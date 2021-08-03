The following WWE NXT spoilers were taped for tonight’s episode that will air on Syfy instead of the USA Network. Remember to join us for live NXT coverage at 8pm ET.

* Ridge Holland defeated Ikemen Jiro. Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan were at ringside for Holland. After the match, Dunne cut a promo on Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa

* Backstage segment with Indi Hartwell receiving a drawing from Dexter Lumis. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were not happy with the gift. Gargano vs. Lumis was announced for later. Per the stipulation, Lumis must stop chasing Hartwell if Gargano wins

* Roderick Strong defeated Bobby Fish

* The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Cameron Grimes and Million Dollar Champion LA Knight. Knight walked out on Grimes during the match. After the loss, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. returned to console Grimes

* NXT Breakout Tournament First Round Match: Trey Baxter defeated Joe Gacy. This was the final first round match

* Hit Row’s Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis defeated Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma. The match ended in a DQ when Santos Escobar interfered with a steel chair. Legado del Fantasma then attacked NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott with a chair until Hit Row recovered and made the save

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross came to the ring for a promo on Samoa Joe. Joe came out to confront him and ended up beating several security guards up. Kross retreated. This may have been re-taped after the main event due to Jeff Hardy chants

* Love Her or Leave Her Match: Johnny Gargano defeated Dexter Lumis. An upset Hartwell went to leave after the match but she ran in the ring instead, then kissed Lumis. Hartwell and Lumis made out and then left together

