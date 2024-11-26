Several spoiler news and notes for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW have surfaced.
Featured below is a rundown of what to expect on tonight’s show:
* A Chase U celebration/farewell will kick off the episode tonight
* Ethan Page vs. Axiom will be the opening match
* Lola Vice vs. Wren Sinclair is scheduled
* Multiple bouts on the show will have promos afterwards
* Eric Bischoff will make a video appearance on tonight’s show
* Fallon Henley vs. Tatum Paxley is listed as the main event
* No word on Oba Femi being at the NXT shows since Halloween Havoc
For more on tonight’s WWE NXT show, click here.
IT’S #WWENXT TUESDAY!
— The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) November 26, 2024
(H/T: Fightful Select)