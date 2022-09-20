Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode was taped last Wednesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Be sure to join us later tonight for live coverage of the NXT broadcast, plus news & notes from the show.

* Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom to tie their Best of 3 Series, 1-1

* Toxic Attraction backstage promo with a warning for Fallon Henley

* Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was at ringside

* The Schism’s Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid come out to the ring for a promo. A masked woman with a hoodie on is seen watching from the back of the crowd. This may have been the person seen getting a smiley button from The Dyad in the background of a backstage segment earlier this month that also featured Kiana James and Arianna Grace. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade interrupt and challenge The Dyad to a match

* The Dyad defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

* Cora Jade defeated Wendy Choo. After the match, Lash Legend attacked Choo and left her laying in the middle of the ring while Jade laughed from the entrance-way

* Kelly Kincaid interviewed Oro Mensah about his debut

* Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams come to the ring to discuss last week’s NXT North American Title loss to Solo Sikoa. Chase University interrupted and said we have a teachable moment, which led to a tag team match

* Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. After the match, Chase and Bodhi joined Thea Hail for a big celebration in the crowd with the Chase University student section

* Von Wagner defeated Sanga

* Oro Mensah (fka Oliver Carter) debuted with a win over Grayson Waller, thanks to an assist from Apollo Crews. Crews now has a tear coming down his cheek under the eye Waller injured a few weeks ago

* Backstage promo with The Creed Brothers arguing over who gets to face Damon Kemp because they both want a piece of him over what happened in the Steel Cage match against Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. They agree to let Brutus try and take Kemp out

* JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate. This was one of the better NXT matches as of late. Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker was on commentary and came out after the match for a face-off with JD, but Ilja Dragunov interrupted for a huge reaction and he appears to be no longer injured. The three faced off in the ring to end the episode

* A segment was taped with Andre Chase and Tony D’Angelo brawling to the ring area, to be aired down the line at some point

