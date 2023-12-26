A taped episode of WWE NXT will air tonight on the USA Network. The show was recorded on December 13 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Check out the full spoilers below and don’t forget to tune in at 8pm ET for our live coverage of the pre-recorded NXT broadcast. Below are spoilers for tonight:

Lucien Price and Bronco Nima defeated Duke Hudson and Andre Chase in an All or Nothing match. The end of the match had Hudson be in control of the match. He tagged in Chase, who was quickly pinned. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks were looking on the balcony overlooking the ring.

Noam Dar defeated Josh Briggs to keep the Heritage Cup. Briggs was disqualified in the fourth round after attacking Dar with a spit bucket. Lash Legend had hit Briggs with the bucket shortly before he used it.

Cora Jade defeated Karmen Petrovic. Jade won the match with a future shock DDT.

Bron Breakker defeated Nathan Frazer

Joe Gacy defeated Joe Coffey. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger came out to prevent Mark Coffey and Wolfgang from interfering.

Riley Osborne defeated Lexis King in a Men’s Breakout Tournament semifinal match. Trey Bearhill distracted King from the aisle. Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne were in the Chase U student section during the match.

Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights in a Men’s Breakout Tournament semifinal match. Femi will face Osborne in the finals.

Eddy Thorpe defeated Dijak in a NXT Underground match after the referee counted to ten after Thorpe gave Dijak a DDT through the announce table.