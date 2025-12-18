Next week’s episode of WWE NXT is “in the can.”

As scheduled, WWE held a pair of WWE NXT on The CW Network tapings on Wednesday night, filming matches and segments for the December 23 and December 30 episodes of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time Tuesday night program.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT spoilers from the 12/17 taping at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, for the episode scheduled to air on December 23, 2025, at 8/7c on The CW Network.

For those interested, you can also read complete WWE NXT Spoilers For December 30, 2025 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as well.

WWE NXT SPOILERS (Air Date: December 23, 2025)

* Lola Vice defeats Izzi Dame after Tatum Paxley chases off Shawn Spears with a chainsaw. Kelani Jordan attacks Lola Vice after the match. * Thea Hail promo interrupted by Blake Monroe. Championship match set for New Years Evil. * Tavion Heights defeats Eli Knight. * Leon Slater and Oba Femi backstage segment. * Je’Von Evans and Ricky Saints face to face segment with Ava. Je’Von Evans vs Ricky Saints on December 30th. * Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye defeat Stacks and Ariana Grace in a Christmas Chaos Match that included pine cones, a keyboard, and a plastic candy cane. * Lexis King defeats Andre Chase. * Chelsea Green defeats Sol Ruca. Moose gets involved and chases off Ethan Page. Alba Fyre gets involved and prevents Sol Ruca from hitting the Sol Snatcher and Chelsea Green hit the Un-Pretty-Her to retain the Women’s United States Championship.

