Team NXT vs. Team TNA Women’s Survivor Series Style Match

* The Hardy Boyz challenge DarkState in a Winner Take All Match

* Ethan Page defends the North American Title against Mustafa Ali

Team NXT vs. Team TNA Men’s Survivor Series Style Match

Team NXT and Team TNA will clash in a monumental four-on-four Survivor Series Style Match.

NXT Champion Ricky Saints teams with TNA World Champion Trick Williams, Myles Borne and Je’Von Evans to battle Team TNA, which consists of Mike Santana, X-Division Champion Leon Slater, Moose and Frankie Kazarian.

TNA wrestler Joe Hendry will also serve as the special guest referee in order to test his loyalty.

Which team will come out on top in this historic matchup?

Team NXT vs. Team TNA Women’s Survivor Series Style Match

History will be made when NXT and TNA collide in a four-on-four Survivor Series Style Match.

NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne captains Team NXT with Lola Vice, NXT Women’s North American Champion and NXT Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca, as well as Jaida Parker.

In a shocking twist, Team TNA is captained by TNA Knockouts Champion and current NXT Superstar Kelani Jordan as she partners with Mara Sadè & TNA Women’s Tag Team Champions The IInspiration.

Former TNA wrestler and current NXT Superstar Jordynne Grace will also serve as the special guest referee in order to keep the peace.

Which team will come out on top in this historic matchup?

The Hardy Boyz challenge DarkState in a Winner Take All Match

WWE Legends Matt and Jeff Hardy return to battle DarkState in a Winner Take All Match.

TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz have held every Tag Team Title in WWE history except the NXT Tag Team Title, and the legendary brothers are determined to add it to their collection.

The villainous DarkState, however, are on a rampage and are looking to send a message with what could be their biggest win yet.

Who will become double champions at Showdown?

Ethan Page defends the North American Title against Mustafa Ali

The North American Championship is on the line as Ethan Page defends the title against TNA’s Mustafa Ali.

Ali returned to NXT to confront All Ego, and NXT General Manager Ava granted the former NXT Superstar a title opportunity.

Can Page retain his championship, or will Ali make history and win the North American Title?

Find out live TONIGHT at 8 ET/7 CT on the CW Network.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Showdown results coverage from Orlando, FL.