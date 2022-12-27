Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be the final of 2022. It was taped on December 14 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and full spoilers can be found below. Be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live coverage of the taped NXT broadcast.

Below are spoilers for tonight:

* Julius Creed defeated JD McDonagh. Creed got the pin after his sliding lariat. After the match, Indus Sher confronted The Creed Brothers

* Wendy Choo defeated Cora Jade

* Scrypts defeated Ikemen Jiro

* Lyra Valkyria defeated Lash Legend

* The Schism’s Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid defeated Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade

* Fallon Henley defeated Kiana James in a Battle for The Bar

* Drew Gulak came to the ring for a training segment with Hank Walker. He demonstrated to other NXT wrestlers how to do various submissions. Charlie Dempsey interrupted and had words with Gulak for a match to air “next week” or on the next live episode, January 3

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee retained over Tony D’Angelo. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo tried to interfere but Donovan Dijak came out and beat him to the back, then Lee got the pin

