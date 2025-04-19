WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 Results

T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

First Match: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Page backs Saints into the ropes. Page slaps Saints in the face. Saints dumps Page out of the ring. Saints unloads three knife edge chops. Saints rolls Page back into the ring. Page kicks Saints in the face. Page reverses out of the irish whip from Saints. Saints clotheslines Page. Saints is lighting up Page’s chest. Saints dropkicks Page. Saints with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Saints delivers The Old School. Saints with a running clothesline. Saints poses for the crowd. Saints with a leaping back elbow smash. Page dumps Saints throat first on the top rope. Page with a Running Powerslam on the ring apron. Page rolls Saints back into the ring. Page kicks Saints in the face. Page transitions into a ground and pound attack. Page with forearm shivers across the back of Saints. Forearm Exchange. Page drives his knee into the midsection of Saints. Page with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Haymaker Exchange. Saints kicks Page in the face. Saints with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Page. Page with The Sidewalk Slam for a two count.

Page taunts the crowd. Page goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Saints lands back on his feet. Saints with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Saints with a blistering chop. Saints is raining down haymakers. Saints drives Page head first into the ringside barricade. Saints goes for a Springboard Crossbody Block onto the announce table, but Page ducks out of the way. Page rolls Saints back into the ring. Saints is bleeding from the mouth. Saints dodges The Big Boot. Page with a double leg takedown. Page repeatedly kicks Saints in the back. Page applies The Boston Crab. Saints grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Saints is displaying his fighting spirit. Page kicks the lower back of Saints. Page goes for The Ego’s Edge, but Saints lands back on his feet. Saints with forearm shivers. Page dumps Saints face first on the top turnbuckle pad.

Page with a Belly to Back Suplex onto the top rope. Saints responds with The Swinging DDT. Saints ducks a clothesline from Page. Saints with The SpineBuster. Saints with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Page puts Saints on his shoulders. Page drives Saints face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Page slaps Saints in the face. Saints with a Roundhouse Kick. Page with The Pop Up Powerslam for a two count. Saints fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Saints drops Page with The Destino. Saints ascends to the top turnbuckle. Page with a straight right hand. Saints with hammer elbows. Saints follows that with a Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. Saints goes for The Spear, but Page counters with The Confidence Breaker. Page hits The Ego’s Edge for a two count. Saints blocks The Twisted Grin. Saints ducks a clothesline from Page. Saints Spears Page. Saints connects with The Roshambo to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Ricky Saints via Pinfall

Second Match: Fraxiom (c) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Axiom and Hank Walker will start things off. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Walker brings Axiom down to the mat. Walker taunts Axiom. Axiom with a waist lock go-behind. Walker flings Axiom across the ring. Axiom applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Axiom dropkicks Walker. Axiom tags in Frazer. Short-Arm Reversal by Axiom. Axiom applies The Octopus Stretch. Frazer with a Running Dropkick. Walker launches Frazer to the corner. Frazer ducks a chop from Walker. Walker reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer dives over Walker. Frazer rolls Walker over for a one count. Ledger made the blind tag. Ledger drives Frazer face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Walker with a Running Bulldog. Ledger with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Walker tags himself in. Ledger lays Frazer flat on the top turnbuckle pad. Double Running HeadButt for a two count. Frazer kicks Walker in the face. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Frazer tags in Axiom. Running Forearm Party. Axiom clotheslines the back of Ledger’s neck. Frazer drops Walker with a DDT. Axiom delivers his combination offense to Ledger. Axiom dropkicks Ledger to the floor.

Axiom with a Mid-Kick. Axiom repeatedly stomps on Walker’s chest. Axiom with a Running Corner Dropkick for a two count. Axiom applies The Sleeper Hold. Axiom repeatedly kicks Walker in the face. Walker tells Axiom to bring it. Axiom slaps Walker in the face. Walker is pissed. Walker whips Axiom across the ring. Frazer tags himself in. Walker with an Inside Out Lariat. Frazer knocks Ledger off the ring apron. Frazer ducks under two clotheslines from Walker. Frazer with a running forearm knockdown. Frazer with a Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Frazer applies The Rear Naked Choke. Walker gets back to a vertical base. Axiom tags himself in. Axiom stops Walker in his tracks. Axiom applies another Sleeper Hold. Axiom transitions into The Triangle Choke. Axiom follows that with The Octopus Hold. Walker uses Axiom’s legs as a weapon. Walker drops Axiom with a Modified TKO. Ledger and Frazer are tagged in. Ledger with two clotheslines. Ledger cartwheels around Frazer. Ledger with a Lariat. Ledger punches Axiom. Ledger clotheslines Axiom back into the ring. Ledger with a Flying Double Shoulder Tackle. Ledger turns a Fisherman’s Suplex into a SpineBuster for a two count. Ledger tags in Walker. Axiom blasts Ledger with The Golden Ratio. Axiom made the blind tag. Walker with The Pump Kick. Walker and Frazer are trading back and forth shots on the apron. Frazer SuperKicks Walker. Walker dumps Frazer back inside the ring. Axiom with a Running Hurricanrana that sends Walker crashing into Ledger on the outside. Axiom rolls Walker back into the ring. Axiom tags in Frazer.

Axiom with The Frog Splash. Frazer hits The 450 Splash for a two count. Axiom with a Flying Knee Strike off the apron. Walker launches Frazer to the corner. Frazer kicks Walker in the face. Walker dodges The Spinning Enzuigiri. Walker with a Modified Full Nelson Bomb for a two count. Ledger dumps Axiom out of the ring. Walker ascends to the top turnbuckle. Walker blocks The SuperPlex. Walker with a Flying Lariat. Assisted Flatliner for a two count. Ledger launches Axiom over the top rope. Walker with a Pounce that sends Frazer face first off the announce table. Walker tags in Ledger. Walker goes for The Suicide Dive, but Axiom pulls Frazer out of the ring. Walker is laid out on the announce table. Axiom SuperKicks Ledger in mid-air. Frazer tags in Axiom. Missile Dropkick/Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Ledger uses his feet to create separation. Ledger dumps Frazer out of the ring. Ledger kicks Axiom in the face. Axiom with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Frazer tags himself in. Axiom with The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Frazer connects with The Phoenix Splash for a two count. Axiom with a Roundhouse Kick. Axiom SuperKicks Walker. Ledger with an Inside Out Lariat. Frazer responds with The SlingBlade. Ledger avoids The Phoenix Splash. Walker with The Bossman Slam. Ledger lands The Suicide Dive. Walker tags in Ledger. Frazer gets sandwiched in the center of the ring. Hank & Tank plants Frazer with their Running HeadButt/Powerslam Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, Fraxiom hugs Hank & Tank.

Winner: New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger via Pinfall

– Popular Magicians Penn Jillette & Teller had a backstage confrontation with Lexis King. They played a magic trick on Lexis making his Heritage Cup Trophy disappear.

Third Match: Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail In A Ladder Match For The Vacated WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Vice with a Spinning Back Kick to Hail. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Ruca. Ruca goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jordan lands back on her feet. Jordan blocks The X-Factor. Jordan repeatedly stomps on Ruca’s chest. Ruca drops Jordan with The X-Factor. Ruca with a running back elbow smash. Dame drives Zaria back first into the steel ring steps. Ruca with a Springboard Clothesline. Jordan and Ruca have a tug of war with the ladder. Ruca drives the ladder into Jordan’s ribs. Hail pulls Ruca off the ladder. Hail with a Spinning DDT. Vice runs interference. Vice with Two Mid-Kicks. Vice shoves Hail. Jordan pulls Vice off the ladder. Jordan with a straight right hand. Vice applies The Ankle Lock. Vice sends Hail crashing into Jordan. Zaria with a Double Spear. Zaria Spears Dame. Zaria uses the ladder as a weapon. Dame dropkicks Zaria. Dame goes for a PowerBomb, but Zaria lands back on her feet. Zaria ducks a clothesline from Dame. Dame with a Back Body Drop into the ladder. Jordan with a Leaping Calf Kick. Jordan pops back on her feet. Jordan with a Twisting Guillotine Leg Drop to Vice.

Dame sends Jordan to the ring apron. Jordan with a Roundhouse Kick. Jordan SuperKicks Ruca. Jordan with The Quebrada. Dame attacks Jordan from behind. Dame goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Jordan lands back on her feet. Jordan with a Leg Drop across the chest of Dame on the ladder. Jordan with a Split Legged MoonSault on the ladder. Jordan scales to the top of the ladder. Vice slams Jordan’s head on the top rung of the ladder. Ruca interference. Vice applies The Guillotine Choke. Ruca drives Vice back first into the turnbuckles. Vice kicks Ruca in the ribs. Vice with a Running Hip Attack. Vice with rapid fire shoulder kicks to Hail. Vice follows that with Two Running Hip Attacks to Hail and Dame. Vice with The Windmill Kick. Dame with The Missile Dropkick. Dame drops Zaria with The Big Boot. Dame catches Jordan in mid-air. Dame Chokeslams Jordan. Dame stops Jordan in her tracks. Dame with The Sky High off the ladder. Dame pops back on her feet. Hail shoves Dame off the ladder. Hail ducks a clothesline from Dame. Hail HeadButts Dame. Hail with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Hail Powerslams Vice on the ladder. Hail with a Rolling Senton Splash. Hail with a Springboard Back Senton Splash.

Jordan attacks Hail from behind. Hail with The Exploder Suplex into the ladder. Hail starts climbing up the ladder. Dame pulls Hail away from the title. Hail applies The Kimura Lock. The Culling comes to the aid of Dame. Zaria sends Hail crashing into The Culling on the outside. Zaria repositions the ladder in the center of the ring. Jordan drives Zaria face first into the ladder. Ruca prevents Jordan from burying Zaria underneath a ladder. Jordan repeatedly drives the ladder into the midsection of Ruca. Jordan kicks Ruca in the gut. Jordan tugs on Zaria’s braid. Jordan and Ruca are trading back and forth shots. Vice shoves Jordan and Ruca off the ladder. Vice applies The Rear Naked Choke. Zaria drives Vice back first into the ladder bridge. Jordan with The Frog Splash. Jordan shoves the second ladder out of the ring. Ruca springboards onto the ladder. Jordan with a Roundhouse Kick. Zaria runs interference. Zaria sends Jordan crashing into Hail, Vice and The Culling. Zaria and Ruca had a Forearm Exchange on top of the ladder. Double HeadButt. Ruca sends Zaria crashing into the canvas. Ruca uses her core strength to get back on the ladder. Ruca connects with Two Sol Snatchers. Ruca climbs up the ladders and procures the title to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, Sol Ruca

– Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley tells Sarah Schreiber that they’ve been busting their asses over the past couple of months, especially in TNA, and they’re ready to bring those WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships back to NXT.

Fourth Match: The Family w/Adriana Rizzo vs. DarkState In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

