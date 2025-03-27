– The WWE NXT Stand and Deliver premium live event, set for Saturday, April 19, 2025, during WrestleMania 41 Week, is now scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM local time in Las Vegas. Initially announced for an 11:30 AM start, the event will now air at 1 PM Eastern on WrestleMania Saturday.

– WWE continued their ongoing countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” on Thursday, with the release of the complete Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon & Triple H mixed tag-team featured bout from WrestleMania 34. The match comes in at number 21 on the list.

– WWE’s latest full match marathon, which has been streaming live all day today after initially starting on Wednesday evening, features the best of Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

– On the WWE Vault YouTube channel, the full “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Scott Hall match from WrestleMania X8 was released on Thursday.

– Finally, also new on WWE’s YouTube channel is two hours of spectacular WrestleMania entrances from the last decade. The compilation is featured as the latest episode of the weekly WWE Playlist digital series.