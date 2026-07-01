This week’s episode of WWE NXT is “in the can.”

WWE taped matches and segments for the July 7 episode of NXT on CW immediately after the live June 30 episode of the show from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Number One Contenders Match: Layla Diggs def. Izzi Dame, Lizzy Rain, and Thea Hail.

* Niko Vance def. Shiloh Hill.

* Shawn Spears attacked Niko Vance with a chair.

* Keanu Carver def. Tank Ledger.

* NXT Tag Team Championships Number One Contenders Match: Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux def. DarkState, Birthright, and OTM.

* Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice interrupt Kali Armstrong. Kali lays them both out.

* NXT Women’s Championship: Kendal Grey (c) def. Nattie

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT Results coverage.

(H/T: Cory Hays and False Finish HQ)