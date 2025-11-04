The road to WWE NXT Deadline 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

And we’ve got a scoop regarding the show.

Heading into the Tuesday, November 4, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, which emanates live at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, we have learned what will be opening up the show.

Currently planned as the opening match for the 11/4 installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time Tuesday night program is the advertised six-woman tag-team match.

The bout features Fatal Influence trio Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid squaring off against the three-woman team of Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame and Lola Vice.

Also advertised for the 11/4 NXT on CW show this evening in Orlando, FL. is Je’Von Evans vs Saquon Shugars, as well as the start of the NXT Women’s Speed Championship Tournament.

UPDATE: WWE has since confirmed the aforementioned news, officially announcing Paxley, Dame and Vice vs. Fatal Influence as the first match of the evening on tonight’s show.

“The Six-Woman Tag Team Match between Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame and Lola Vice and Fatal Influence will KICK OFF WWE NXT TONIGHT 8e/7c on The CW.” WWE’s social media announcement read.

