Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince will host the upcoming WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event.

Tonight’s NXT show saw Pretty Deadly fail to capture the NXT Tag Team Titles from Gallus. They later declared that they don’t need Stand & Deliver, because Stand & Deliver needs them, so why be on the show when you can be the show? The former NXT & NXT UK Tag Team Champions then said they should host NXT Stand & Deliver because it’s being held in Hollywood.

Pretty Deadly would later oversee the show-closing contract signing between Carmelo Hayes and NXT Champion Bron Breakker, which ended with no physicality until Pretty Deadly begged for some drama. Hayes and Breakker acted like they were going to fight, but instead they put Wilson and Prince through the table in the middle of the ring, then faced off to end the show.

The 2023 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. There will be a special start time of 1pm ET to accommodate viewing of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Below is the updated card:

Hosts: Pretty Deadly

NXT Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. TBD

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will likely end up defending her title in this match, or it will be for the vacant title. More participants will qualify soon.

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT North American Title

4 opponents to be picked by the champion vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

