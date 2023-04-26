Tonight’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ episode will open up with Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Pretty Deadly in the first Trunk Match, where the winners must lock the losers in the trunk of a car.

You can click here for the full NXT Spring Breakin’ card, along with our live results and Viewing Party. Below is a new promotional poster for the special episode:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.