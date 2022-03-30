Cameron Grimes has earned the final spot in the WWE NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 main event saw Grimes win a Last Chance Triple Threat qualifier over Roderick Strong and A-Kid. He will now join Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa, Grayson Waller and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes in the Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver.

NXT Stand & Deliver will take place this Saturday, April 2 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network, with a special Kickoff pre-show start time of 12pm ET due to WrestleMania 38 Night One kicking off just a few hours later.

Below is the current Stand & Deliver card, along with related shots from NXT:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title

Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Cora Jade vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Creed Brothers vs. MSK vs. Imperium (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT North American Title

Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

Gunther vs. LA Knight

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.