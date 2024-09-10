– TNA Wrestling star Hammerstone is backstage at the show, and as noted earlier today, is expected to be the mystery man Tony D’Angelo paid off to “take care of” WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi tonight. Hammerstone is listed on the early rundown for the episode.

– Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne is scheduled to close the show this evening as the main event.

– The Street Profits challenging Axiom and Nathan Frazer for the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championships is listed for only one segment. It is scheduled as the opening bout for the show.

– Giulia’s match against Chelsea Green is scheduled to take place after the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championship bout.

– It is still unclear why The Rascalz were pulled from the show tonight after being advertised since last week for the aforementioned tag-team title shot.

– Wes Lee is backstage at the show this evening.

– In addition to Hammerstone, at least one other surprise is planned for the show. WWE has gone to pretty far lengths in an attempt to keep it a surprise.

– Other main roster stars are expected to be involved in the first two stacked WWE NXT on CW shows on October 1 in Chicago and October 8 in St. Louis. As noted, CM Punk, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair have been announced for the 10/1 show, while Randy Orton has been among those advertised thus far for the 10/8 show.

– Representatives from The CW Network were outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida prior to the show interviewing fans.

