The next two week’s worth of episodes of WWE NXT are “in the can.”

WWE held a pair of WWE NXT on The CW Network tapings on Wednesday night, filming matches and segments for the December 23 and December 30 episodes of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time Tuesday night program.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT spoilers from the 12/17 taping at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, for the episode scheduled to air on December 30, 2025, at 8/7c on The CW Network.

For those interested, you can also read complete WWE NXT Spoilers For December 23, 2025 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as well.

WWE NXT SPOILERS (Air Date: December 30, 2025)

* Izzi Dame promo. Tatum Paxley interrupts. Izzi Dame vs Tatum Paxley is official for New Years Evil. * Jacy Jayne defeats Wren Sinclair. Fatal Influence beat down Wren after the match. Kendal Grey makes the save and poses with the NXT Women’s Championship. * Tavion Heights squashes Lexis King. * OTM defeats Swipe Right. * Joe Hendry concert. DarkState interrupt and attack Joe. Tony D’Angelo watches from the shadows. * Ethan Page defeats Moose to retain the NXT North American Championship. * Ricky Saints defeats Je’Von Evans after a ref bump, low blow, and a Roshambo.

