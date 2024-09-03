– Tony D’Angelo worried officials backstage with his injury at WWE NXT No Mercy. He waved off the referee multiple times throughout the bout, proving his toughness. There hasn’t been clarification yet regarding his status for tonight’s show.

– Mike Rome is absent due to personal reasons, with Alicia Taylor continuing in his spot during his hiatus. He is expected back soon.

– Giulia is expected for tonight’s show after making her long-awaited full-time debut at the premium live event this past weekend in Denver, Colorado.

– Rosemary vs. Tatum Paxley was announced as a late addition to tonight’s lineup.

– Lyra Valkyria and Chelsea Green from the main WWE roster are backstage at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. for tonight’s show. Green is expected on the show in a match or segment involving Giulia.

– The crew is said to be motivated headed into the WWE NXT on CW debut on October 1.

– The overwhelming fan response to Trick Williams diss track aimed at Pete Dunne this week was said to be “very pleasing” to WWE NXT officials. Their rivalry is expected to continue past their match on tonight’s show.

– The Rascalz are expected to remain working in WWE NXT for the next couple of months. WWE NXT officials have been “incredibly happy” with their work as of late, particularly Zachary Wentz.

– WWE NXT officials are thrilled with the progress Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez has made since turning heel and starting her latest run with the title.

(H/T: Fightful Select)