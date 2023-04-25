– Tonight’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ episode opens up with a look at various Superstars having a spring picnic with festivities while discussing tonight’s matches. We’re now live on the USA Network, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Fans welcome us with “NXT!” chants. There are various spring props around the building.

Trunk Match: Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Pretty Deadly

We go right to the ring and out comes Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the first Trunk Match. They’re both carrying weapons as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Vic shows us a look at the car we’re using for the trunk – a 1947 custom Dodge, who came from Tony’s uncle, Henry Hill. Out next comes Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince.

The two teams start brawling at ringside. Pretty Deadly gets the upperhand and brings chains and chairs into the ring. Fans do dueling chants. Tony and Stacks cut them off and beat their opponents up in the middle of the ring. Pretty Deadly takes back control but The Family takes it to the corner, launching each other into their opponents to keep them down.

The fight goes back to ringside with both teams using weapons. Pretty Deadly tries to get rid of some of the weapons but The Family attacks as the chaos continues at ringside. Pretty Deadly is back-dropped into a small pool filled with balls at ringside as Stacks and Tony D stand tall to cheers. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Stacks is double teamed at ringside. Tony drops them both. Stacks and Tony brings it back in with multiple chair shots to keep their opponents down. Stacks is sent spine-first into a wedged chair in the corner by Tony as Prince moves. Pretty Deadly drops Tony with a roll of dimes.

Pretty Deadly hangs Stacks upside down in the corner, then unloads on Tony with chair shots, forcing Stacks to watch. Tony is double slammed onto a trash can now as fans boo. Stacks tries to attack but they cut him off and send him to the floor for Spilt Milk at ringside.

Stacks is carried to the car now, and placed in the trunk. The trunk is closed. They go back for Tony but Stacks opens the trunk and hits them with fire extinguisher spray. Kit is hit with a crowbar, then placed in the trunk. Prince is double teamed onto a table, then tossed into the trunk. The Family slams the trunk close for the win.

Winners: Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

– After the match, Tony and Stacks celebrate as the music hits and fans pop. We go to replays. The Family now drives away with Pretty Deadly in the trunk.

– We see Tiffany Stratton arriving to the show earlier. She insults Roxanne Perez and NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell, promising to win the title tonight.

– Duke Hudson is backstage with Andre Chase. Duke tells Chase he’s next but Chase is gathering his thoughts. Duke says he dismissed the other students tonight, so it will be just he and Andre out there, the two killers of Chase U. Duke goes on about how Bron Breakker can be dangerous, but then he hypes Chase up. Chase is now fired up and ready to fight as they head out. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Dijak warned Ilja Dragunov on Twitter this past weekend.

Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase

We go back to the ring and out comes Chase University – Andre Chase with Duke Hudson, who is still carrying his MVP trophy. Bron Breakker is out next to boos and some cheers.

The bell rings and they go at it. Chase beats Bron up in the corner. Bron presses Chase but he slides out. Bron with big corner thrusts now as the referee warns him and fans boo.

Bron with a big running shoulder thrust in the corner now. Bron keeps control of Chase as Duke looks on from ringside. Bron launches Chase with a back-drop. Bron hits the ring post as Chase moves to avoid a running thrust. Chase keeps fighting but Bon sends him to the apron. Chase slams Bron’s arm over the rope.

Chase fights in and hits the side-Russian leg sweep, then stomps as fans help him spell “C-H-A…” but Bron cuts him off and rocks him. Bron with a big powerslam to boos. Bron applies the Steiner Recliner in the middle of the ring now for the quick win.

Winner: Bron Breakker

– After the match, Bron stands tall as the music hits. Bron receives mostly boos as he stares Duke down.

– We get a hype video on NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes for tonight’s main event.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage to have a word with The Family when she sees Ilja Dragunov arrive. She goes to interview him but Dijak suddenly attacks Ilja from out of nowhere and they brawl. Dijak destroys Ilja while talking trash to him. Dijak slams a sliding door onto Ilja but he blocks it with his foot. Dijak keeps trying and now pins Ilja down with the door as officials rush over to try and restore order.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Cora Jade

We go back to the ring and out first comes Lyra Valkyria to a pop. Cora Jade is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it with Lyra striking first. Jade whips her into the corner but runs into a boot. Lyra fights back and springboards into a crossbody but Jade kicks out at 2. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Jade gets the upperhand and drops Lyra with a high knee for a 2 count. Jade taunts and slaps Lyra around now as fans do dueling chants.

Lyra fights back with a Northern Lights suplex, and another into a bridge, but Jade rocks her. Lyra blocks a high knee and dumps Jade over the top rope to the floor. Lyra with a dropkick through the ropes. Lyra brings it back in and goes to the top for a missile dropkick. Lyra with more strikes and another Northern Lights suplex for 2.

Jade quickly kicks out again. Lyra blocks the DDT, hen nails a kick to the jaw. Jade ends up on the floor for a breather to boos. Jade brings her kendo stick in but the referee grabs it, and they argue.

Lyra attacks and they tangle but Jade takes advantage of the hesitation, then drops Lyra with the DDT for the pin to win.

Winner: Cora Jade

– After the match, Jade stands tall as the music hits.

– We see the competitors walking backstage for the NXT Title match. Grayson Waller is accompanied by a woman who has his boot on display. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see The Family riding around celebrating. We can hear Pretty Deadly throwing a fit in the trunk. Tony D’Angelo pulls over and tells Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo to check it out. Stacks opens the trunk and apparently beats on Pretty Deadly some. Stacks gets back in the passenger seat and says it was nothing. They laugh about this being an easy night, then drive off again.

NXT Title Match: Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes

We go back to the ring and out comes Grayson Waller with his model friend. She has his golden sneaker on display. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes is out next with Trick Williams. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor as fans start the “Melo!” chant.

The bell rings and they go at it. They quickly trade several counters and taunts for the first few minutes. Hayes rocks Waller and nails a vertical suplex. Waller avoids the Fade Away leg drop.

Hayes slams Waller and goes to the top but he’s knocked right back to the mat. Hayes takes Waller down for the Crossface but Waller slides out an goes to the floor. Waller throws a steel chair in, but this distracts the referee and Hayes as Hayes catches it.

Trick comes over to stop Waller but Waller smashes Trick over the back with a chair to put him down. Hayes comes out to check on Trick but Waller takes advantage and drops the champion at ringside with a clothesline. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Waller has Hayes down in a single-leg Crab in the middle of the ring. Trick was helped to the back during the break. Waller focuses on Hayes’ hurt knee now. They tangle some and Hayes hits the Fade Away but it also takes a lot out of him.

Hayes works Waller over and they trade more strikes, then collide in the middle of the ring and both go own with clothesline attempts. Waller’s hand falls on Hayes’ chest for a quick pin attempt. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Hayes blocks a suplex and keeps control. Hayes with more high-impact offense, then a big springboard DDT for a close 2 count.

Fans do dueling chants as Hayes goes to the top. Hayes climbs back down and can’t hit Nothing But Net as Waller moves. Hayes is limping around now. Waller hangs Hayes up on the middle rope and rocks him. Waller fights back in and nails a sitdown powerbomb in the middle of the ring for 2.

Waller is frustrated now as a “this is awesome!” chant starts up. Waller goes on and rolls into the big Stunner but Hayes rolls to the floor to avoid the pin. Waller takes apart the top of the announce table now, then lays Hayes on top of it.

Waller goes to the top rope, briefly walks out and nails the huge flying elbow drop to put Hayes through the announce table. Fans go wild as Waller brings it back in but Hayes kicks out. Waller can’t believe it. Fans chant “asshole!” now and then “fight forever!”

More back and forth between the two now. At one point Waller went for the TKO but Hayes turned it into a Codebreaker. Hayes drops Waller and goes to the top for Nothing But Net to get the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

– After the match, Hayes stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays as Trick comes back out to celebrate with Hayes. Hayes takes the mic and has some choice words for Bron Breakker. Hayes calls out Breakker to settle this on Sunday, May 28 at NXT Battleground. Hayes wants Bron in his own backyard. Hayes calls Bron out to make it official. The music hits but Bron comes from behind and lays Trick out with a Spear. Bron with the big powerslam to Hayes, sending him to the floor to regroup. Bron man-handles Trick in the Steiner Recliner now. Breakker goes to the floor and stalks Hayes as he tries to get up. Hayes stumbles to his feet and Breakker puts him through a wall of the set. Breakker stands tall to boos as officials call for medics and a stretcher for Hayes.

– A pre-recorded promo with Roxanne Perez airs. She talks about being into WWE as a kid, while her friends were into Disney princesses. All she wanted to be was a WWE Superstar. She sees little girls in the crowd now, and they have the same looks in their eyes as she did then. Perez is wearing two bows in her hair to represent all of the little girls. Perez has the chance to win back the NXT Women’s Title tonight and she’s not just doing it for herself, she’s doing it for all the little girls.

– We see what has happened to lead to Brooks Jensen and Kiana James vs. Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Joe Coffey is on the phone with NXT Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, saying he’s on the way to them. Joe Gacy and Ava approach Coffey about a title shot for The Dyad. They want a fair match for The Dyad this time. Gacy says he can sense Coffey wants to punch him in the face, and Gacy says he will give him the chance next week. If Gacy wins, The Dyad gets a title shot. Coffey asks what’s in it for them. Ava says if Gacy loses, The Dyad will never receive another shot as long as Gallus are champions. Coffey says you’re on, then walks off. Ava tells Gacy don’t forget about getting yours. Gacy says in due time.

Brooks Jensen and Kiana James vs. Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley

We go back to the ring and Josh Briggs is already out with Fallon Henley. Brooks Jensen and Kiana James are out next.

The bell rings and Jensen goes at it with Briggs, who is hesitating a bit. Jensen taunts and talks some trash, working Briggs into the ropes. Briggs fights back and they collide. Briggs backs off but Jensen slaps him. Jensen with more shoves and slaps.

Briggs levels Jensen with a big shoulder, then catches him in an inverted Atomic Drop. Briggs yells at Jensen but Jensen turns it around with a corner splash. Briggs back-drops Jensen to the floor, and Jensen is frustrated. Fans chant for Henley. Jensen comes back in but James tags herself in. Fallon runs in and tackles James, then works her over.

More back and forth between Fallon and James now. James with stiff shoulder thrusts in the corner. James shows off some but Fallon levels her with a clothesline. Fallon is fired up now but Jensen distracts her at ringside with some trash talk. Briggs comes over and decks Jensen, then celebrates with Fallon. Fallon knocks James off but Jensen catches her, then uses her to knock Fallon down.

Jensen and James celebrates but Briggs drops Jensen on the floor. Briggs and Fallon keep control and send their opponents back to the floor. Briggs and Fallon pose on the ropes as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jensen is going at it with Briggs in the middle of the ring as fans rally. They trade big strikes and Jensen nails a big boot. Briggs fights back and they both go down, falling into tags to their partners. Fallon and James attack with Fallon getting the upperhand. James comes back but Fallon slams her face-first into the mat. James drops Fallon in the corner, then orders Jensen to come in and finish her, but Briggs runs over Jensen to save Fallon.

Briggs unloads on Jensen now. Briggs with a big side-slam and an elbow drop. Briggs readies for a big punch while Jensen holds himself up using Briggs’ leg. James distracts Briggs, which sends Fallon over to tackle James off the apron to the floor. Jensen takes advantage of the distraction and drops Briggs with a spinning heel kick. Briggs and Jensen fight up from their knees in the middle of the ring.

Jensen with a big chop, and another. Jensen blocks a shot and nails a forearm to the face, then a big lariat to the back of the neck. Jensen with another lariat and a Brainbuster for a close 2 count. James and Fallon are on their feet at ringside, and James drops Fallon with her loaded bag. James is on the apron now, telling Jensen to use the bag on Briggs. A miscommunication leads to James getting knocked off the apron by Jensen as Briggs moves.

Jensen is shocked as James yells from the floor. Jensen pleads with her, then turns right around to a big lariat by Briggs for the pin to win.

Winners: Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley

– After the match, Briggs and Fallon stand tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Jensen tells James they are still together but she goes to slap him. Jensen blocks it and says he thought she loved him. She says she never loved him. James leaves by herself as Jensen looks on and fans boo. Briggs puts a hand on Jensen’s back as a “hug it out!” chant starts up. Jensen places his head on Briggs’ chest as Briggs embraces him to cheers.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Dragon Lee, asking about Noam Dar. Lee says Dar watched his match so he did the same to see what he can do. Lee is interested in the Heritage Cup because he understands heritage, honor and so on. Lee says he will make sure they cross paths again very soon. Lee thanks McKenzie and walks off. Scrypts suddenly appears on the screen in the background, posing on a mountain top in the rain and thunder. He has words for Axiom and says next week everyone will learn for sure which one believes in themselves more. Sincerely, Scrypts.

– We get a brief hype video for Oba Femi, who will debut next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a promo with Indi Hartwell talking about what it means to be NXT Women’s Champion.

– Vic shows us a clip the NXT Anonymous account caught earlier. We see Dani Palmer and Sol Ruca saying their goodbyes. Ruca walks off but a mystery figure pulls her out of the front door and beats her up. Palmer ran out but someone told her to go get help.

Oba Femi vs. Oro Mensah

We go back to the ring and out comes Oba Femi. Oro Mensah is already waiting in the ring.

The bell rings and they go a it. Femi dominates and keeps Mensah down, then boots him right back down as he tries to get up.

Mensah fights up and nails kicks but Femi keeps cutting him off, sending him into the turnbuckles. Femi launches Mensah across the ring with a big throw for a pop. Femi with a running uppercut into the corner. Femi man-handles Mensah some more now. Femi lifts Mensah up with one arm but Mensah fights back. Femi levels Mensah with one easy shot. Femi runs into a big boot in the corner.

Mensah goes up but Femi knocks him to the floor and he lands hard as the referee counts. Femi brings it back in but Mensah unloads with kicks and punches. Mensah keeps fighting and stuns Femi, turning him inside out. Mensah springboards in with a big kick from the apron. Femi powers out at 2.

Mensah kicks Femi’s hurt arm now. Mensah keeps going until Femi levels him with a stiff forearm. Femi launches Mensah up in the air and catches him on the way down with a big sitdown powerbomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Oba Femi

– After the match, Femi stands tall after winning his main show debut. We go to replays.

– Gigi Dolin takes Vic’s headset and rants about Jacy Jayne. Dolin isn’t going anywhere, she is here to make Jayne’s life a living hell, starting next week when her brother will be here to watch her pound Jayne’s face in.

– McKenzie is backstage with Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak. Regarding Dempsey’s loss to NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, he says no one remembers who wins the first battle, just the war. Gulak says Lee is incredible he just uses his skills the wrong way. They have figured out Lee’s inferior complex, and Lee just exposed his wrestling weakness in the ring last week. Dempsey says Lee has defended his title at a record pace, and he’s not stopping soon, and that helps them. Gulak goes on about beating Lee down and taking the title next week. Drew says this is a marathon, not a sprint.

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title: Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell

We go back to the ring and out comes Tiffany Stratton for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee is approached by Tyler Bate backstage. Bate thinks Lee needs someone in his corner after what happened last week with Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey. Lee says he’s good and next week Gulak will take a trip to the Wes Side. Bate wants to be in Lee’s corner to maybe bring some sense of balance to the situation. Lee appreciates it and says with Dempsey at ringside, there’s no telling what they will do. Bate says maybe they can also do some pre-match meditating, and Lee agrees. We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes Roxanne Perez as Stratton looks on. NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell is out next as Taylor does the formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and they all have some words, then go at it. They try for pin attempts, then face off in the middle of the ring. Back to commercial after a brief opener.

Back from the break and Stratton is going at it with Perez, trading offense. Stratton grounds Perez but she fights out. They trade more offense and we have a stalemate. Indi ends up coming back in but Perez rolls her for 2. Perez with body blows to Indi. Indi rocks her but Perez ties her arms up, then chops her.

Stratton comes over but Perez controls them both by their arms, and is for a double takedown but it’s botched. Stratton launches Perez into Indi but Perez mounts Indi with punches. Perez clears the ring, then nails a suicide dive to Indi. Perez goes back in and hits a suicide dive to Stratton, but they both hit the edge of the announce table. Perez runs back in and poses to cheers, then hits another dive to Indi.

Perez poses at ringside as we get replays of the dives. Perez brings Indi back in for a top rope crossbody bu Indi kicks out. Perez knocks Stratton off the apron to stop her from coming back in. Perez with a guillotine on Indi now as fans rally.

Indi turns the hold into a suplex attempt but Perez cradles her for 2. Indi slams Perez face-first into the mat. Indi beats Perez around some now. Perez with a roll-up but Stratton breaks it up with a running dropkick. Perez kicks out a 2. Stratton sends Perez out and misses a stomp on Indi, going for a roll-up for 2. Stratton sends Indi out now. Stratton goes to the top and hits a big Swanton on both competitors at ringside.

All three are down at ringside now. A trainer comes over to check on Indi as Stratton brings Perez back in. Stratton with a big corner clothesline to Perez. Stratton falls on Perez for another 2 count. Stratton grounds Perez now as fans rally. Indi is still being checked on at ringside. Perez fights up and out, hitting a botched jawbreaker. Stratton and Perez trade strikes now.

More back and forth between Stratton and Perez now as this is going on for far too long considering the quality. They trade more counters and signature offense but they’ve lost most of the NXT crowd. Indi suddenly runs in and breaks up Perez’s close 2 count.

Indi with close pin attempts of her own. Ind sends Stratton to the apron and takes Perez to the opposite apron, working them both over back & forth. Indi with a Spinebuster to Stratton for 2 as Perez breaks it up just in time. Indi rolls to the floor now, limping around. Stratton slams Perez and hits the springboard moonsault. Indi tries to block it but couldn’t reach them. Indi pulls Stratton to the floor to break the pin up. Indi then hits the diving forearm to Perez for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Indi Hartwell

– After the match, Indi stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Indi raises the title while the other two recover.

– We go to Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, who are at a lake, standing at the end of a pier. Tony says those who want respect take it. Pretty Deadly has been tossed into the lake, and Tony says they are history. Tony goes on about how he and Stacks handled business tonight, and now they are going for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Gallus will end up like Pretty Deadly if they’re not careful. Tony says it’s time to go celebrate. The Family hops back in their custom Dodge and they drive off as NXT Spring Breakin’ goes off the air.

