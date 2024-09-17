– TNA Wrestling star Hammerstone is once again backstage at tonight’s WWE NXT show.

– Trick Williams is scheduled to kick off the show this evening with a promo segment. His contract signing with Ethan Page is scheduled to close the show.

– In addition to the announcement of A-Town Down Under vs. Fraxiom for the NXT Tag-Team titles on the 10/8 NXT on CW show for week two, more WWE Superstars from the main roster will be announced for the second show on CW in the coming days/weeks.

– Giulia and Roxanne Perez are scheduled for a segment on tonight’s show to build up their upcoming title tilt on NXT on CW.

– Shawn Spears will get involved in the Brooks Jensen vs. Dion Lennox match tonight. He is still expected to heavily sell his arm while doing so.

– For detailed spoilers on CM Punk’s role for tonight’s show and on the NXT on CW debut on 10/1 in Chicago, click here.

