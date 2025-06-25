WWE taped matches and segments for next week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night.

In addition to the live NXT on CW episode that aired on June 24 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, matches and segments were also filmed for the July 1 episode of the show.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the 7/1 taping from the 6/24 event:

* Joe Hendry def. Wes Lee

* Myles Borne def. Lexis King

* Yoshiki Inamura def. Jasper Troy

* Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley def. Sol Ruca and Zaria

* Lainey Reid def. Thea Hail

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night for complete WWE NXT results coverage.