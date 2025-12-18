The next two week’s worth of episodes of WWE NXT are “in the can.”
WWE held a pair of WWE NXT on The CW Network tapings on Wednesday night, filming matches and segments for the December 23 and December 30 episodes of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time Tuesday night program.
Featured below are complete WWE NXT spoilers from the 12/17 taping at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, for the episode scheduled to air on December 30, 2025, at 8/7c on The CW Network.
For those interested, you can also read complete WWE NXT Spoilers For December 23, 2025 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as well.
WWE NXT SPOILERS (Air Date: December 30, 2025)
* Izzi Dame promo. Tatum Paxley interrupts. Izzi Dame vs Tatum Paxley is official for New Years Evil.
* Jacy Jayne defeats Wren Sinclair. Fatal Influence beat down Wren after the match. Kendal Grey makes the save and poses with the NXT Women’s Championship.
* Tavion Heights squashes Lexis King.
* OTM defeats Swipe Right.
* Joe Hendry concert. DarkState interrupt and attack Joe. Tony D’Angelo watches from the shadows.
* Ethan Page defeats Moose to retain the NXT North American Championship.
* Ricky Saints defeats Je’Von Evans after a ref bump, low blow, and a Roshambo.
