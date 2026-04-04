WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 Results

The Factory

St. Louis, Missouri

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– The show kicked off with Shawn Michales introducing Sexxy Red as the host for Stand & Deliver.

First Match: Jacy Jayne (c) w/Fatal Influence vs. Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey w/Wren Sinclair In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Jayne talks smack to Vice and Grey after the bell rings. Quick shoving contest. Vice and Grey treat Jayne like a punching and kicking bag. Double SuperKick to Jayne. Jayne regroups on the outside. Grey blocks a boot from Vice. Gey with a quick rollup for a one count. Standing Switch Exchange. Rollup Exchange. Grey applies a front face lock. Grey goes for The Backslide, but Jayne counters with a double rollup for a two count. Jayne ducks a clothesline from Grey. Jayne stomps on the midsection of Grey. Jayne blocks a boot from Grey. Jayne uses the right leg of Grey as a weapon. Grey ducks a clothesline from Jayne. Grey with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Jayne dumps Grey out of the ring. Vice goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Jayne holds onto the ropes. Jayne scores the elbow knockdown. Grey showcases her speed and agility as she runs around Jayne and Vice. Grey slips over Jayne’s back. Grey ducks a clothesline from Vice. Grey with a Double Dropkick for a two count. Grey applies a front face lock. Vice sends Grey to the corner. Grey with a knee lift. Grey does another cartwheel on the ring apron. Jayne yanks Grey off the apron. Jayne sends Grey crashing into the steel ring steps.

Vice with a Flying Seated Senton off the apron. Vice starts shaking her hips. Vice stares at the NXT Women’s Championship. Vice rolls Jayne back into the ring. Vice with an Axe Kick for a two count. Vice with an Irish Whip/Mid-Kick Combination. Short-Arm Reversal by Jayne. Jayne with a deep arm-drag. Vice punches Jayne in the ribs. Vice takes a swipe at Fallon Henley. Jayne drops Vice with The CodeBreaker. Jayne transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jayne SuperKicks Vice. Jayne with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Jayne repeatedly drives her knee into Vice’s back. Jayne applies a rear chin lock. Vice gets back to a vertical base. Vice repeatedly backs Jayne into the turnbuckles. Jayne poses for the crowd. Vice kicks Jayne in the face. Grey goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Jayne rolls her over for a two count. Jayne with The Double Knee GutBuster. Vice answers with a Running Seated Senton for a two count. Grey dives over Vice. Jayne dropkicks Grey into Vice. Jayne with a Running Double Cannonball Strike. Jayne dumps Vice out of the ring.

Jayne SuperKicks Grey for a two count. Jayne with a straight right hand. Jayne with a knife edge chop. Jayne goes for a Bodyslam, but Grey rolls her over for a two count. Jayne with a Knee Smash/Short-Arm Lariat Combination for a two count. Vice with a shoulder block from the apron. Lainey Reid runs interference. Jayne with a knee lift. Jayne knocks Vice off the apron with a NeckBreaker over the middle rope. Grey with an inside cradle for a two count. Grey with heavy bodyshots. Jayne reverses out of the irish whip from Grey. Grey goes for The Sunset Flip, but Jayne counters with The PK. Jayne repeatedly slams Grey’s face on the canvas. Jayne with a Running Senton Splash. Jayne ascends to the top turnbuckle. Grey with a running shot. Grey goes for The Avalanche Angle Slam, but Vice counters with a PowerBomb for a pair of two counts. Vice with Two Mid-Kicks. Vice with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Vice follows that with Three Spin Kicks to Jayne. Vice plays to the crowd. Vice with a series of Running Hip Attacks. Vice with a Belly to Back Suplex.

Vice ducks a clothesline from Grey. Vice goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Grey lands back on her feet. Grey with a German Suplex. Grey pulls down the straps. Grey takes Jayne and Vice to Suplex City. Jayne drops Grey with a Running Pump Knee Strike for a two count. Jayne and Vice are trading back and forth shots. Forearm Exchange. Vice with a Spinning Back Kick. Jayne thrust kicks the midsection of Vice. Jayne kicks Vice in the chest. Jayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Vice dodges The Pump Kick. Vice with a Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Vice with another round of shoulder kicks to Grey. Grey avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Vice blocks The Cazadora Flatliner. Grey goes for The Ankle Lock, but Vice counters with a Spin Kick for a two count. Jayne pulls Vice out of the ring. Jayne drives Vice back first into the apron. Jayne blasts Vice with The PK. Jayne starts her left ankle. Jayne goes for a Running Knee Strike, but Grey counters with The Ankle Lock.

Jayne rolls Grey over for a two count. Grey reapplies The Ankle Lock. Vice adds The Rear Naked Choke. Grey dodges a knee lift. Grey with a double leg takedown. Vice bridges out of a pinning predicament. Vice applies The Guillotine Choke. Jayne clocks Vice with a Running Pump Knee Strike. Grey avoids The Rolling Encore. Grey with The Discus Back Elbow Smash. Grey dodges The 305. Grey applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Vice rolls Grey over for a two count. Grey SuperKicks Vice. Vice responds with The 305. Vice falls out of the ring. Jayne goes into the lateral press for a two count as Vice puts Grey’s foot on the bottom rope. Jayne is pissed. Wren Sinclair wipes out Fatal Influence with a Flying Crossbody Block. All hell is breaking loose at ringside. Jayne with a Cannonball Senton off the apron. Jayne is losing her composure as Sinclair brings Fatal Influence to the backstage area. Grey with The Orihara MoonSault. Grey connects with The Shades Of Grey for a two count. Vice rolls Grey over for a two count. Vice applies The Rear Naked Choke. Grey drives Vice face first into the top rope. Jayne nails Grey with The Rolling Encore. Vice plants Jayne with The 305 to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Lola Vice via Pinfall

– Kali Armstrong Vignette.

Second Match: The Vanity Project (c) w/Jackson Drake vs. Los Americanos w/El Grande Americano For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Ricky Smokes and Bravo Americano will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Smokes with a wrist lock takedown. Bravo pops back on his feet. Bravo with a deep arm-drag. Bravo starts dancing. Bravo applies a side headlock. Smokes whips Bravo across the ring. Smokes drops down on the canvas. Smokes goes for a Leapfrog, but Bravo counters with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Bravo unloads a flurry of left jabs. Bravo uppercuts Smokes. Bravo taunts Baylor. Smokes launches Bravo over the top rope. Rayo made the blind tag. Los Americanos sweeps out the legs of Smokes. Los Americanos drives Smokes crotch first into the steel ring post. Chop Exchange. Smokes tags in Baylor. Rayo ducks a clothesline from Baylor. Rayo does the spider man pose in the ropes. Rayo with a Roll Through Double Knee Drop. Rayo tags in Bravo. Bravo turns Baylor upside down. Rayo kicks Baylor in the ribs. Bravo transitions into a Corner Mount. Bravo knocks Smokes off the ring apron. Baylor with a running clothesline. Baylor sends Bravo to the corner. Baylor tags in Smokes.

Vanity Project repeatedly stomps on Bravo’s chest. Smokes goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Bravo lands back on his feet. Bravo shoves Smokes towards the turnbuckles. Rayo and Baylor are tagged in. Rayo with a Flying Seated Senton. Rayo with a Running Enzuigiri. Rayo follows that with a basement dropkick. Rayo with The Shotgun Meteora to Smokes. Rayo drops Baylor with The MoonSault Press for a two count. Rayo is lighting up Baylor’s chest. Baylor with a throat thrust. Baylor sends Rayo to the corner. Rayo dives over Baylor. Baylor tags in Smokes. Smokes with The Slingshot Spear for a two count. Smokes argues with the referee. Smokes repeatedly stomps on Rayo’s back. Smokes puts Rayo on the top turnbuckle. Smokes with a straight right hand. Rayo blocks The SuperPlex. Rayo works on his joint manipulation game. Rayo with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. Rayo and Smokes are trading back and forth shots. Smokes with The Stinger Splash. Baylor tags himself in. Baylor with a Modified Ushigoroshi for a two count.

Baylor talks smack to Rayo. Rayo with forearm shivers. Baylor applies a side headlock. Rayo drops Baylor with a Backdrop Driver. Baylor tags in Smokes. Baylor picks the ankle of Rayo. Smokes with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Smokes tags in Baylor. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Baylor with a blistering chop. Rayo is displaying his fighting spirit. Rayo dives over Baylor. Rayo tags in Bravo. Bravo with The Flying Crossbody Block. Bravo with a Diving Clothesline. Bravo ducks a clothesline from Smokes. Bravo with a Pop Up Chest Kick. Bravo with a Back Body Drop. Bravo goes for The Airplane Spin, but Baylor lands back on his feet. Baylor drives his knee into Bravo’s back. Baylor tags in Smokes. Bravo with a Double Back Body Drop. Bravo with The Swinging Elevated NeckBreaker. Bravo tags in Rayo. Rayo SuperKicks Smokes. Dropkick/Michinoku Driver Combination for a two count. Baylor dumps Bravo out of the ring. Rayo clotheslines Baylor over the top rope. Smokes drives Rayo face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Smokes tags in Baylor. Suicide Dive/Swinging Uranage Slam Combination for a two count. Baylor goes after Rayo’s mask. The referee admonishes Baylor. Rayo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Baylor answers with a Knee Lift in mid-air. Rayo with The X-Plex for a two count. El Grande gives Bravo the steel plate behind the referee’s back. Rayo tags in Bravo. Smokes made the blind tag.

Smokes with an Apron Enzuigiri. Baylor with a Pump Knee Strike. Assisted BrainBuster for a two count. Rayo HeadButts Baylor. Smokes rips out the steel plate out of Bravo’s mask. Rayo PowerBombs Baylor on the apron. Smokes knocks Rayo off the apron with a Running Knee Strike. Smokes gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Bravo tags in Rayo. Rayo with a Top Rope Hurricanrana. Los Americanos with a pair of Flying Splashes for a two count. Smokes clocks Rayo with a back fist. Rayo SuperKicks Smokes. Smokes tags in Baylor. Baylor snaps Rayo’s fingers. Rayo is pissed. Rayo with a running forearm smash. Bravo delivers Bop and Bang. Bravo with a Handspring Lariat. Bravo with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Rayo hits The Bitter End for a two count. Vanity Project continues to pass around that steel plate on the outside. El Grande drops Drake with a Running HeadButt on the floor. Baylor lands The SomerSault Plancha. Rayo ducks a clothesline from Baylor. Rayo tags in Bravo. Rayo with a Running Pump Kick. Bravo SuperKicks Baylor. Smokes sends Rayo crashing to the outside. Bravo HeadButts Smokes. Drake delivers a cheap shot from the outside. Baylor tags in Smokes. Vanity Project connects with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/Reverse DDT Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, The Vanity Project via Pinfall

– Shiloh Hill celebrates his first Stand & Deliver victory in the backstage area with Tatum Paxley and Sexxy Red. Shiloh tells Tatum that she doesn’t have to worry about Blake Monroe. Ricky Saints joins the conversation. Ricky tells Sexxy that she shouldn’t be hanging out with these weirdos. After Ricky becomes a 2X NXT Champion, Sexxy can hang out with a real VIP.

Third Match: Sol Ruca vs. Zaria

Ruca starts things off with a Springboard Clothesline as she is making her entrance. The referee rings the bell. Ruca with forearm shivers. Ruca kicks Zaria in the back. Ruca with a Bow & Arrow Stomp into the middle turnbuckle pad. Ruca with a Shotgun Meteora. Zaria catches Ruca in mid-air. Ruca hammers down on the back of Zaria’s neck. Ruca sweeps out the legs of Zaria. Ruca with a Sliding Uppercut. Ruca SuperKicks Zaria. Zaria sends Ruca face first into the middle rope. Zaria clotheslines Ruca. Zaria starts rag dolling Ruca. Zaria flings Ruca across the ring. Ruca rocks Zaria with a forearm smash. Ruca kicks Zaria out of the ring. Zaria avoids The Orihara MoonSault. Zaria nails Ruca with The Pump Kick. Zaria slams Ruca’s head on the announce table. Zaria sends Ruca ribs first into the ring apron. Zaria dumps Ruca face first on the steel ring steps. Zaria rolls Ruca back into the ring. Zaria with a running back elbow smash. Zaria with a corner clothesline. Zaria sends Ruca back first into the turnbuckles. Zaria with a Back Body Drop. Zaria kicks Ruca in the ribs. Zaria punches Ruca in the back. Zaria tugs on Ruca’s hair. Zaria drags Ruca to the corner. Zaria applies The Hanging Sleeper Hold. Zaria is fired up.

Ruca SuperKicks Zaria in mid-air. Zaria catches Ruca in mid-air. Zaria with The Fallaway Slam for a two count. Zaria transitions into a ground and pound attack. Zaria talks smack to Ruca. Zaria toys around with Ruca. Zaria with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Zaria with a Bow & Arrow Stomp into the canvas for a two count. Ruca with heavy bodyshots. Zaria reverses out of the irish whip from Ruca. Zaria goes for a Back Body Drop, but Ruca lands back on her feet. Ruca with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Zaria tackles Ruca. Zaria is raining down forearm shivers. Ruca dropkicks Zaria. Zaria answers with a high knee lift. Zaria with a Release German Suplex. Ruca leapfrogs over Zaria. Zaria decks Ruca with a back elbow smash. Ruca with repeated back elbow smashes in the corner. Ruca with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ruca follows that with a Top Rope Hurricanrana. Ruca slaps Zaria in the face. Ruca and Zaria are trading back and forth shots. Ruca with a flurry of overhand chops. Ruca thrust kicks the midsection of Zaria. Ruca hammers down on the back of Zaria’s neck.

Ruca uppercuts Zaria. Ruca whips Zaria across the ring. Ruca with Two Diving Uppercuts. Ruca sends Zaria chest first into the turnbuckles. Ruca with a German Suplex. Ruca with The Missile Dropkick. Ruca pops back on her feet. Zaria dodges The Running Boot. Zaria goes for The F5, but Ruca lands back on her feet. Ruca with a Vertical Suplex to the floor. Ruca repeatedly whips Zaria back first into the apron. Ruca clotheslines Zaria. Ruca rolls Zaria back into the ring. Ruca goes for The Sol Snatcher, but Zaria counters with a SuperKick. Ruca dumps Zaria onto the ramp. Zaria catches Ruca in mid-air. Zaria goes for The Chokeslam, but Ruca lands back on her feet. Ruca ducks a clothesline from Zaria. Ruca hits The Sol Snatcher on the steel ramp. Zaria rises back on her feet. Zaria Spears Ruca back into the ring. Ruca denies The F5. Ruca connects with The Sol Snatcher for a two count. Ruca is completely shocked. Ruca goes for a Springboard Buckshot Lariat, but Zaria counters with a Spear. Zaria delivers The F5 for a two count. Ruca tries to reconcile with Zaria. Zaria screams out of frustration. Zaria with repeated headbutts. Ruca denies The Avalanche F5. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Ruca HeadButts Zaria. Ruca with The Avalanche X-Factor. Ruca plants Zaria with The Sol Snatcher to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sol Ruca via Pinfall

– Robert Stone tells Lola Vice that she can have an in-ring championship celebration this Tuesday on NXT. Vice then starts twerking with Sexxy Red.

Fourth Match: Myles Borne (c) vs. Johnny Gargano w/Candice LeRae For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Borne with a deep arm-drag. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Borne transitions into a top wrist lock. Gargano with a deep arm-drag. Borne applies an arm-bar. Gargano backs Borne into the turnbuckles. Borne reverses out of the irish whip from Gargano. Borne avoids the up and over. Borne with a side headlock takeover. Gargano with heavy bodyshots. Gargano whips Borne across the ring. Borne drops Gargano with a shoulder tackle. Gargano drops down on the canvas. Gargano plays possum in the center of the ring. Gargano with a quick arm-drag. Gargano ducks a clothesline from Borne. Gargano with a Hurricanrana. Gargano dropkicks Borne to the floor. Gargano is fired up. Gargano tells Borne to bring it. Haymaker Exchange. Gargano clotheslines Borne over the top rope. Gargano SuperKicks Borne from the ring apron. Gargano with a Flying Cannonball Strike off the apron. Gargano hugs LeRae. Gargano unloads two knife edge chops. Borne sends Gargano back first into the announce table. Borne with The Angle Slam against the steel ring post. Borne rolls Gargano back into the ring. Borne drives his knee into Gargano’s back. Borne repeatedly whips Gargano back first into the turnbuckles. Borne Powerslams Gargano for a two count. Borne with a Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Borne uppercuts the back of Gargano’s neck. Borne with a BackBreaker. Borne applies The BackBreaker Stretch.

Gargano kicks Borne in the face. Gargano decks Borne with a back elbow smash. Gargano sends Borne shoulder first into the ring post. Gargano with southpaw haymakers. Borne shoves Gargano. Gargano with two clotheslines. Borne launches Gargano over the top rope. Gargano with The Apron Enzuigiri. Gargano drops Borne with The Slingshot Spear for a two count. Gargano with clubbing arm-ringers. Borne answers with a forearm shot across the back of Gargano. Borne goes for The Angle Slam, but Gargano counters with a Deep Arm-Drga. Borne side steps Gargano into the turnbuckles. Borne is throwing haymakers at Gargano. Borne puts Gargano on the top turnbuckle. Gargano escapes and pulls Borne’s head down. Gargano drills Borne with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Gargano with a Springboard Sunset Flip PowerBomb for a two count. Gargano lands The Suicide Dive. Gargano rolls Borne back into the ring. Gargano ascends to the top turnbuckle. Borne with The Avalanche Powerslam for a two count. Borne and Gargano are trading back and forth shots. Gargano with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Borne dropkicks Gargano. Borne dodges The Discus Lariat. Borne with a Release German Suplex. Gargano rises back on his feet. Gargano with a Roundhouse Kick. Borne answers with a Jumping Punch.

Borne with The Ushigoroshi. Borne with a Flying Lariat onto the steel ramp. Borne rolls Gargano back into the ring. Gargano nails Borne with The Draping DDT. Gargano hits The One Final Beat for a two count. Gargano delivers Meeting In The Middle. Gargano goes for The Gargano Escape, but Borne counters with The Borne Again for a two count. Gargano with a flurry of up kicks. Borne applies The Boston Crab. Gargano reaches out to LeRae. Gargano rolls Borne over for a two count. Borne ducks a clothesline from Gargano. Borne with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. LeRae punches Borne behind the referee’s back. Gargano rolls Borne over with a handful of tights for a two count. Gargano applies The Gargano Escape. Borne grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Gargano is raining down haymakers. Gargano fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Gargano SuperKicks Borne. Gargano goes for The One Final Beat, but Borne counters with a forearm smash. Borne with The Slingshot Borne Again. Borne connects with The Borne Again to pickup the victory. After the match, Dion Lennox attacks Borne from behind with a steel chair. Lennox tees off on Borne. Lennox with The Emerald Flowsion on the chair. Lennox is coming for the North American Championship.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Myles Borne via Pinfall

– Sarah Schreiber had a backstage interview with Sol Ruca. Sol talks about competing in Ladder Matches and Iron Survivor Matches but being in the ring with Zaria was her toughest match yet. Ruca says that she proved her point tonight, and it’s time for her to focus on the NXT Women’s Championship. Izzi Dame joins the conversation. Izzi tells Ruca to bask in this victory, because if she thinks she’s going to walk into another title opportunity after one win, think again. Izzi tells Ruca that she’ll give her a couple of days to recover, but The Great Dame is coming after the same thing Ruca is.

– “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels Documentary on Peacock will be airing on April 13th.

Fifth Match: Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Blake Monroe For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Monroe is playing mind games with Paxley before the bell rings. Paxley with a forearm smash. Paxley whips Monroe across the ring. Paxley scores a forearm knockdown. Paxley with a leaping knee smash. Monroe dives over Paxley. Paxley dropkicks Monroe. Paxley applies a Modified Gory Stretch. Monroe kicks Paxley in the chest. Monroe with a forearm shiver. Monroe with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Monroe transitions into a ground and pound attack. Monroe punches Paxley in the back. Monroe goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Paxley lands back on her feet. Paxley ducks a clothesline from Monroe. Paxley gets Monroe tied up in the tree of woe. Paxley repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Monroe. Paxley with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles for a two count. Paxley kicks Monroe in the gut. Paxley ascends to the top turnbuckle. Monroe slaps Paxley in the chest. Monroe with The Stratusfaction onto the steel ram. Paxley is favoring her left shoulder. Monroe resets the referee’s ten count. Monroe dumps Paxley back inside the ring. Monroe hooks the outside leg for a two count. Monroe repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Paxley. Monroe rams Paxley’s face across the top strand.

Monroe whips Paxley back first into the turnbuckles. Following a snap mare takeover, Monroe with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Monroe applies a wrist lock. Monroe toys around with Paxley. Monroe with a gut punch. Monroe is choking Paxley with her boot. Monroe blocks a boot from Paxley. Monroe with a German Suplex for a two count. Monroe applies The CrossFace. Paxley rolls Monroe over for a two count. Paxley with forearm shivers. Paxley with a chop/forearm combination. Short-Arm Reversal by Monroe. Paxley with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Paxley scores two forearm knockdowns. Paxley ducks a clothesline from Monroe. Paxley with a Roundhouse Kick. Paxley with a German Suplex. Paxley follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri from the outside. Paxley with a SomerSault Leg Drop for a two count. Paxley tugs on Monroe’s hair. Paxley ducks a clothesline from Monroe. Standing Switch Exchange. Monroe drops Paxley with The SlingBlade. Paxley SuperKicks Monroe. Monroe and Paxley are trading back and forth shots. Paxley with a Low Enzuigiri. Monroe yanks Paxley off the turnbuckles. Paxley thrust kicks the midsection of Monroe. Monroe with a Roundhouse Kick from the apron. Monroe ascends to the top turnbuckle. Paxley with another Enzuigiri. Paxley with The SuperPlex. Paxley follows that with a Vertical Suplex.

Paxley with a Roll Through Sky High for a two count. Monroe denies The Cemetery Drive. Monroe with Two HeadButts. Monroe with The Backdrop Driver. Monroe screams at Paxley. Monroe poses for the crowd. Paxley PowerBombs Monroe. Monroe wisely exits the ring. Monroe kicks Paxley in the gut. Monroe with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb off the apron. Monroe rolls Paxley back into the ring. Monroe with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Monroe is displaying her frustration. Monroe removes two turnbuckle pads. The referee admonishes Monroe. Paxley dumps Monroe out of the ring. Monroe clocks Paxley with the North American Championship behind the referee’s back. Monroe hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Monroe puts Paxley on the top turnbuckle. Paxley rocks Monroe with a forearm smash. Monroe goes for The Stratusfaction, but Paxley lands back on her feet. Paxley with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Monroe HeadButts Paxley. The back of Paxley’s head hit against the exposed steel. Monroe connects with The Glamour Shot DDT for a two count. Monroe goes for The Glamour Shot DDT, but Paxley counters with The Cemetery Drive to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, Tatum Paxley via Pinfall

– Tension in DarkState is starting to rise as Saquon Shugars is getting tired of Dion Lennox going into business for himself. They didn’t fly all the way to St. Louis just to watch Lennox on the show. He’s not communicating with them, and he’s starting to act like he’s the leader of the group. Lennox apologizes and says that’s not the case. Lennox has a plan to have all of DarkState eat starting this Tuesday on NXT. When DarkState strikes, ain’t nobody safe.

– This week on NXT, Jasper Troy will battle Josh Briggs and Keanu Carver. The Vacated WWE Speed Championship Tournament will begin. Plus, Sol Ruca will collide with Izzi Dame.

– Tatum Paxley celebrates in the back with Shiloh Hill and Hank & Tank. Meanwhile, The Vanity Project tries to console Blake Monroe. Jackson Drake asks Monroe if they could do anything for her. Monroe tells Vanity Project to walk with her and grab a hairbrush.

Sixth Match: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo In A Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE NXT Championship

Page and Saints immediately gangs up on Hendry after the bell rings. They shift their focus to Angelo. Page is throwing haymakers at Angelo. Hendry with two uppercuts. Hendry and Angelo with Stereo Bodyslams. Hendry bumps into Angelo. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Hendry goes for The Standing Ovation, but Saints gets in the way. Hendry HeadButts Saints. Angelo punches Page. Uppercut/Haymaker Exchange. Page and Saints continue to spot pick in the early stages of the match. Angelo blocks The Twisted Grin. Angelo clotheslines Page to the floor. Saints goes for The Revolution DDT, but Hendry counters with a Vertical Suplex. Hendry kicks Angelo in the gut. Hendry drops Angelo with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Hendry uses Page’s legs as a weapon. Hendry dumps Page on top of Angelo. Hendry with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Saints fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Page knocks Angelo off the ring apron. Page with The Big Boot. Assisted Belly to Back Suplex to Hendry. Saints and Page repeatedly stomps on Hendry’s back. Page grabs Hendry from behind. Saints rocks Hendry with a forearm smash. Saints kicks Hendry in the face. Double Irish Whip. Stereo Body Avalanches.

Saints and Page poses for the crowd. Hendry with a chop/uppercut combination. Saints decks Hendry with a JawBreaker. Saints with a Running Boot. Page Powerslams Hendry. Double Delayed Vertical Suplex. Saints and Page starts bickering with each other over who was going to make the covers. Angelo with a shoulder block from the apron. Angelo unloads a series of strikes. Saints punches Angelo. Angelo slams Saints head on the top turnbuckle pad. Page with a straight right hand. Page with The Roundhouse Kick. Page follows that with a Vertical Suplex into Angelo’s back. Saints was not happy about that. Hendry with a series of uppercuts. Saints reverse the irish whip from Hendry. Saints with a running back elbow smash. Page drops Hendry with The Confidence Breaker. Saints with a Running Stunner. Hendry kicks out of the double cover. Page calls for another Double Vertical Suplex. Saints drives Hendry back first into the turnbuckles. Saints uppercuts Hendry. Saints with The SuperPlex. Page with The Flying Splash onto Saints. Page hooks the outside leg of Hendry for a two count. Hendry denies The Twisted Grin. Saints Spears Page. Saints mocks Page. Hendry denies The Revolution DDT.

Angelo Spears Saints. Hendry sends Angelo shoulder first into the steel ring post. Hendry drops Angelo with The Attitude Adjustment. Page with a basement dropkick. Page with a double leg takedown. Page follows that with an elbow drop. Double Boston Crab to Hendry. Angelo with a Double Running Neck Snap. Angelo sends Page to the corner. Angelo with a leaping corner clothesline. Angelo side steps Saints into Page. Angelo with a Death Valley Driver. Angelo with a Back Body Drop. Angelo clotheslines Saints and Page over the top rope. Angelo whips Hendry across the ring. Angelo with The SpineBuster. Page and Saints pulls Angelo out of the ring. Page and Saints drives Angelo shoulder first into the steel ring steps. They start repositioning the ring stairs against the announce table. Saints delivers The Revolution DDT off the ring steps. Page hits The Twisted Grin on the floor. Hendry lands The Trust Fall. Hendry is fired up. Hendry rolls Page back into the ring. Hendry goes for The Standing Ovation, but Saints counters with a chop block. Hendry with a Double Vertical Suplex.

Hendry plays to the crowd. Hendry with a series of clotheslines. Page reverses out of the irish whip from Hendry. Hendry ducks a clothesline from Page. Hendry with a Hurricanrana. Hendry with The Fallaway Slam to Angelo. Hendry pops back on his feet. Hendry catches Saints in mid-air. Hendry with a Fallaway Slam into Page on the outside. Hendry drops Angelo with The Fireman’s Carry Takeover for a two count. Hendry is throwing haymakers at Angelo. Hendry HeadButts Angelo. Angelo shakes the ropes. Hendry uppercuts Angelo. Angelo answers with Two German Suplex’s. Angelo catches Saints in mid-air. Angelo with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Angelo with another German Suplex to Saints. Angelo kicks Page in the gut. Angelo with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Hendry uppercuts Angelo. Hendry with a DDT.

Hendry does his signature pose. Hendry goes for The Standing Ovation, but Angelo counters with The Spear. Angelo clotheslines Saints over the top rope. Angelo Spears Hendry for a two count. Saints attacks Angelo and Hendry with a steel chair. Hendry goes for The Standing Ovation, but Saints lands back on his feet. Saints kicks Hendry in the gut. Saints hits The Revolution DDT on the chair for a two count. Saints attacks Page with the steel chair. Page sends Saints crashing to the outside. Palm Strike Exchange. Rockers Punches. Page with a drop toe hold into the ring steps. Page Powerslams Saints through the hood of the announce desk. Page drags Saints up the ring steps. Angelo Spears Page and Saints through the announce table. Angelo is fired up. Angelo goes for The Spear, but Hendry counters with a knee lift. Hendry goes for The Standing Ovation, but Angelo lands back on his feet. Angelo Spears Hendry. Angelo connects with The Forget About It to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT Champion, Tony D’Angelo via Pinfall

Checkout Episode Four Of The SUR Files