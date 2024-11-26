Several spoiler news and notes for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW have surfaced.

Featured below is a rundown of what to expect on tonight’s show:

* A Chase U celebration/farewell will kick off the episode tonight

* Ethan Page vs. Axiom will be the opening match

* Lola Vice vs. Wren Sinclair is scheduled

* Multiple bouts on the show will have promos afterwards

* Eric Bischoff will make a video appearance on tonight’s show

* Fallon Henley vs. Tatum Paxley is listed as the main event

* No word on Oba Femi being at the NXT shows since Halloween Havoc

(H/T: Fightful Select)